A cage went in search of a bird

Publishing here my afterword for “2030, A New Vision for Europe”, the manifesto for European Data Protection Supervisor, Giovanni Buttarelli, who died this summer. The manifesto was developed by Christian D’Cunha, who works in the EDPS office, based on his many conversations with Giovanni.

“A cage went in search of a bird”

Franz Kafka certainly knew how to write a story. The eight-word aphorism he jotted down in a notebook a century ago reveals so much about our world today. Surveillance goes in search of subjects. Use-cases go in search of profit. Walled gardens go in search of tame customers. Data-extractive monopolies go in search of whole countries, of democracy itself, to envelop and re-shape, to cage and control. The cage of surveillance technology stalks the world, looking for birds to trap and monetise. And it cannot stop itself. The surveillance cage is the original autonomous vehicle, driven by financial algorithms it doesn’t control. So when we describe our data-driven world as ‘Kafka-esque’, we are speaking a deeper truth than we even guess.

Giovanni knew this. He knew that data is power and that the radical concentration of power in a tiny number of companies is not a technocratic concern for specialists but an existential issue for our species. Giovanni’s manifesto, Privacy 2030: A Vision for Europe, goes far beyond data protection. It connects the dots to show how data-maximisation exploits power asymmetries to drive global inequality. It spells out how relentless data-processing actually drives climate change. Giovanni’s manifesto calls for us to connect the dots in how we respond, to start from the understanding that sociopathic data-extraction and mindless computation are the acts of a machine that needs to be radically reprogrammed.

Running through the manifesto is the insistence that we focus not on Big Tech’s shiny promises to re-make the social contract that states seem so keen to slither out of, but on the child refugee whose iris-scan cages her in a camp for life. It insists we look away from flashy productivity Powerpoints and focus on the low-wage workers trapped in bullying drudgery by revenue-maximising algorithms. The manifesto’s underlying ethics insist on the dignity of people, the idea that we have inherent worth, that we live for ourselves and for those we love, and to do good; and not as data-sources to be monitored, monetised and manipulated.



In October 2018, the Vatican’s Papal Nuncio to the European Union wrote to Giovanni to support the work of the 40th International Conference of Data Protection and Privacy Commissioners. He said technology is a precious resource when it’s working for everyone, but that technology alone cannot set the direction of human progress. You don’t have to be a Catholic to insist that we ditch cute, reductionist mind-games like the ‘trolley problem’ to decide who wins and who loses, and insist that technology ethics are instead grounded in respect for people. And you shouldn’t have to sound radical to insist that tech business models must serve and be accountable to us, not the other way around.

The manifesto and its Ten-Point Plan for Sustainable Privacy show there is another digital path forward. Not the oppressive brittleness of China’s state sovereignty model, and not the colonialist extraction of Silicon Valley. There is a European Union version of the Internet that starts with the society we as citizens want to live in, and then figures out how to get there. It recognises that just as we don’t live our lives to serve corporate interests, nor must we sacrifice our private and public spaces to serve the state. Because in any future we actively want to live in, autonomy is for humans, not machines.

The European vision of our digital future will take the work of many of our lifetimes to achieve. That eight-word story doesn’t have an ending we can yet see. The surveillance cage cannot help but try to trap birds. That’s its programming. That’s just what it does. But the cage isn’t the technology; the cage is our flawed and narrow assumptions about what technology can do.

The manifesto says we must be optimistic about the future of technology so we can be optimistic about the future of our world. It’s right. Right now, technology itself is in the cage. There is so much more technology can do – banish inequality, repair our environment and support us all in living our best lives – if we cut it loose from the business models that entrap us all.

When indignant interviewers asked Giovanni if Europe was imposing its views about privacy on the rest of the world, he would reply courteously that Europe was just setting an example. (Countries figuring out how to secure an adequacy finding may disagree!) But he was right. Just the fact that a major trading bloc insists in both word and deed that there is another way, a path to a digital future we actively choose, is almost enough.

Almost.