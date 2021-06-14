Why I am not exactly a Christian

The last talk I gave before lockdown (sometime in March 2020) was for the annual Freethought conference held by the Atheists, Humanists, and Agnostics of Madison (No, I don’t think they know Alan Partridge). It’s much looser, and more fun, than my usual talks: they asked me because the President of AHA had heard from a small group of my students the way I think about these issues, and, to be honest, I think they bugged him to invite me to force me to write something down. Here it is:

This talk doesn’t really contain an argument, unlike most that I give. It’s more an autobiographical sketch on the topic of its title – which is a sort of tribute to Bertrand Russell’s famous essay, but has a twist to it. I’m not a Christian. Not exactly. I’ll explain why I’m not, but also why it’s a little misleading to say I am not.

I’ll start with two stories about students.

First. About 13 years ago an evangelical Christian student was in my office discussing career options with me (this is one of the many great parts of my job). At one point I asked if she’d considered becoming a pastor. She shot back “No, I couldn’t be a pastor”. After a pause she added: “You should become a pastor”. My reaction was immediate: “Um.… I lack one key qualification”. “Oh, that’s ok”, she retorted, “I’m sure lots of pastors don’t believe in God. And, anyway, if you were a pastor, perhaps you’d come to believe in God”. [1]

Second. A student who just graduated [Dec 2019] is getting married and invited me, and many of her classmates from a class that she took (though didn’t much enjoy) as a freshman. Her spouse-to-be, impressed presumably, that she was inviting a professor not in her major, asked her if Brighouse would be willing to do a reading. She told us all that she replied, “Oh no, I don’t think he’d do that because he is an atheist”.

I’m glad she told us this. Because I said “Oh, I’d be happy to do a reading. I’m not that kind of atheist” and, to be honest, I was a bit surprised that she didn’t already know that. [Sadly, COVID prevented me and her classmates from attending the wedding, but I am glad to say it did go ahead without us]

Maybe you can tell something about the kind of atheist I am through this story, from the 1980s shortly after I moved to the US, and was still quite bemused by the culture. I heard a news story about a lawsuit. Football players at a public high school had been praying in the end zone during a game. And someone was suing the school district to try and get it to prohibit them from doing so. My immediate reaction went something like this:

I’m really surprised and kind of impressed that football players openly mock religion during their football games. That doesn’t happen where I come from. Of course, I think it is quite wrong of them to do so – mocking religion isn’t something we should encourage. Still, they’re just teenagers, and it seems a bit heavy-handed for the church to ask the courts to force the schools to prohibit such mockery. So I guess I am opposed to the prohibition, even though I can see what motivates it.

Imagine my surprise when I discovered what was really happening. It was self-styled civil-libertarians, not the church, that were trying to get the mockery prohibited. And the churches were supporting the mockery! And most bizarrely of all nobody – not the churches, not the civil libertarians, not even the football players – understood that praying in the end zone mocks Christianity. They really thought that it is somehow religious to call upon God to support a particular team in a football game! That’s when I knew I wasn’t in Kansas any more.

There really are cultural differences between the US and the UK. I grew up in a country and at a time when there the relationship between religious and secular discourse was much more seamless than it now is. British politicians typically don’t ‘DO’ religion, in Alastair Campbell’s admonishing phrase. If you’re religious, you’re religious, and it might be part of you private identity and even your public identity, but you don’t make a big deal of it. That’s partly because there are no votes in being religious, or anti-religious, and partly because there used to be a rough expectation that i) you live your life reasonably well and ii) that you could give reasons for whatever claims you make and whatever policies you commit to. But the history of the Labour movement in the UK is bound up with Christianity. So if you grew up attached to the Labour movement, most of your heroes were Christians. And, even today, knowing someone is a Christian in the UK, even if they are white, doesn’t allow you to predict anything about how they will vote, or what they think about taxes, the welfare state, foreign policy, etc. My oldest friend, and my oldest cousin, are both white evangelical Christians. My friend would never vote Conservative, and my cousin is a very left wing socialist, and they’re both perfectly normal, for white evangelical Christians

Given that being a Christian is normal in my environment, and that my friends (and apparently cousins) are Christians, why am I not? Well, it’s kind of easy to explain. I don’t believe there is a God.

