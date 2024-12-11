Saying that being cis-gender – i.e. having a gender identity that corresponds with the sex/gender one was assigned at birth – comes with privileges need not mean erasing the lived experiences, real challenges, and specific struggles of cis-gendered people (and especially of those cis-gender people who are otherwise disadvantaged and marginalised in other dimensions). It can even be compatible with recognising that there are specific areas where some cis people can face distinctly harsher challenges. Indeed, it can be compatible with recognising that certain struggles are rooted in one’s biological sex (or at least in the way in which certain biological factors are treated within a given social system). For cis women and other people who can get pregnant this is true, for instance, with respect to their reproductive rights and autonomy. In a nutshell: saying that cis privilege is real does not mean that all cis people are overall privileged – far from it.
It also need not come with a fetishization, or over-emphasis, on what being cis means. Many people (gender critical feminists most vocally, of course, but not only them) feel that they just do not have a gender identity, period – and thus reject the idea that not being trans automatically means being cis. One can, they would say, not be trans and not care or think about one’s gender identity at all, or indeed not have one. The cis/trans distinction, however, can be read in a less polarising way – you can be cis without having any thoughts about what your gender identity is. Being cis might mean simply not needing to make a point that your gender is different from the one you were assigned at birth – which includes not having a gender at all. It can be read, quite literally, as the being “on this side”: you don’t need to thematise your gender much, and that might include not caring about it. You are cis because you can afford that, whether the topic of gender identity is a big thing for you at all (under this understanding, being non-binary, genderqueer or agender requires a much more pro-active and vocal rejection of the gender you were assigned at birth – not caring about your gender idnetity, in other words, is not enough to make you agender).
With all that aside, can we please say that cis privilege is real – that it is a thing? Let me just share with you two ways in which I have recently experienced it (there are more, of course)
- When the Imane Khelif drama exploded last Summer during the Paris Olympic Games, JK Rowling was among the public figures jumping on the bandwagon of those who questioned Khelif’s biological sex. After matters were clarified, Rowling doubled down, posting on X that “‘Someone with a DSD cannot help the way they were born but they can choose not to cheat; they can choose not to take medals from women; they can choose not to cause injury.” In other words: we allow you to exist, but don’t you dare demanding to fulfil your ambitions, to excel at something. That is not unlike a male society telling cis women, “we allow you to have equal civil rights; we might even allow you to have a job; but don’t you dare demanding full equality of opportunities to excel, especially if that requires a readjustment of caring obligations, or a readjustment of the labour market to accommodate the fact that workers have such caring obligations.” Now, I am of course not saying that this kind of attitude is never displayed towards cis women – but when it is, it usually causes pretty universal outrage. Most of the time, I can exist secure in the knowledge that most people around me will not think that, by expecting to fulfil my potential just like men, I am asking for too much. If you are not cis – or even, in Khelif’s case, if you are perceived as not being cis – that is apparently not automatically the case. Of course, Rowling’s language was not quite as crass – but the message, I think, it’s pretty clear: if you are different, it is your job to reduce your ambitions so as not to create trouble for others. This does not mean that we should not have a conversation about fairness in sport, and that this can lead to tough choices and exclusions in some cases. But the presumption should be that a woman like Khelif should have the right to fulfil her aspiration to excel, in a sport she loves and is good at – just like the aspiration of an ambitious woman to have a successful career. The language in that tweet, instead, delivered the message that the burden to not make a fuss was entirely on her. Well, if the trope of the “difficult woman” is sexist and misogynistic, then this kind of message should be seen as something similar.
- Cis people routinely experience being turned on by the sheer fact of feeling attractive, sexy, and comfortable in their own skin. In a society where attractiveness is often connected to thinness, people who successfully lose weight and feel more attractive as a result routinely report feeling sexy, and feeling more sexual as a result – indeed, they experience being turned on by their own bodies, because they finally feel at home in them (I am not thereby suggesting that it is only natural for thin people, or for people who have lost weight, to feel this way). It can go as far as buying seductive lingerie, putting it on when alone, and fantasising in front of a mirror. This, or something like this, is a common experience for many cis women – nobody call this phenomenon autogynephilia and say that these women have a weird fetish.
MisterMr 12.11.24 at 7:07 pm
So, there are various things I do not agree with, but they are unrelated:
First, and I made this observation also in other contexts, “privilege” implies that there is a just desert and someone, in this instance cis people, are getting more than they deserve. This is not what is happening, rather there is a just desert and cis people are getting it (or less), the problem is that non-cis people are threated far worse. The correct word would be that non cis are persecuted or, if this word is too strong, mistreated. From other contexts where I said this I expect to be accused of whataboutery but the term “privilege” is a form of guilt tripping, and I’m not going to be guilt tripped for being straight, and many other people who would agree that non cis are mistreated also could resent this language.
Second, sex and gender are not the same thing and thus “gender assigned by birth” makes a lot of sense, “sex assigned by birth” less so.
Third, Imane Khelif is a ciswoman so the whole argument about her makes no sense, people who are anti-trans in sports should be pro Khelif and instead the opposite happened, this is so stupid. But for the same reason this isn’t a very good pro-trans argument: if the rules are that you cannot assume hormones, and Khelif didn’t, then how does it mean that transwomen can compete in female sports, since they did in fact assume hormones? And if hormones yes, then why no to other forms of doping?
Aardvark Cheeselog 12.11.24 at 7:13 pm
There is much to agree with here and also some points that make me want to say “Whoa, there partner! Not so fast!” Like for example especially at the end,
definitely assumes facts not in evidence.
I find myself wondering, can we? Is it real, in the same sense that say “white privilege” is real, in our white-supremacist society? I mean, “privilege” feels like a description of an intended feature of the system, and white privilege is definitely an intended product of white supremacy. But what is under discussion here feels possibly different, perhaps more like an unintended consequence.
What I mean to say is yes, life must definitely be systematically, unfairly harder for non-cis people in a default-cis world. But is that the same as saying that they are disadvantaged by cis privilege?
Is unfairness enough to make privilege for the advantaged? Or does there have to be some intent to deprive the disadvantaged? Does historic generic tendency to enforce conformity generally constitute intent to deprive directed at any specific group?
The recent anti-trans activism in the Engish-speaking world feels very opportunistic and instrumental, I am suggesting. Ginned up out of a general human weakness to dislike people who are different, as opposed to the elaborate rationales of white supremacy for example.
Hmm... 12.11.24 at 9:01 pm
I agree there is cis privilege. But many of us would also liked it acknowledged that it is equally obvious, if not more so, that there is the privilege of having been socialized as/socially recognised as male, which is a common factor shared by cis men and trans women but not cis women. So should we quibble about whose privilege is greater, the trans man’s or the cis women’s? Probably not, since different groups are privileged and disadvantaged in different ways. However, for many of us, these are the more salient contrast classes to focus on. Also, 2 is obviously a hasty generalisation, as another commentator remarked, while 1 contains empirically disputed claims.
Tim H. 12.11.24 at 9:02 pm
I look at this from a different direction, as a CIS boomer, I feel more secure if non-CIS and the others the usual suspects dislike, have essential rights and a fair shake. Morality enforcers eventually run short of obvious victims and invent new categories, rather than retire to useful work.
Hmm... 12.11.24 at 9:03 pm
*shared by cis men and trans women, pre transition, that should be.