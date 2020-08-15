Notes from a Physically Distanced Classroom

We tested some teaching strategies in a physically distanced classroom today. We filmed the proceedings, but obviously the film isn’t ready yet, so here are some initial thoughts.

First a caveat. The room was great: a room designed for learning. Good acoustics, screens on the walls, comfortable chairs which move easily and silently, and 6 tables each of which would, in normal times, seat 7-8 students. So, the best case scenario (I want to get us into some bad rooms soon).

Here are the rules. Everyone must wear a mask; everyone must remain 6 feet apart at all times, and there was no amplification (not a problem, in fact, in this room — I understand that in other rooms some sort of amplification will be provided). No moving of furniture is allowed, but moving students is, as long as they always at least 6 feet apart.

I’m hesitant about drawing conclusions, especially given how good the room was, but, for what it is worth, our whole team was surprised by just how well it went, and I’m much more optimistic about what my students will experience in the Fall than I was yesterday.

We ran the think-pair-share after watching a short video, and recorded two pairs; but, crucially, everyone in the room had to be talking at the same time. Basically, despite masks, and despite background noise being higher than normal (because people are speaking through masks trying to make themselves heard) almost all the students reported no difficulty hearing their partners, and those who did report difficulty said that they could hear, it was just more work than usual.

We then did a fishbowl. Here’s where the benign design of the room may have been a help. We stationed the fish (those who would be talking) at the end of each table, meaning that they were, in fact, relatively close to each other (but more than 6 feet). Only they were allowed to talk for the first 12 minutes, and then others were allowed to interject. Of the ‘fish’ two were quiet speakers, and it was tough hearing them: I found myself having to ask people to speak up or repeat themselves a little more often than in a regular small class, but not more often than in a large lecture hall class. But the others: the masks were not a challenge either to speaking or hearing. The conversation flowed as well as I would expect in a regular class with those sorts of numbers (and, bear in mind, that in normal circumstances students aren’t inhibited by being filmed, or by having a bunch of older adults they don’t know watching them). After the fishbowl nobody reported difficulty hearing or speaking.

One of the students is hard of hearing. I unintentionally placed the her close to the middle of the room, which I now regret a little bit: she reported having no difficulty hearing at all (she was also quite close to one of the quiet talkers, whose voice she is accustomed to because they are friends), but perhaps if I’d placed her at the edge of the room it would have been harder. (Just to be clear, my regret is because I want to see what worst case, as well as best case, outcomes look like). Also: she had observed to me ages ago when we were discussing what all this would look like that she can’t read lips at all, so maybe others who are more reliant on lipreading would find the presences of masks more disabling than she does.

Here are some very brief initial takeaways that may be relevant if you get allocated a good enough room.

You'll have to remind students to speak up pretty frequently. You’ll have to remember to speak up yourself. Think even more carefully than usual about the use of the room: where you’re going to speak from, and where the students are. Even in regular times I am startled how many classes I observe in which the instructor has clearly not made choices about where it makes sense for students to sit, so they are scattered in inconvenient ways that don’t facilitate good interactions. Figure out where you want the students and make them sit there (within whatever constraints you have been given). Tell the students why you are making them sit where you’re making them sit, and be ready to move them again if you’re not satisfied with the results. Talking through a mask is really tiring. It’s tiring for them as well as for you. My standard class-length is 75 minutes, and I usually abhor a break, but I might make an exception this semester and next.

By the way, I am quite aware that everything might be online by September 12th. That makes me all the more keen to make the most of what little time we might have in an actual room together, and doesn’t make the exploration of physically distanced learning any less interesting.