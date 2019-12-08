Sunday photoblogging: Bristol, early morning

by Chris Bertram on December 8, 2019

watershed

{ 5 comments }

Alan White 12.08.19 at 4:39 pm

As always I love your sense of symmetry and perspective. This one also delivers on a distinct feeling of local history.

John Quiggin 12.08.19 at 11:01 pm

Lovely compositio

Barry 12.08.19 at 11:58 pm

This is very nice.

oldster 12.10.19 at 10:20 pm

By the way, I see that the ballerinas at the Paris Opera have gone on strike.

Will British unions join the call to down tulles?

Hidari 12.11.19 at 4:27 pm

Britain

11/12/19

Avant le déluge

