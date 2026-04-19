Bobby, I hardly Knew Ye

Back in the 1980s, I was (among other things) a writer and singer of satirical folk songs. Going to the National Folk Festival in Canberra at Easter, I caught up with old friends and was reminded that I had produced a book of my songs. Returning home, I dug out a copy, and decided to scan it. You can download the result here (big file)





A lot of the songs were topical and are now very dated. But the theme of the title song is one that, sadly, never gets old (true also of the Irish original) Here it is.

As I was walking past the lodge, haroo, haroo

I saw a most peculiar dodge, haroo, haroo

Bob Hawke came by and I swear its true

He went in red and he came out blue

And the Liberals* didn’t know what to do

Oh, Bobby, I hardly knew you !

Where are the eyes that flashed with fire, haroo, haroo

Where’s the fear you once inspired, haroo, haroo

The bosses love you like a son,

You’ve got the greenies on the run

Flogging yellowcake by the ton

Oh, Bobby, I hardly knew you !

Where’s the workers leader now, haroo, haroo

Consensus is the sacred cow, haroo, haroo

Our wages cut and hours froze

Except for the doctors and such as those

I think that something’s on the nose

Oh, Bobby, I hardly knew you !

Where’s the voice that roared so loud, haroo, haroo

Wheres the left-wing stand so proud, haroo, haroo

You smile so sweet and you talk so glib

You duck and dodge and you fudge and fib

And you sound just like a bloody Lib

Oh, Bobby, I hardly knew you !

*For largely forgotten historical reasons, the main Australian conservative party calls itself “Liberal”