If you do believe in God it’s typically for one of two reasons. The first is that you have some sort of personal experience/revelation/sense that enables you to have faith despite the absence of any good arguments. I don’t have that. I’m not going to ridicule or look down on those who do, for reasons that will become obvious: I have articles of faith, you do too.

The other is that you believe that there are good enough reasons to believe in the existence of a God. I remember a lot about my life, but I honestly don’t remember whether I ever thought there were good arguments. If I did, I haven’t done for as long as I remember. The arguments I’ve heard for the existence of a God all seem to contain flaws serious enough to reject them. That is not to say that there are great arguments for the non-existence of a God – if there were, then faith should be rejected. But I don’t have faith, I don’t have the arguments, so I don’t believe.

Add to this something that became important to me during my teens. I came up with an argument that would have put me in mind of Pascal’s Wager if I’d know what it was, and which still convinces me today.

My father in law claims to believe in God on the basis of Pascal’s Wager. Every time he does this I point out the widely-noted deep flaw in Pascal’s Wager, and he says “Oh, yes, I never thought of that”. Which is not strictly true, because he did think of it last time I told him, he has just conveniently forgotten it. Pascal’s Wager is that if God exists, believing in God will save you; if God doesn’t exist believing in God will do you no harm; therefore it is rational to believe in God. The fatal flaw, which my father-in-law thinks of whenever I point it out, and then, regrettably, forgets, is “What if God condemns those who believe in God in response to Pascal’s Wager?” a possibility that really should have occurred to anyone who read about the capricious and contrary God about whom the Old Testament is written. Not that such behavior would, in fact, be capricious really.

My argument, the one that relieved me of the need to decide whether to believe in God, was this. If there is a God, and he/she/it is good, then he/she/it wants us to live a good life, and does care whether we worship him/her/it. If there is a God and he/she/it makes belief in and/or worship of him/her/it any kind of condition for salvation, then that God is bad, and unworthy of our belief or worship. And if such a God exists then we’ve all had it, anyway.

Ok, so that’s why I’m not a Christian. But why am I not exactly a Christian?

Well, here are two thoughts.

The first is just that Jesus, in the Gospels, gets morality just about exactly right. People over profits (and prophets). Kindness. Community. Universalism – distrust of ethnic, religious, racial, national bonds. Humility, intellectual and personal. Distrust of wealth, and its pursuit. Egalitarianism – everybody counts for just as much as everybody else. Sacrifice – not for its own sake, but for the sake of those we have reason to care about. Priority to the vulnerable and disadvantaged. Compassion. Empathy… etc.

Of course, you don’t have to be Christian to understand or embrace the value of all these things, and how much better a life grounded in them is than a life that rejects (or simply ignores) them. But it is striking how rarely this concatenation of values seems to have been embraced prior to the emergence of Christianity. And, in particular, the deep egalitarian commitment that Christianity embraces, that every single person is equal in the eyes of God – or, in its secular version, has equal value that we are all obliged to acknowledge and respect – is pretty new. Jesus derogates tribal ties self-consciously and explicitly – that’s the very point of the parable of the Good Samaritan. And he insists on our duties to the vulnerable and disadvantaged. Why don’t we look at something he says[2]:

34 Then shall the King say unto them on his right hand, Come, ye blessed of my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world:

35 For I was an hungred, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in:

36 Naked, and ye clothed me: I was sick, and ye visited me: I was in prison, and ye came unto me.

37 Then shall the righteous answer him, saying, Lord, when saw we thee an hungred, and fed thee? or thirsty, and gave thee drink?

