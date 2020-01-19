A way of Reforming the House of Lords

Rebecca Long Bailey is proposing an elected Senate to replace the House of Lords (one, presumably, without John Bercow in it). I haven’t seen much detail so won’t comment (if someone can point me to published details, I’d be grateful). But it reminded me of something that Erik Olin Wright and I talked about many years ago when the Tories were carrying out moderate Lords reform but didn’t seem to know what it would look like. We wrote up a short paper which we never published. From the fact that we never published it you should be able to infer that we didn’t feel strongly that this was the best possible option: but we did think that a proposal like this should be on the table.[1] Link to pdf is here. The text is below the fold.
A Proposal to Transform the House of Lords into a Citizens’ Assembly
Harry Brighouse and Erik Olin Wright
March 2006
In the background of debates over how to restructure the House of Lords is a fundamental question: what, precisely, is the purpose of having a second chamber in the legislative institutions of a democracy? Roughly, there are two broad kinds of answers to this question: The first, embodied in the historic principles of the House of Lords, is based on the belief that electoral democracy is prone to excesses, so we need some kind of sober institutional check. The device should block or, at least, slow down the process by which representative institutions generate new laws and regulation. The old House of Lords, dominated by hereditary, and then appointed, peers was just such a brake on electoral democracy. This was only modestly altered when the House of Lords was converted to a House of Appointed Notables.
The second answer to the question imagines that democracy can be invigorated and deepened by the addition of a second chamber. The argument here is not that democracy needs to be checked, but rather that a single mechanism of representation cannot fully realize the ideal of democracy. The two chambers of a legislative system, therefore, are designed to embody different mechanisms. For example, one chamber could be elected through a system of territorial-district representation and a second chamber could be elected on the basis of some principle of functional representation, where members represent organized groups (unions, business associations, economic sectors, etc.). A system roughly along these lines exists in Austria.
We would like to propose a second chamber in the British parliament that would both provide a check on the failures of electoral democracy and, simultaneously, deepen the democratic character of the legislative process. The proposal is to convert the House of Lords into a Citizens’ Assembly of randomly selected members. We can imagine numerous ways of dong this, but here’s a rough sketch of one way:
• Members would serve staggered terms, say three years in length.
• The random selection process would be stratified in an appropriate way to ensure salient demographic groups roughly proportionate representation.
• Remuneration would be set at a high enough level to create strong incentives for most citizens to agree to participate, and employers would be required to reinstate members at the end of their terms.
• The Citizen’s Assembly would function in a manner similar to the existing House of Lords, being able to slow up legislation, send it back for reconsideration, but ultimately veto such legislation.
Skeptics might baulk at random selection. But selection by lot has many precedents: the jury system and Ancient Athens, for example. In fact, the early Enlightenment theorists of democracy thought that random selection was the only
sensible understanding of rule by the people, believing that electoral processes were too easily manipulated by the powerful.
Prime Ministers could not manipulate this system, and nor could their parties. It provides what elected chambers, by their nature, cannot: true diversity of the kinds of people involved in the legislative process. The citizens are neither career politicians nor their cronies. In contrast to a randomly selected assembly, a directly elected second chamber would, eventually, threaten the constitutional primacy of the Commons. The members of an indirectly elected or appointed second chamber would always be suspected of cronyism. A randomly selected Citizens Assembly would have the legitimacy that its members were ‘of the people’, but would always be clearly a secondary chamber. The process of legislating would be improved, but its coherence would not be threatened.
Is our proposal realistic in modern democratic conditions? Yes. It has already been tried, very successfully, in the Canadian province of British Columbia. Here is the basic story: BC parliamentary elections were based on standard single-member district first-past-the-post elections. So in 2003 the BC government sought to overhaul the system and replace it with a fairer one. But how? If existing politicians, elected under the old system, make the choice, they have a vested interest in the status quo, and in any replacement. To circumvent this, they authorized a randomly selected Citizen Assembly of 160 persons to prepare a referendum proposal which would be submitted to the citizens of the province for a vote. The assembly was selected at the end of 2003 and met throughout 2004.
