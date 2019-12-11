40 years on

Here’s a moving, brief, piece by Paul Cotterill about his dad, who flew over Germany in WWII, loved Eurovision, voted to stay in 1975, and died 40 years ago. It’s lovely.
And it reminded me that the old people in my life (none as old as Paul’s dad would have been, and none would be pleased to be designated old, but they’re older than me, and at this point that’s enough) all voted to stay, and I know that tomorrow they’ll all be voting to prevent a Tory government, and some have been working tirelessly to that end for weeks…well, decades, come to think of it.
James R McKinney 12.13.19 at 6:54 pm
Well, so much for all that. It’s time to stop pretending we’re still in the postwar period (the question is, are we in a pre-war one). From now on, only the rich will have the luxury of any sense of historical continuity.
likbez 12.14.19 at 1:13 am
True. As “Full Spectrum Dominance” inevitably lead to “threat inflation” it is logically drives the USA into the major war.
I think the current period can be called the “collapse of neoliberalism” period. In any case the neoliberal elite who was in power (Blairists, Clintonists) lost the trust of people. This is true both for the US and labour in the UK. In this sense the anti-Semitic smear against Corbin is equivalent to neo-McCarthyism hysteria in the USA. Both reflect the same level of desperation and clinging to power of “soft neoliberals.”
Unfortunately Corbin proved to be too weak to withstand the pressure and suppress Blairists. But Blairists in labour might still be up to a great disappointment. The history train left the station and they are still standing on the neoliberal platform, so to speak.
That’s why Brexit, as a form of protest against neoliberal globalization, has legs. It is a misguided, but still a protest movement.
The rich are not uniform. Financial oligarchy wants to stay, while manufacturers probably would prefer Brexit.
At the same time the grip on neocons in both countries are such that there is no hope that they will be deposed in foreseeable future. See comments to The Afghanistan war is more than a $1 trillion mistake. It’s a travesty
and
In any case Brexit is a litmus test of what is the next stage for neoliberalism and neoliberal globalization.
F. Foundling 12.14.19 at 1:18 am
Eurovision *was* very nice in the 60s and until some point in the 70s, but things have gone downhill since then, so I don’t think making this election about Eurovision was a good idea.
Harry 12.14.19 at 4:39 am
“Eurovision *was* very nice in the 60s and until some point in the 70s, but things have gone downhill since then, so I don’t think making this election about Eurovision was a good idea”
Agreed. The continued lack of success of British acts, due to flagrant anti-British sentiment has eroded support for both Eurovision and the idea of European integration. The defection England’s most spectacularly successful Eurovision act, Bucks Fizz, to the Brexit Party was really the canary in the coalmine.
