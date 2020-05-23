by Eszter Hargittai on May 23, 2020
Four years ago, some of you wondered whether there would really be that much of a difference between a Clinton and a Trump presidency. Imagine.
J-D 05.23.20 at 10:55 am
Bonus points for reference to The Phantom Tollbooth.
Lee A. Arnold 05.23.20 at 1:36 pm
Imagine if Hillary backed out of the Iran nuclear deal so Iran gets much closer to making a nuclear weapon while China and probably Russia are breaking her new sanctions and chuckling to themselves and there’s nothing she can do about it, and at the same time Hillary covers for the Saudis chopping up a dissident reporter, she betrays the Syrian Kurds and she also kills a hero of Iranians & Iraqis, resulting in the smelly distrusted US getting kicked out of Iraq this year or next, which then joins with Iran in an anti-Israel alliance sitting atop 50% of the world’s oil which China will gladly buy, and at the same time Hillary’s son-in-law writes a “peace plan” for unilateral surrender of the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza that is received as dead-on-arrival even by the US’s dwindling number of Sunni allies, and then somebody somewhere sets off a big bomb, and so then the aggrieved and self-righteous US populace is whooped-up once again into a stupid callous futile war called “Operation Really Armageddon This Time,” and the knuckleheaded US media, which missed the implications of this entire chain of events while it was happening, even fails to report the true size of the huge worldwide antiwar demonstrations which ensue. And all of this, when it would have been easier and cheaper to airlift the entire state of Israel and plop it down onto a couple of ranches in Texas.
Area Man 05.23.20 at 3:51 pm
“Imagine if Hillary…”
I can’t. I’m still too caught up in the fact that Hillary was so obviously corrupt by having an email server, a charitable foundation, and was known to accept political donations from people who donated money to her campaign. Good thing we dodged that bullet.
Otto 05.23.20 at 4:14 pm
Imagine if Americans would stop rooting for people like Trump.
Chetan Murthy 05.23.20 at 4:22 pm
I feel as if, somehow, this post is an invitation to grieve. For me it really didn’t strike home, how much I’d been grieving for what had been lost, until I saw this short advert for Canada. The tears started, and I couldn’t stop.
Those of you who live in countries that don’t make you feel ashamed have something precious. The last time I felt the way this little film must make (good, decent) Canadians feel, was in November 2008, when I thought that maybe, just maybe, things were getting better. But the grief I’ve been feeling for the last four years …. the grief.
Donald 05.23.20 at 4:23 pm
I can easily imagine Clinton getting us more deeply involved in the Syrian civil war. I can imagine her continuing to support the barbaric war in Yemen because Obama did— Obama officials like Ben Rhodes and Samantha Power said basically nothing about this in their memoirs. It took Khashoggi’s murder and Trump’s defense of Bonesaw to unify Democrats against the Saudis.
I voted for Clinton and will vote for Biden, but it would be nice if Democrats had something positive to say besides “It is your moral duty to vote for us because Republicans are worse and if you don’t, you are scum.” Notice that this was essentially what Biden said on the podcast the other day, except that being an idiot he put a racist gloss on it. I accept the lesser evil logic, but can’t help noticing that it puts all the moral burden on the voter and basically none on the Democrats, except that they need to be less evil than the Republicans. It’s a low bar.
Andres 05.23.20 at 6:04 pm
While I sympathize with Chetan, the simple fact is that Trump is only one of numerous reasons to be ashamed of being a U.S. citizen. If we are lucky, a new Democratic administration will not do mind-blowingly stupid things with domestic policy the way Trump has (though they came close with “Ending welfare as we know it” in 1995 and the 2008-2009 bailouts, while not stupid, were nevertheless ethically outrageous). But on foreign policy, Democratic presidents have been almost as horrific as Republicans, the Obama presidency being no exception, as Donald points out.
The fact is, Americans should be ashamed of their governments (and of themselves, for voting them in) at least since the time Eisenhower and his cabinet decided they would tolerate any amount of murder by allied regimes in the name of anti-communism. And anti-communism and its successor, the war on terrorism, is why presidents of both parties ally with el-Sisi in Egypt and MBS in Saudi Arabia, among others.