The first phase of the process was education: members met every third weekend for three months for intensive seminars on alternative electoral systems. In the second phase, the assembly members attended hearings throughout the province to present the issues to open discussions with citizens and hear what people thought. In phase three, the assembly again met on a regular schedule in Vancouver to design the actual referendum proposal. The result was a proposal for a multi-member district single-transferable vote system for the province (a variant of proportional representation in which citizens vote for specific candidates rather than for party lists and can thus vote for candidates in more than one party if they choose). The referendum was then submitted for a popular vote in May 2005. To pass it had to receive a majority vote in at least 2/3 of the ridings and an overall vote of 60%. It passed the first criterion, gaining majority support in 90% of the ridings, but fell short of the overall 60% threshold, receiving only 57% of the overall vote. (The failure to receive over 60% of the vote seems to have been the result of poor information before the election. Polling data indicate that before the vote only a third of voters had heard of the citizens assembly. This lack of information was the result of a reluctance of the provincial government to run an education campaign about the referendum, fearing that this would compromise the government’s official neutrality on the issue. The plan is now to resubmit the referendum in a future general election with a serious effort at informing the electorate).
Of course, the Citizens’ Assembly to replace the House of Lords would have a very different character to the one-shot, special purpose of the British Columbia Citizen’s Assembly. We’d need to work out details of the institutional design, including the precise form of its relationship to the elected parliament. The crucial thing is that it affirms the central value of democracy as rule by the people and envisions a democratic order in which ordinary citizens are empowered to be directly involved in the crucial work of law making rather than simply the task of choosing their law-makers. It counters the limitations of competitive party-based electoral democracy by deepening democracy, not constraining it.
[1] Personally, I’m quite enamored by the idea of a hybrid between Appointed Notables and a Citizen’s Assembly, the main problem being the process through which notables get selected.
Jacob T. Levy 01.19.20 at 3:27 pm
Cf Arash Abizadeh, “ Representation, Bicameralism, Political Equality, and Sortition Representation, Bicameralism, Political Equality, and Sortition,” Perspectives on Politics
https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/perspectives-on-politics/article/representation-bicameralism-political-equality-and-sortition-reconstituting-the-second-chamber-as-a-randomly-selected-assembly/4DC09D5CFA379C756E5F7E67C24A00B8
Harry 01.19.20 at 3:32 pm
Excellent. Lovely to see it dedicated to Erik.
Robert Zannelli 01.19.20 at 4:12 pm
I would think the best reform of all would be to just get rid of the house of lords, not replace with some other anti-democratic structure.
JohnT 01.19.20 at 5:46 pm
I would find this proposal a lot more attractive if the system for choosing the house of Commons was not so broken thanks to First Past the Post. If the Commons were elected by a relatively proportional system, then it would be worth experimenting with a less factional-political Upper Chamber, but for now I’d favour a proportional House of Lords, perhaps elected by region (with a different electoral cycle) to counter the skewed House of Commons.
Ebenezer Scrooge 01.19.20 at 6:05 pm
Renaissance Italy was also a great believer in sortition or sortition-election, to reduce the influence of powerful groups. Wikipedia tells us that, for Venice:
Thirty members of the Great Council, chosen by lot, were reduced by lot to nine; the nine chose forty and the forty were reduced by lot to twelve, who chose twenty-five. The twenty-five were reduced by lot to nine and the nine elected forty-five. Then the forty-five were once more reduced by lot to eleven, and the eleven finally chose the forty-one who actually elected the doge. None could be elected but by at least twenty-five votes out of forty-one, nine votes out of eleven or twelve, or seven votes out of nine electors.
steven t johnson 01.19.20 at 6:17 pm
The House of Lords” role as the jury of peers for aristocrats could be modernized and democratized? The upper body could take the summit of judicial review, advising the re-consideration of unconstitutional acts passed in lapses of soundly constitutional democracy. It could impeach nonfeasance, misfeasance and nonfeasance among government officials. It could determine boundaries of voting districts. It could try accusations of corruption. It could distinguish civic organizations genuinely pursuing their announced goals from criminal organizations exploiting their membership or wreaking harm on others. (To be sure, this aspect might be chilling for the Federalist Society, Focus on the Family, Scientology or for that matter religious schools that teach creationism.)
These and similar activities might also be viewed more as a Chinese censorate. The notion that ordinary citizens might be a part of the process seems to me invaluable. Party representation would follow with the persons selected by lot. Seeing such a body as either a censorate or the supreme court might suggest a need for expertise. But isn’t most expertise in the Supreme Court provided by the clerks anyway? This body could hire clerks.
If some sort of institutional/partisan experience is felt to be necessary, this body could also include a set number of members chosen by election, but the requirement be that they have the entire nation as their district, and they must win a majority of the electorate.
A true sortition will not invariably provide a perfectly proportional representation of minorities, due to chance. If it did it’s not sortition. Also, it is not perfectly clear what constitutes a minority, or who counts as a member of one. Lastly, lots can be rigged.
