Climate change and the strange death of libertarianism

It wasn’t that long ago that everyone was talking about the “libertarian moment” in the US. Now, libertarianism/propertarianism is pretty much dead. The support base, advocacy groups and so on have gone full Trumpists, while the intellectual energy has shifted to “liberaltarianism” or, a more recent variant, Tyler Cowen’s conversion to “state capacity libertarianism“.
Most of those departing to the left have mentioned the failure of libertarianism to handle climate change. It was critical for two reasons. First, any serious propertarian response would have required support ofr the creation of new property rights (emissions permits) and the restriction of existing ones (burning carbon). That would imply an acknowledgement that property rights are not natural relations between people (owners) and things (property). They are socially constructed relationships between people, allowing some people to use things and to stop other people from doing so. Second, the effort to deny the necessary implications of climate change inevitably resulted in denial of the scientific evidence that climate change was occurring. That contributed to a situation where most former libertarians are now Trumpists, happy to deny the evidence of their own eyes if that’s what the leader requires of them.
I’m working on a longer article spelling all this out. In the meantime, comments welcome.
ADAM ROBERTS 01.18.20 at 7:33 am
jhn 01.18.20 at 9:52 am
Hidari 01.18.20 at 9:57 am
As one CT commentator (whose name I have now forgotten) stated in a passing comment:
‘Markets got us into this mess. Markets are not going to get us out it.’
Or to put it another way: markets. generally speaking, with some highly specific exceptions, are not going to be part of the solution. And this is because markets are a (large) part of the problem.
I really like Extinction Rebellion: who wouldn’t? But one thing that they state clearly on their website is: ‘Extinction Rebellion is not political’. This is, not to put too fine a point on it, bollocks.
There was a 13 point evaluation of the positions of the UK political parties on the environment, held last year. The Corbyn led Labour Party got a ‘good’ mark on 12 of these (the only exception was to do with nuclear power) (more than the Greens!). The Johnson led Tory Party got (if memory serves) zero.
The most radical (i.e. effective) plans to deal with climate change (e.g. the Green New Deal etc.) invariably and in all cases come from the left, and from the radical left most of all. The greenest prominent American politician (except for Jill Stein) is Bernie Sanders. The right has nothing to offer except lies (e.g. Johnson’s ‘promises’), equivocation, climate change denial and so on, and this is because they are all, without any exceptions whatsoever, in the pockets of fossil fuel Capital, and this cannot change (at least in the near future, when we need it to change).
Like so many problems of today (inequality, war etc.), climate change was caused by the Right (facilitated by Centrists, as always) and can only be solved by the Left. Anyone who says different, is simply not serious about climate change. And this is because climate change is a market failure, and can only be solved by what amounts to anti-market legislation (‘planning’ taxes on relevant businesses and industries, progressive taxation (NOT flat taxes) to fund green energy, anti-corporate legal action, nationalisation etc.).
Ergo, green libertarianism is a contradiction in terms.
Michael Stanley 01.18.20 at 10:29 am
One thing I didn’t see coming was the end of libertarianism being the favourite flavour of young right wingers. Those of them who came of age under Bush II tended to be come with a ‘low taxes and gay rights’ perspective. Then the alt right rolled into town and it vanished like the proverbial in the wind.
galanx 01.18.20 at 11:45 am
Pittsburgh Mike 01.18.20 at 12:11 pm
Is this really a new argument? Remembering back to my freshman year dorm debates, libertarians never knew what to do if person X, generating pollution on their property, reduced the property value of my neighboring property.
The main thing that climate change does is change the scale of the problem, since ‘neighbor’ now includes small islands in the Pacific that might get covered by rising sea water, countries whose farm land becomes desert, etc.
oldster 01.18.20 at 12:32 pm
Demigourd 01.18.20 at 12:39 pm
Not sure that libertarians reluctantly departed for the Trump camp when climate change became a pressing issue. More that libertarians, like all strains of conservative, are a working group contributing to the greater program of creating an authoritarian regime.
With Trump available they can simply take the masks off.
The local mob are stuck with it though, which is hilarious. John Roskam et al would love to run screaming through the streets in MAGA caps, but their political environment requires them to continue pretending to care about free markets.
Mike Huben 01.18.20 at 1:00 pm
I don’t see any death of libertarianism. Maybe a quieting when there isn’t a Democrat in the White House.
In my Introduction To Libertarianism, I divide libertarianism into 3 realms: political, individualistic and philosophical. I don’t see any reason for any of them to decline, only that it is not an opportune time for the political to make much noise when they are getting what they want (reductions regulation, reduction of taxes, etc.) from Trump.