Those who continue to focus laser-like on Trump and McConnell are ignoring this basic fact about the American governance system and its role in global affairs. Trump and McConnell are dismantling the Potemkin village of U.S. democracy (though they may be moving it away from a corporate oligarchy and toward a “cabal oligarchy” which will be worse), but it was a Potemkin village to begin with. And that won’t change until we as U.S. citizens organize to create a new republic with a new constitution. The U.S. is every bit in need of peaceful regime change as were the USSR and South Africa in the 1980s.
Ray Vinmad 05.23.20 at 6:34 pm
Someone said something on Twitter that got to me about this kind of ‘what if’ exercise–‘What if we could go back and get Romney to win in 2012. Would it be worth it if he’d be in his second term now?’
For some reason, this depressed me much more than the ‘what if’ timeline for Hillary. What would we do, to avoid Trump as president?
Donald, I relate to your lament but I wonder if the problem is not in the things people say but in the situation itself. I’ve been wondering if the ‘don’t put lipstick on a pig’ strategy will work better as a campaign strategy. ‘Vote for Biden. He’s not Trump.’ We don’t have to bother with a lot of positive rhetoric. That’s the Democrats’ strategy this time and there’s a way it may be less galling to people who want to assert their political preferences in a situation where that makes absolutely no sense whatsoever.
Why bother saying anything else? The honesty could be refreshing. What many progressives resented in 2016 was that they had to be utterly silent about their political views and more than a few factual matters. To some of us it seemed dumb to care about that, given what we are facing but the more riled-up people were often younger and more idealistic. The post-2106 left bashing was unfair given the data (few defected and those that did don’t vote Democrat). It’s true they always blame the voters no matter who they run and what the candidate themselves chooses to say or do. But this time we especially have no need to discuss the merits of the only remotely sane candidate. Everything is terrible and our choice is entirely about how much worse it will get.
Chetan Murthy 05.23.20 at 6:36 pm
Donald,
It’s a terrible feeling isn’t it, that realization that all the choices you have before you are awful ones. Yeah, I get it. Think of the GrOPers who had that feeling in 1964, after Goldwater lost: they regrouped, started working, and eventually got strong enough that they started primarying “RINOs” from the right. Over and over and over. Eventually they moved their party rightward, and the rest is this horrific timeline in which we all suffer. That’s the solution, and it has always been the solution, because there is no distinction between “Democrats” and the voters who vote them into office. If you want better pols, you need better voters. That’s coming: look at Ayanna Pressley and AOC, look at Marie Newman.
I mean, imagine the Democratic voter in Lipinski’s district, condemned to be represented by that moral midget! The horror. Hopefully, not anymore, starting in 2021.
steven t johnson 05.23.20 at 8:01 pm
Andres@7 strikes me as the most sensible (but the extirpation of the left/undoing of the New Deal started with Truman, not Eisenhower.) But, I suggest the literal death toll associated with the capitalist counterrevolution is underrated. Chechen war is just an act of God? No. And the drop in the Russian population is the result of the attack on the peoples of the Russian Federation. And even more to the point, the regimes that replaced the USSR are all worse. (No, the only one you can even try to make a case as better is Germany. Argue that with the rest of the EU.)
Anti-communism is the number one political principle of every person deemed acceptable in polite company. It appears to be sincerely believed that there is an anti-communist “left,” but this is a matter of acceptably urbane manners, I think.
Chetan Murthy 05.23.20 at 8:04 pm
Andres: ‘The fact is, Americans should be ashamed of their governments (and of themselves, for voting them in) at least since the time Eisenhower”
At one level, you’re right. There’s still a difference, a material difference, in America since 2016. Look: I can lament RoNnIeRaYgUn’s murderous antics in Latin America, and still regret that Don Bedsore is a literal fascist, among a brotherhood of fascists worldwide, destroying the Western Alliance. There are small children in concentration camps on my country’s soil, and 40+% of my countrymen think this is fine. [Also, that didn’t really happen overnight: they were waiting for a President who would allow them to think this is fine, sure.]
At another level, you’re just invoking Murc’s Law, and that’s a pretty sterile exercise. If you really think that the destruction of the Western Alliance is a good thing, well, y’know, I don’t think we have much to discuss.
