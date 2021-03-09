ADHD not being a disorder

My colleagues Branko van Hulst (Child psychiatry), Sander Werkhoven (Ethics) and Sarah Durston (Developmental Disorders) have written a piece in the Scientific American in which they argue that ADHD should no longer be called a disorder. Fascinating stuff.
You can read it here and since comments and discussion are not possible there, let’s open our space here in case anyone wants to discuss this.
{ 10 comments… read them below or add one }
boba 03.09.21 at 8:14 pm
This is an old argument. As one with this particular personality characteristic, it is like every other personality characteristic: One needs to learn to work with it. I make an awful farmer, can’t follow the schedule, constantly distracted or fascinated by other things (bugs, weeds, soil tilth). But boy I make a great hunter, moving, observing horizon to horizon, constantly on guard ready with the camera. So as a disorder it has no redeeming qualities right?
hix 03.09.21 at 8:53 pm
I´ve been diagnosed with adhd at age 30. A bit of a tricky thing to do, especially when lots of other psychiatric stuff is going on. The psychiatrist who did it is a bit of a questionable personality, so I sometimes wondered if the diagnosis was correct. I´ve since concluded that it seems likely and also that it does not really matter anyway. The standard medication does not help me and that’s it*. So there is nothing else to do than live with myself, if it is called a disorder or not. One quirk in German law regarding ADHD is that it is not considered disability/disorder regarding the disability compensation system at University. The relevant judgment states that adhd is part of one’s personality and thus not really a disorder. Curiously, no such reasoning is applied to personality disorders. The argument in the article is not particular limited to adhd.
It seems albeit tricky to argue about “brain cause or not”.
According to my understanding ADHD is the thing that’s supposed to remain after you consider all the socioeconomic background factors. Diagnosing immigrants from a certain background with ADHD is then just a common misdiagnosis, just likemany others like paranoid schizophrenia among war refugees. Relative age would be another misdiagnosis risk for ADHD. ADHD is supposed to be the remaining thing against which only medication, maybe neurofeedback helps. Not a thing against which psychotherapy or ergotheraphy and definitely not just enculturation helps.
John Quiggin 03.09.21 at 10:47 pm
I’m not really following the argument. Although I’m not up to date, there was a long debate over whether schizophrenia was a brain disorder with physical causes or the result of psychological trauma or just a different way of looking at the world. That seems very similar to the discussion about ADHD, but as I read it the authors are suggesting there’s a difference. Or are they saying that the same point applies to schizophrenia and depression?
hix 03.09.21 at 10:58 pm
Addition: The “adhd is the stuff against which you mainly take medication and that can never be fixed by therapy” perspective is not supposed to be an excuse for teachers.
One can still do other stuff. Putting adhd kids in the front row, general noise reducation, or just accepting that children with adhd might not be proper robots and still do alright would help for example.
Again from personal experience: The first time diagnosis in adulthood requires confirmation that symptoms were already present at childhood. That is usually done with the verbal elementary school report. Going through elementary school reports on that occasion showed me something i was unaware off so far: The reports tone changes like night and day after the teacher switches in third grad. Reports from the first two years just contained the usual judgment about students with ADHD and just about zero nice things (unconcentrated non-hyperactive type in my case), even so it seems i wasn´t a particular bad student. The teacher also had a record of just sending away many kids to handicaped school.
She clearly liked the easy way and its rather likely she would have pressured my parents to sent me to Hauptschule .Fortunately* the next teacher at 3rd and 4th grade did the opposite. So I went to grammar school, which worked out rather decent, ADHD or not until I went into a full social anxiety disorder/depression spiral. Not an uncommon event with underlying undiagnosed adhd.
*My mother never wanted to and did not know about any psychiatric stuff right until she died. In her mind things just spiralled out of control because grammar school was too difficult for me. Many Grammar school teachers had to say similar things when things went downhill. Not catching a student has ADHD is somewhat excusable at those rather unilluminated times. Not catching my depressive spiral and making sure I get proper treatment was already an exercise in mind-blowing collective incompetence. Also teachers really should be able to figure out if someone freezes due to anxiety, did not listen, or really does not know the answer to a very basic question.
