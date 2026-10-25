Sunday photoblogging: Cherry trees near Céret

by Chris Bertram on October 25, 2026
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
Alan White 10.25.26 at 2:49 pm
Beautifully composed.
bad Jim 10.26.26 at 2:43 am
I love the way the cherry blossoms play with the rocks in the wall, and the visual strata formed by the white line (of cherry trees in the distance?), the yellow and green field, the wall and the near ground. Quite an Impressionist effect.
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{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
Alan White 10.25.26 at 2:49 pm
Beautifully composed.
bad Jim 10.26.26 at 2:43 am
I love the way the cherry blossoms play with the rocks in the wall, and the visual strata formed by the white line (of cherry trees in the distance?), the yellow and green field, the wall and the near ground. Quite an Impressionist effect.