Gareth Wilson 01.19.20 at 7:40 pm
“The random selection process would be stratified in an appropriate way to ensure salient demographic groups roughly proportionate representation.”
Would you include Christians?
Dipper 01.19.20 at 7:42 pm
@ JohnT ” if the system for choosing the house of Commons was not so broken thanks to First Past the Post” well, speak for yourself. Personally I am right now quite happy with the way FPTP delivers clear accountable government. The last two years have shown us what minority governments look like, and it was awful.
The obvious problem with an elected second chamber is that it would have its own mandate, which in all probability would clash with the mandate of the HoC. Hence more logjams. Also, Baroness Smith has in the past pointed out that many bills leaving the HoC are very poor and it takes experienced former politicians like herself in the Lords to sort them into something workable. The ability to appoint to the Lords individuals who have specific expertise in an important area is a beneficial feature of the current system, so I am concerned that an elected second chamber would sacrifice valuable expertise and deliver less democratic accountability.
John Quiggin 01.19.20 at 7:56 pm
Partly agreeing with John T, I think it’s a mistake to think of bicameral systems in terms of a democratic lower house and an upper house appointed as a check on their excesses.
At least in a parliamentary system, the crucial requirement for a lower house is the formation of an executive with a working majority. That’s often assisted by undemocratic features (FPP, obviously, but any constituency based system) which produce stable majorities in the lower house even when no such majority exists in the electorate. An upper house elected on proportional representation then represents a democratic check on the executive. This is the case in most Australian state parliaments for example, where PR-based upper houses have replaced systems based on appointment, property qualifications etc inherited from C19.
Alex SL 01.19.20 at 8:31 pm
One thing that gets me about public reform discussions in many countries – be it how to organise the electoral system, the school system, universities, or whatever – is how insular the discussions generally are. Very few journalists and politicians seem to come up with the idea of simply asking how other countries are doing it, to compare what works well and what doesn’t.
J-D 01.19.20 at 9:05 pm
The purpose of a second chamber; the mouth of a mushroom; the stomach of an oak; the head of an oyster; the tail of an octopus; the shell of an earthworm; the nose of a starfish.
Moz in Oz 01.20.20 at 1:01 am
AlexSL: that’s exactly what Aotearoa did before/during their electoral reform process. The political-system geeks like me really wanted preferential voting but MMP won in the end.
One problem with a short term system is that it’s very hard to go back to a job after three years, and almost impossible to go back to a career. Especially if the break is unrelated. We see this in the motherhood wall in many careers, for example. This may be one reason why we see so much patronage/revolving door stuff.
I think that if you do use a sortition system it would be better to bias the ease of corruption against inconvenience more heavily in favour of convenience. Longer terms, more training (a pre-taking office shadow/apprenticeship period of at least a year, for example) and possibly career/wage related compensation on top of a generous wage.
But if you push that too far the popular revolt will be overwhelming. By “popular” I mean Murdoch. But too little of that, or too long a term, means that corrupting members becomes more desirable *and* more affordable…
Aotearoa also has instructive examples in Alamein Kopu (lost the plot), Paula Bennett (vicious against other beneficiaries), and Metiria Turei (resigned after vilification for using her benefit fraud as an example of why that’s necessary). All three went from being a drain on the taxpayer as beneficiaries to a drain on the taxpayer as MPs, but with quite different results. Arguably dramatic in all three cases, but to some extent that’s because they’re also women and in 2/3 cases, Maori, so anything they do is dramatic merely because it’s being done by a (Maori) woman.
Moz in Oz 01.20.20 at 1:03 am
(sorry, all three of those women are also Maori. Should have checked before posting)
Harry 01.20.20 at 3:09 am
“The obvious problem with an elected second chamber is that it would have its own mandate” — yes, and assuming that FPTP stays in place for the HoC, this problem is magnified if second chamber is elected by PR. Of course, I agree with people who have said we should have some form of PR (suitably checked) for HoC.
“One thing that gets me about public reform discussions in many countries – be it how to organise the electoral system, the school system, universities, or whatever – is how insular the discussions generally are”
Yes! And even when people do ask what other countries do they are often naive about the ecosystems within which the policies they focus on function, so draw simplistic inferences.
JQ: “This is the case in most Australian state parliaments for example, where PR-based upper houses have replaced systems based on appointment, property qualifications etc inherited from C19.”
What is the consequence for coherent policy making? Experience of the US makes me very unenthusiastic about having two chambers both with real powers actually to prevent things happening.