For lots more, see my site Critiques of Libertarianism.
Stewart 01.18.20 at 1:11 pm
Francis Spufford 01.18.20 at 1:37 pm
Ed 01.18.20 at 3:11 pm
“It wasn’t that long ago that everyone was talking about the “libertarian moment” in the US.”
How did I miss that?
Scott P. 01.18.20 at 5:07 pm
BenK 01.18.20 at 5:15 pm
Any serious analysis of this should minimally argue that the motivation for the motivated reasoning of those who reject the ‘constructionist’ arguments is not at all the arbitrary whims of a personality cult leader, but instead an attempt to avoid being subject to the equally arbitrary whims of manifest dictators who will use any excuse to redefine, regulate, and confiscate. The reasoning is no less motivated, but the motivation makes more sense.
Jim Harrison 01.18.20 at 5:23 pm
Kiwanda 01.18.20 at 5:33 pm
I think reason.com considers itself to be libertarian, and does not appear to be either departing to the left, or Trumpist. I probably disagree with their editorial viewpoint on many topics, e.g. guns, medical care, some regulations, but their coverage of the failures of the U.S. “criminal justice” system, regarding civil asset forfeiture, qualified immunity, prison conditions, excessive charges to force plea bargaining, cash bail, junk forensics, prosecutorial immunity, no-knock raids, “drug-sniffing” dogs, and disproportionate sentencing, is quite valuable. Is reform of that system libertarian, liberaltarian, state capacity libertarian, left wing, right wing, neoliberal, liberneonal? I don’t know, I don’t care, I don’t see why anyone should.
They are also quite valuable and, and I think principled, regarding free speech and fair hearings, on campus and elsewhere. Free speech is not a Trumpist value, or a left wing one these days, unless it’s convenient.
I tried a bit to look for a libertarian equivalent of “I used to consider myself a Democrat, but thanks to 9/11, I’m really outraged by Chappaquiddick.” Is there one?
Diodotos 01.18.20 at 5:46 pm
Larry Hamelin 01.18.20 at 6:18 pm
Kenny Easwaran 01.18.20 at 6:30 pm
I think part of what has happened is that the intellectual world has realized how out of touch we are with the general population. As far as I can recall, most people who bother to distinguish an “economic” left/right or liberal/conservative axis from a “social” one does so because they want to say they are “economically conservative and socially liberal”. However, when researchers have done actual studies of the population by asking for responses to particular questions that are meant to identify people’s positions, this quadrant is by far the least popular, while the “economically left and socially right” quadrant is actually slightly more popular than the ones that are paradigmatic of the two major political parties. The key to Trumpism has been unlocking this set of voters (who we used to call “Reagan Democrats”).
Collin Street 01.18.20 at 8:29 pm
Any serious analysis of this should minimally argue that the motivation for the motivated reasoning of those who reject the ‘constructionist’ arguments is not at all the arbitrary whims of a personality cult leader, but instead an attempt to avoid being subject to the equally arbitrary whims of manifest dictators who will use any excuse to redefine, regulate, and confiscate. The reasoning is no less motivated, but the motivation makes more sense.
Wishing don’t make it so.
Chetan Murthy 01.18.20 at 9:48 pm
It seems like libertarianism is dying because its two basic tenets simply don’t allow it to adapt to and address the real challenges of our times. Libertarianism (or at least, libertarians) is predicated on the primacy of property rights, and a belief that unfettered markets are the best solution. But
(a) “property rights” means “property rights that I believe in, and no others” (as others have observed up-thread. It’s a Wilhoit’s Law problem: the only property rights they believe in are those that give them money and power, not the ones that constrain them.
(b) “the market” doesn’t actually deliver good outcomes for the vast majority, unless that majority has pretty much the same wealth. In the face of inequality, the market actually doesn’t work at all for the vast majority. Delong cited Negishi on this long ago ( https://www.bradford-delong.com/2016/08/must-read-welfare-economics-and-existence-of-an-equilibrium-for-a-competitive-economy-negishi-2006-metroeconomi.html ).
In the face of these facts, I think most libertarians just retreat into dogma. The one libertarian I actually interrogated closely eventually retreated to “the primacy of property rights is axiomatic” — and of course, he didn’t recognize any property rights related to clean air/water/etc.
It’s a religion.
Adam Roberts 01.18.20 at 10:02 pm
Well I managed to put a typo into my correction of your slip, which I think is worse.
