Too many choices

In the NY Times, Paul Krugman makes the case that too much choice (particularly about retirement investment) can be bad
Ani Guerdjikova and I demonstrate this with lots of algebra
by John Quiggin on March 3, 2021
Matt 03.03.21 at 9:26 am
Two times (when I was a federal court law clerk) I had health insurance through the Government Employee Insurance program. This wasn’t just one insurance program, but rather, access to a literally bewildering range of programs – some national, some much more local, most or all of them offering high/medium/low coverage and various add-ons. While I don’t remember for sure, I think there were, at least, 50 or 60 plans (maybe more) to choose from, and then the various sub-options w/in each plan. Despite being fairly smart and semi-sophisticated, I found it largely impossible to make a fully informed choice, so used some not very sophisticated heuristics and picked a plan. (Of course, it would have helped to know exactly how much medical care I would need over the relevant time, but that’s not easy to know before hand!) As it turned out, my choices were fine for me – the insurance was relatively affordable and provided very good care and coverage. (For comparison, my “take home” pay was higher than what I get for a nominally similar salary now in Australia, and the medical care I received under that insurance was typically as good or [usually] better, with fewer expenses out of pocket and less difficulty in receiving, care than I have in Australia.) But no doubt this was partly due to luck, and it was both stressful and less helpful to have so many choices than it would have been to have those narrowed down for me before hand.
Doctor Memory 03.03.21 at 4:02 pm
This has been a personal hobby horse of mine for a while: it should probably be somewhere between strongly discouraged and flat-out illegal to put personal IRA/401k money into anything other than a whole-market or S&P500 index fund, and the Fed should offer a zero-fee whole market index that is mandatory to offer in every employer-sponsored retirement program. Anything else is just lining the pockets of people who are, at the end of the day, thieves.
And yes, the same very much applies to health care “markets”.
NomadUK 03.03.21 at 4:42 pm
Anyone walking into an American supermarket is presented with the trivial proof that this is the case.
CJColucci 03.03.21 at 6:11 pm
Trivial example. Lately, I am routinely asked whether I want my receipt on paper, by email, or both (or, sometimes, neither). I genuinely don’t care, and do not wish to exercise any brainpower on deciding. I’m fine with whatever the store’s practice is. As far as I can see, I am no better off with any of the available alternatives, and I resent being put to the bother of making a meaningless decision. I’ve even tried randomizing, but that’s work. Maybe I should just set a fixed rule of taking whatever the second alternative is and be done with it.