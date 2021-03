Free Access Work by Waheed Hussain

Several publishers have decided to make Waheed’s work temporarily open access to honour his memory.

These two have been brought to my attention, please post in the comments if you know of more:

“Pitting People Against Each Other,” Philosophy and Public Affairs, Winter 2020

“Accountable to Whom? Rethinking the Role of Corporations in Political CSR” (with Jeffrey Moriarty), Journal of Business Ethics, 2018