JanieM 03.09.21 at 11:40 pm
boba: I make an awful farmer, can’t follow the schedule, constantly distracted or fascinated by other things (bugs, weeds, soil tilth). But boy I make a great hunter, moving, observing horizon to horizon, constantly on guard ready with the camera. So as a disorder it has no redeeming qualities right?
This points to what I would say after reading the article Ingrid linked, from the POV of a parent who homeschooled but saw children in our circle diagnosed with ADD (I’m not sure it was ADHD yet in those days) after teachers complained that they were dreamy and “inattentive” in class. (At least some of these kids went on to become extremely successful students and citizens in later life.)
I always wished people would talk about learning differences rather than learning disorders, for reasons that boba’s comment exemplifies.
What’s more, the kids I knew who were diagnosed with attention deficit problems did not IMHO have a deficit of attention to bring to bear on the world around them; they often had a surfeit. If they had a deficit of anything it was focus, not attention. It was just that from the adults’ point of view (especially classroom teachers), they weren’t giving their attention to the only thing that mattered, i.e. whatever the teacher wanted them to give it to.
LFC 03.09.21 at 11:47 pm
JQ @3
I read the article quickly (bookmarked for closer perusal) but my understanding is that they are making basically a semantic argument. The word “disorder” implies that the causes are known, and/or that ADHD and other similar labels are causative labels rather than descriptive.
So the argument w/r/t ADHD is that it is a descriptive term — the causes, whether they lie in the brain or the environment or both (depending on the situation), are difficult to isolate and identify, so stop using a term that implies the causes are known. (I don’t think — though am not positive — that the authors would make the same argument w/r/t depression, for example, where some neurochemical or physiological factors have been identified for at least some cases, or such is my impression as a layperson and non-expert.) Anyway, the terms “depression” and “schizophrenia” are not covered by the article’s argument, which has to do specifically with the word “disorder.”
Alex SL 03.09.21 at 11:59 pm
I have no personal stakes in this, but the argumentation to consider it a pattern instead of a cause makes sense to me. They are after what will put people in a mindset to assist others who have an attention deficit instead of merely sorting them into a neat box.
More generally I find it interesting how medical terminology and diagnosis changes with new knowledge and, quite frankly, sometimes with fads or politics. A broken leg is a broken leg, that is easy, but mental and emotional phenomena are much harder to classify and understand.
LAL 03.10.21 at 3:38 am
There is indeed a disconnect between the seemingly definitive diagnostic categories of psychiatry and knowledge of mechanism that can inform effective therapy. ADHD/AHD is a prime example. As the authors note there are multiple pathways that lead to the behaviors that define the ADH(D) entity and the differing pathways (immaturity, social stress, brain physiology) may suggest very different kinds of interventions (or no intervention). The authors deus ex machina of dropping the D, however sensible, will still label the person and without a sensitive clinician or teacher to formulate an individual focussed plan will leave the “sufferer” with a “diagnosis” of (now) ADH or AD (without the extra D).
J-D 03.10.21 at 5:25 am
I’m not sure I’m exactly following it, either, but I think they are saying that the use of the word ‘disorder’, in particular, has an effect on the way people think about it. If I have understood correctly, they would presumably also think there would be a difference between the way people would think about ‘depression’ and the way people would think about ‘depressive disorder’ (which would be relevant, because there are a number of diagnoses with names like ‘major depressive disorder’).
Moz in Oz 03.10.21 at 5:35 am
John, I think the key part is Our modification is as simple as it is effective: drop the term disorder from all classifications.
Presumably that applies to paranoid delusional disorder as much as attention deficit.
I suspect they focus on ADHD because it’s so clearly relative-age linked and thus is arguably better called “younger than their classmates disorder” when it occurs in children. Or, in many cases “bored beyond endurance disorder” {ahem}. I still fondly recall the primary school teacher who commented to my parents “it’s not that he reads in class, it’s that he giggles when he’s reading”. Other teachers did not permit that and suffered accordingly.