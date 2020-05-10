Sweden’s Covid-19 experiment didn’t work out so well

As some of you may know, Sweden tried a different approach to the Coronavirus pandemic by avoiding a lockdown and major closures. Did it work? Not so much.
While unfortunate for Swedes, it does offer a helpful example for other countries to address those skeptical of whether lockdowns were necessary. In the graph below, a few countries for comparison in terms of reported cases per population. In case you’re wondering whether this is just about reported cases, note that Sweden is also among the worst now in terms of fatalities by reported cases and deaths per population.
Do you have favorite resources for country-specific stats? If yes, please share in the comments! My source for the above info is the helpful corona-data.ch site. I have also been following Switzerland’s situation here.
Matt 05.10.20 at 11:31 am
I’ve found the “Our would in data” site pretty easy to use and useful:
https://ourworldindata.org/coronavirus
(I do wish that people making graphs like the above would use brighter, or bolder, or more distinct colors. I suppose it’s difficult when there are lots of countries represented – this is sometimes a problem w/ the site I link to above – but when there are only a few, it shouldn’t take as long for me to figure out which line is for which country as it often does, and did here.)
Stephen T Johnson 05.10.20 at 12:44 pm
My go-to website for Covid-19 is 91-divoc.com.
Lots of options on what data to show (Cases, deaths total, weekly and normalized by population). It’s rather deflated my initially rather positive estimate of how well Canada has done.
For what it’s worth, the Sweden dat is particularly striking if you compare it to the other Nordic countries, i.e, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Iceland
Elmar Unnsteinsson 05.10.20 at 1:35 pm
For very good data on Iceland: https://www.covid.is/data
oldster 05.10.20 at 1:43 pm
My impression is that the picture in Canada varies quite a lot by province.
The western provinces are still enjoying unearned benefits from their relative isolation and sparse populations.
Quebec is being hit the hardest, in ways familiar from the US/UK model — where poverty is prevalent and social services are poor, the death rate is high.
Ontario, meanwhile, seems to be doing far better than most US/UK populations of its size, given its centrality and large urban areas.
But I say this as a reader, not a resident, so will be happy to be corrected.
Barry 05.10.20 at 3:05 pm
JanieM 05.10.20 at 3:06 pm
oldster: My impression is that the picture in Canada varies quite a lot by province.
Yesterday’s article in my local paper (in Maine) about our neighbor, New Brunswick.
Dogen 05.10.20 at 3:29 pm
Here is a good one:
https://minshall.gitlab.io/covid-19
Dipper 05.10.20 at 3:34 pm
I’m not getting a sense here or anywhere of an underlying predictive model of how a nation can expect to be hit. The first and most obvious point is that Covid hasn’t hit within nations equally. It has hammered cities with high population densities and hardly touched many rural areas. So when we take, eg the map of Europe, and draw some fairly arbitrary lines on it, aggregate the hits within this arbitrary lines and then rank the performance of those arbitrary lines, I’m not sure it is telling us much more than the distribution of population densities. Belgium has been the worst country on the continent of Europe in terms of performance, and is also the one worst hit. The most extreme case is New York City. It got absolutely hammered. Weighting that result by diluting it with other less hit areas isn’t not adding to our understanding, and doesn’t make its performance better.
Also, we are on some intermediate lap of a long-distance race. We don’t know when this will end, or what the rankings will be then. Nations locking down early and avoiding the spread may be storing upon some unfortunate choices when other nations have reached an effective herd immunity and are back at full speed and they are stuck unable to open up their borders.
Finally, as this is a left-wing site, the UK left wing had a major push at the back end last year of the cost in lives of Austerity. Lots of stuff about Tory murderers due to the political cuts. Funnily enough, now that the UK left are demanding long-term incarceration and consequent destruction of the economy, those calculations seem to have been forgotten. So perhaps someone could dig out those calculations and give a number for how much their lockdowns will cost in lives.
This is not to say that those people wanting lockdowns are wrong and those people wanting them lifted are right. This virus has been full of unpleasant surprises and may have a few more. But I have to say I am fairly sick of non-scientists grabbing a few facts and using them as debating points. Science is different to the Humanities. The physical world has its own reality, discovering its truths is extremely hard work with many wrong turns, and the truth is often more surprising than we can imagine. But whatever, for the moment everyone is an expert on science.
Dipper 05.10.20 at 4:17 pm
doh … Belgium has one of the highest population densities.
Stephen T Johnson 05.10.20 at 4:19 pm
Oldster@4
That’s pretty much my understanding, too.
I had just hoped that nationally, we in Canuckistan might have done better than the truly dismal US/UK performance. As it is, we’re a little better but not much.
