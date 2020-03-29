Sunday photoblogging: Cardiff arcade, 2008

by Chris Bertram on March 29, 2020
During the lockdown, time to go through the archives
{ 3 comments }
Alan White 03.29.20 at 4:10 pm
What a beautiful eye-bender! Great capture.
Dr. Hilarius 03.29.20 at 7:51 pm
Wonderful sense of motion and great color. I don’t have much by way of the built environment but this did catch my eye last year. https://www.flickr.com/photos/143137002@N06/49713643866/in/dateposted-public/
Barry 03.30.20 at 9:39 pm
It looks gorgeous, but I think that your camera had a bit to drink.