38 When saw we thee a stranger, and took thee in? or naked, and clothed thee?

39 Or when saw we thee sick, or in prison, and came unto thee?

40 And the King shall answer and say unto them, Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.

I don’t want to insult anyone, but when my great hero, Clement Attlee, was asked whether he was Christian, he said “well, I accept the teachings of Jesus, I just don’t believe any of the mumbo jumbo”; which was his way of saying “I’m not exactly a Christian”.

The second thought is about the particular role that Protestantism has played in Western History. Luther was not the first Protestant – throughout church history there have been many egalitarian dissenters, and Luther’s protests were just the first to really catch fire internationally. The Protestant idea was just this: that we are each responsible for our own salvation, and we each have a relationship to God that is not rightly mediated by authority figures like the priest, or the Pope, or whoever. The word of God is to be interpreted by each of us; so it must be translated into the vernacular, and accessible to all, not held back by the priests, because we will each answer for ourselves. That is a profound idea – and in it is the intellectual background of western liberalism—the idea that when it comes to the difficult questions of how to live our lives, and treat others, well, we each bear responsibility for ourselves and so we each must have the resources to make those judgements well. It is the intellectual underpinning for a free, and tolerant, society.

Again, you don’t have to be a Christian to embrace this idea. But, like egalitarianism, it is an intellectual gift to us from Christianity.

I’ll finish with a final thought. But it’s a long one so bear with me….

I said that I don’t ridicule or look down on those who have faith in God. Sometimes when you say “I won’t ridicule someone for X” it sounds like you are congratulating yourself for your forebearance. “They MERIT ridicule, but I am such a good person that I can control myself.” That is not at all my thought. The thought is something different. I, too, have some faith, and what’s more what I have faith in is something that science can’t explain, observe, or evaluate. Indeed, at least there could be observable evidence for the existence of a God – if, every time you did something bad, you said “May God strike me with lightning” and, indeed, lightning struck, you would have a body of evidence in favor (not that it would do you much good).

What I believe in is objective, real, moral, or ethical, standards. So do you. I believe that what the Nazis did was wrong, and that when Nicholas Winton saved hundreds of Jewish children on the kindertransport he did something good, and right, and that when Mildred Fish Harnack, for whom my chair in philosophy is named, risked, and ultimately gave, her life in service of resistance to the Nazis, she was acting well and rightly. That is, when someone says

“The Holocaust was morally bad”

Or

“Mildred Fish Harnack and Nicholas Winton exhibited moral excellence”

they are saying things that are true. There are objective facts, built into the fabric of the world, though not the natural, physical, fabric, not the part of the fabric that the scientific method was designed to help us describe and explain, that make thee statements true.

The moral standards by which we can evaluate the claims that I have just made are just as real as the evidentiary standards we use in science, but are not physically real. We are equipped with reasoning powers that enable us to get some access to the truth about those standards – some are easy to see and in some situations it is easy to apply them; others are harder, and in some situations it is hard to apply them. But they are real. I can’t make sense of the world without them.

I can show you, most of you, if you are being reasonable and honest, that you already believe things that commit you to something like what I believe about this. So. Already, I believe in something for which I need some faith. It’s different from what Attlee called the mumbo jumbo of the Christians, but my stance toward it is much the same as theirs toward that. And, in the gospels, although Jesus, being, perhaps regrettably, a prophet and not a philosopher, makes declarations rather than arguments, and although, not being an analytic philosopher in particular, his declarations are sometimes a little opaque, and require a degree of interpretation, and although the actual Jesus, himself, may not have said many of those things that are attributed to him in the gospels, what is attributed to him gets things remarkably right about morality, at least so it seems when we apply our powers of moral reasoning as well as we can.

So, although I am not a Christian – because I don’t believe there is a God – I am only not exactly a Christian.

[1] I’m not sure how well this story ends. She’s now a Philosophy professor.

[2] When I was looking for a lesson to offer to read at the wedding CB suggested this one, and I felt stupid not to have thought of it myself.