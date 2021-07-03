In comments on a previous post, Thomas Beale takes exception to a statement by Ibram X Kendl (about whom I know nothing) that “The opposite of racist isn’t “not racist”. It is “anti-racist”.”
It occurred to me that, the opposite of “anti-racist” isn’t “racist” but “anti-anti-racist”
That raised some interesting thoughts for me. The construction “anti” doesn’t function like a negative sign in standard mathematics. It was first (AFAIK) used in “anti-anti-communist” to refer (mostly pejoratively) to those who thought that anti-communists like McCarthy and Nixon posed a greater threat to the US than did (domestic) communists.
Is there a tenable position that is non-racist without being anti-anti-racist. It’s not a logical impossibility – for example, I am neither pro-Nickelback, nor anti-Nickelback, nor anti-anti-Nickelback – but it’s hard to see how it could be sustained in the current state of US or Australian politics. Certainly, the critics of CRT come across much more as anti-anti-racist than as non-racist.
nastywoman 07.03.21 at 4:48 am
‘Certainly, the critics of CRT come across much more as anti-anti-racist than as non-racist’.
and that’s ‘the thing’ – as nearly all the Right-Wing Racists now using the argument KT2 didn’t quote – that CRT is ‘a philosophy that advocates self-hatred, hatred for their own country, and racial enmity’.
While in reality – it’s just – as ” the nation’s highest-ranking military officer said:
“But I do think it’s important, actually, for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read.”
AND as we also believe in this ‘theory’… or better said ‘reality’ –
that nearly all ‘racists’ we ever met – were NOT ‘open-minded’ or ‘widely read – or in other words just ‘stupid idiots’ – perhaps the solution IS – what -(how ironic?) this general prescribed?
(not only ‘for those of us in uniform’?
AND perhaps teaching some kind of ‘Critical Race Theory’ –
(from Kindergarten ON) –
could help?
KT2 07.03.21 at 6:44 am
This paragraph written just for JQ (kidding) to continue to focus on costs & benefits of policy. But the asides, such as this thread and meta arguments, are enlightening, of interest and compelling. This article below was for me anyway. ymmv.
And I found it interesting that a problems of this education board are also buracratic, human & personal – both, familiarity breeds contempt, and tedious work within a group in zoom may allow for mistaken actions enhancing potential for jumping to conclusions. No need of meta arguments for these foibles.
Thanks for the aside T Beale >… JQ.
“As long as sharp disagreements persist about what causes racial inequality and how best to remedy it, deliberations rooted in the specific costs and benefits of discrete policies will provide a better foundation for actual progress than meta-arguments about what “anti-racism” demands.”
Article:
“Anti-racist Arguments Are Tearing People Apart
“What a viral story reveals about contemporary leftist discourse
I’ve asked before and so, please discuss socialism.
By Conor Friedersdorf
“The viral youtube video was cued to begin at 42:23, the moment most likely to elicit incredulity. A webcam was tight on the face of Robin Broshi, a middle-aged white woman. She was upset. The edge in her voice sought to explain, to emphasize, to insist, that a wrong had been done.
““It hurts people,” she said, “when they see a white man bouncing a brown baby on their lap and they don’t know the context!”
“Wait. What?
““That is harmful!” she continued. “That makes people cry! It makes people log out of our meetings.” The video’s description mentions the “NYC Community Education Council for Manhattan District 2,” which serves more than 60,000 students spread across 121 schools.
“I made a series of rapid assumptions about what I was watching. I surmised that Broshi was a college-educated, upper-middle-class progressive who sits on some sort of education council in the public-school system and owns copies of White Fragility and How to Be an Antiracist. I surmised that she was calling someone out. And I surmised that her white, male target was offscreen rolling his eyes. All of which turned out to be correct.”
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/08/meta-arguments-about-anti-racism/615424/
And Nastywoman – absolutely – “AND perhaps teaching some kind of ‘Critical Race Theory’ – (from Kindergarten ON)”