Eszter Hargittai 05.10.20 at 4:39 pm
Barry, fyi, everything goes into moderation. But I don’t see a comment from you other than this one asking me to look for the one with three links. Would you mind reposting?
PGR 05.10.20 at 5:09 pm
As a very recent migrant to Sweden, I’d like to suggest that the question “did it work?” can only be answered with a prior look at the objective(s) in play. Likewise the answer to the question “are lockdowns necessary?” depends on what you want a lockdown to achieve. Not being privy to government decisions (as I don’t yet have the language skills to follow them), I’m not sure what those objectives might have been, but I would suggest they may not have been necessarily nor exclusively based on the number of fatalities per capita as measured at a point long before the pandemic is over, whether in Sweden or anywhere else. I’m sure that’s one measure — but I suspect there are more. (The state epidemiology team’s daily press conferences to the public are all archived online; like everything else here, they are a matter of public record. You can also access the daily stats on C19 in Sweden here.) I suspect there are more measures in play in a lot of other places, too — only the governments in those places aren’t being quite so straight with their citizens about their aims and results.
Indeed, Sweden is making an useful scapegoat for countries of a more instinctively authoritarian bent for exactly that reason. Sure, the total death rate per capita is pretty high — but based on the stats from your site-of-preference, there, it’s almost exactly the same as that for the Netherlands, where a fairly serious lockdown is just about to be lightened, and significantly lower than that of France, where Macron has “made war upon” the virus from a very early stage — or at least, has tried to. (Turns out that announcing a lockdown is far easier than, y’know, making one stick.) But ain’t many smug op-eds about the failure of the Netherlands’s or France’s response, are there? Of course not! Because that would mean that questioning of the effectiveness of lockdowns was taking place within states where lockdowns are already policy.
Confirmation bias is one heck of a drug, no?
The neoliberal obsession with competitive league tables takes on a freshly grim irony when folk start trying to run them in the midst of a pandemic that’s nowhere near over yet, using data that’s at best vague (e.g. extrapolated numbers of cases from small numbers of actual tests) and at worst massaged by states themselves (which is Very Wrong when China does it, but broadly acceptable anywhere else, apparently). I suspect that when we look back on this situation after two or three years, the ways in which we answer the question “did it work?” will be very different. To be clear, I’m not saying lockdowns aren’t necessary; I’m saying that it’s probably still too early to understand how useful (or not) they actually are. Maybe Sweden’s response will indeed have been shown to have been unsuccessful; maybe the same will also be said of many other places, of many different responses, for a whole swathe of different reasons, once the smoke has cleared.
In the meantime, maybe we should stop trying to call the result of a race that’s still being run — or perhaps even stop thinking of it as a race at all? Because, credit where it’s due, you’ve gotta give the Swedes one thing: they’re conspicuously not passing judgement on the responses of other states. Look to the mote in your own eye, etc etc.
Hidari 05.10.20 at 5:13 pm
@8 ”Finally, as this is a left-wing site, the UK left wing had a major push at the back end last year of the cost in lives of Austerity. Lots of stuff about Tory murderers due to the political cuts. Funnily enough, now that the UK left are demanding long-term incarceration and consequent destruction of the economy, those calculations seem to have been forgotten. ‘
Er…..what?
Dan 05.10.20 at 5:17 pm
Another Swiss website I’ve been using is https://covid.visium.ch/
Chris Bertram 05.10.20 at 5:48 pm
Germany and the UK have similar population densities, and the UK is doing much worse than Germany. France, Italy, Spain and the UK with a wide variation in population densities have all done similarly to one another and very badly because they have permitted massacres in their care homes, as has the US. The UK at least had the benefit of early warning but failed to act, so that even among the states whose performance it resembles it is doing the worst. But Dipper is here to give us the talking points from the Mail and Telegraph.
Anarcissie 05.10.20 at 5:54 pm
Hidari 05.10.20 at 5:13 pm @ 13 — It’s an article of faith in certain quarters that lockdowns will cause the economy to ‘die’. That seems to mean that, for instance, asset prices will fall because less funny money will be created to inflate them, or that the investors belonging to the prices will get discouraged, or something. So when the investors / ruling class start feeling bad, they will stint on Welfare, and the poor will die in increased numbers. This line of thought might go to interesting places if pursued.
Plucky Underdog 05.10.20 at 5:55 pm
Dipper @8 (sigh): … the UK left wing had a major push at the back end last year of the cost in lives of Austerity.
10 years of austerity -> progressive erosion of state capacity -> continued penny-pinching -> lethally under-resourced response to the pandemic -> 30,000 deaths, or whatever it is by now, including one or two more while I was typing this. Some of those are austerity deaths, even if they come in one big lump.
That’s your causal chain, right there. You’re welcome.