Fake Dave 01.18.20 at 10:43 pm
I think libertarianism will thrive as long as there’s a steady supply of entitled young men who resent paying taxes. If the age of the “libertarian intellectual” is ending, it’s because the Kochs and their fellow travelers in the think tank ecosystem are getting old and dying off. The next generation “grassroots” libertarians (ie cranks) meanwhile have embraced their hatred and become “alt right.” In a decade or two, they’ll probably rediscover respectability politics and start quoting Von Mises and co, but first they’ll have to start paying the price for following that other Austrian.
Collin Street 01.19.20 at 12:01 am
In the face of these facts, I think most libertarians just retreat into dogma. The one libertarian I actually interrogated closely eventually retreated to “the primacy of property rights is axiomatic” — and of course, he didn’t recognize any property rights related to clean air/water/etc.
The… driving animus, I guess, of libertarianism is to produce a model of social relations that prioritises simplicity over anything else. Everything is reduced to rigid rules and the rules are reduced to a minimum; a libertarian society is a simple society, one where you can’t get into trouble unknowing.
So of course it neglects externalities. It’s not that it’s an oversight, or a theoretically-tricky point that wants proper integration. Externalities are complex; externalities can be incurred inadvertently; externalities require thinking about how your actions impact others.
The whole point of libertarianism is to produce a society where not thinking about that shit and doing what you like is perfectly OK.
anon/portly 01.19.20 at 1:18 am
Now, libertarianism/propertarianism is pretty much dead. The support base, advocacy groups and so on have gone full Trumpists….
This may be true, but why not provide a short list of the libertarian “advocacy groups” that have gone full Trumpist? There can’t be all that many – how many libertarian advocacy groups are (or were) there? Cato is the one I know, and I don’t believe they’ve gone anything like “full Trumpist” – or have they?
As far as the “support base” that has gone full Trumpist, this could mean something like “people who would normally vote Libertarian decided to vote for Trump in 2016,” but I am skeptical:
1976: 0.2 million
1980: 0.9 million (1.06%)
1984 – 2008: 0.2 – 0.5 million
2012: 1.3 million (1.0%)
2016: 4.5 million (3.3%)
Following the first link in the OP (to JQ’s own blog), I found this curious bit of election analysis:
Electorally, there could scarcely have been a better chance for a propertarian candidate, yet Johnson pulled in just 3 per cent of the vote.
I think we can all agree that 2016 was an easy year for third parties in the US to pick up votes – the per cent not voting R or D went from 1.74% to 5.73%, presumably because both main-party candidates were unusually unpopular. But my sense is that JQ’s “par” for the Libertarian Party in 2016 might be a tad unrealistic. I think that sentence might make more sense if you change “yet” to “as” and “just” to “over”.
Also does “propertarian” really make sense in the context of that sentence? Calling libertarians “propertarians” may or may not make sense in terms of libertarian thought, as it were, but does it make sense with regards to how and why the actual Libertarian Party appeals to actual voters? I would guess about 99.9% of actual L Party voters think they’re voting for a “small government” party and wouldn’t even understand what the term “propertarian” was supposed to refer to. If someone had started up a “Propertarian Party” in 2016 I don’t think it would have taken many votes away from the Libertarian Party, or any other party, but I could be wrong.
Greg Koos 01.19.20 at 2:45 am
The assumption that a libertarian philosophy was anything other than a polite wink and nod to rapacious rent seeking has become clear. Of course they have outed themselves as Trumpistas. Permission was granted.
Chip Daniels 01.19.20 at 2:49 am
@Collin Street #25
That’s been my experience as well, that unlike other political ideas like conservatism or liberalism, libertarians refuse to acknowledge and mediate the inherent contradictions in their goals of liberty and the order which protects it.
All ideologies have this tension between liberty and order; Conservatives and liberals resolve this by crafting a thick network of exceptions and provisos and logic tests for when these things clash. For example, we celebrate “free speech” but have all sorts of tests for when speech may be restricted. We have government order but we place limits and restriction on it.
Libertarians tend to shy away from this, and retreat into simple dogmatic statements like “All engagements should be voluntary.”
Murray Reiss 01.19.20 at 3:35 am
Speaking of typos: “Second, the effort to deny this inevitably result in denial of the scientific evidence that climate change was necessary.” The scientific evidence that climate change was necessary?
Glen Tomkins 01.19.20 at 3:58 am
Some forms of irrational belief are instructive to study, because it is useful to understand where basically reasonable and decent people might make a wrong turn.
Libertarianism is not one of these forms of irrational belief.
John Quiggin 01.19.20 at 4:27 am
John Quiggin 01.19.20 at 4:30 am
@26 The Cato Institute hasn’t changed its line, but just about everyone who made it significant has departed, for Niskanen and points left.