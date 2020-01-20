The consequences of overtime in Dutch academia

Today, I joined three colleagues to head to The Hague to hand over a report of 720 formal complaints of structural overtime in academia and its negative consequences to the Labour Inspectorate. These complaints were filed as a single collective complaint by two labour unions, on behalf of WOinActie, the activist group of academics that tries to improve working and learning conditions in academia. The main claim of WOinActie has been that the Dutch Universities (which are all public), have become inadequately funded due to the rising number of students over the last two decades, and that this has caused structural overtime to be necessary to get the work done, which in turn harms the mental, physical and social well-being of university staff. And it’s also harming the quality of our teaching.

The report released today, which we translated in English (in order to inform and inspire the debate on overtime work in academia internationally), reveals the nature of the negative consequences. Colleagues report negative effects on their mental and physical health, sleep deprivation, constant worrying, deterioration of their friendships and other social relations, insufficient time for self-care including doing exercise, and so forth. The main problem is that the notional hours that are given to teach a course or do supervision (cfr. this post on PhD-supervision) are inadequate, and hence a 70% teaching load leads to a more-than-fulltime workload. And since everyone also wants to, needs to, and/or is expected to do research, that also still needs to be done. Add some administration and/or leadership tasks, and societal outreach, and we easily make 55 hours a week. For colleagues who only teach, and who are on the lowest pay scales, this also means they have troubles buying a house or starting a family, since those contracts are almost always part-time, and hence also create financial stress.

The good news is that we got a lot of press coverage – basically about all newspapers, most university online magazines (here’s one even in English from Delft University), several radio programs, and the main TV news bulletin. Media coverage has emerged to be crucial in our struggle to restore public funding to the universities; in the end, the main lesson I learnt so far after two years of activism is that there is no point in being right (that is, having the right analysis/arguments) if one is unable to gain power to also win one’s case politically/strategically. Politically, the situation now is that, after several public debates and private conversations, the Minister of Higher Educated has acknowledged that the universities need a structural increase of their yearly budgets with 1.000.000.000 Euro (one billion!) but she claims she doesn’t have that money available.

Also, another intermediate conclusion is that without the labour unions, we would never have gotten here. They helped us in navigating labour law, they helped to practically organise and sponsored manifestations we had over the years, they have hosted some of our national meetings. I have said this many time on twitter, but will repeat it here: colleagues, please join a union.