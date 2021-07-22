Billionaires in space

With its unsubtle allusion to an Australian cult classic of the 1980s that’s the headline for my latest piece in Independent Australia. Key points
Nothing has changed in the basic physics that makes space travel, beyond the minimal scale achieved in the 1960s, essentially impossible. On the contrary, advances in physics have shut off every theoretical loophole that might have permitted us to exceed the limit imposed by the speed of light. Nor has there been any reduction in the massive amount of energy needed to propel even a single person into space.
The world is facing challenges that threaten our very existence, from pandemics to climate catastrophe to nuclear war. We can’t rely on fantasies of escaping into outer space. Nor we can afford a system that delivers a huge proportion of our collective income to a handful of irresponsible adventurers.
Brett 07.22.21 at 5:58 am
Nothing has changed in the physics, but the engineering has undergone major changes, and that’s basically all been driven by SpaceX (Elon Musk’s company). We’re able to re-use rockets instead of throwing them away on each flight, and the next SpaceX rocket system – Starship – is meant to get costs down low enough to make space accessible to a far vaster number of groups and people.
The ironic thing about the focus on billionaires going into space is that this is really more about letting people who aren’t billionaires go into space, at least briefly, in the case of Branson and Bezos’ respective companies. Billionaires have been able to go into space for nearly two decades now, because if you’re willing to fork over $20 million the Russians will fly you up in a Soyuz rocket. Dennis Tito did it 20 years ago.
We evolved to live in a narrow segment of East Africa. Almost everywhere else on the Earth will kill us quickly without technology and know-how, including 71% of the planet’s surface. It’s the same with space environments, and nobody’s proposing people live in weightlessness for the long term.
Ronald 07.22.21 at 6:08 am
I think our attitude should be:
“What your are doing with space travel is just great, guys, and we’ll soon be behind you 100%. We just need to avoid climate disaster, eliminate easily preventable disease, and end absolute poverty first. Give us a hand with that, and we’ll all be partying on Mars soon!”
Otherwise, they may kill us.
John Quiggin 07.22.21 at 6:24 am
“Almost everywhere else on the Earth will kill us quickly without technology and know-how, including 71% of the planet’s surface. ”
This supports my claim, I think. We can’t live on the seafloor without burdensome technology and we don’t. But in the 1970s the idea was taken seriously by quite a few people, such as Jacques Cousteau and Alvin Toffler. We similarly avoid lots of places on land (Antarctica, the Atacama desert) for which we are poorly suited, even though they are much more hospitable than anything reachable in space.
As for reusable space craft, wasn’t the Space Shuttle supposed to solve that problem?
Tim Worstall 07.22.21 at 7:57 am
“Nor we can afford a system that delivers a huge proportion of our collective income to a handful of irresponsible adventurers.”
Musk and Bezos (Branson is a rounding error here) have, what, $400 billion between them? Global collective income is around $100 trillion a year. I agree that $400 billion is “a lot” but 0.4% doesn’t strike as a huge “proportion”.
In slightly more detail, Bezos is said to be funding his rockets with $1 billion a year in stock sales. Sure, “a lot”. 0.001% of global income? “Huge proportion”?
It’s even possible that while humans up there is a waste of time and effort there will still be spin offs that are useful. Starlink might solve rural broadband for example.
“As for reusable space craft, wasn’t the Space Shuttle supposed to solve that problem?”
Well, yes. But the failure of a politically designed attempt, as opposed to the more capitalist success, might not be the lesson you quite want to be broadcasting. These varied Musk/Bezos/Branson versions do seem to work better. Certainly they work cheaper.
Which is really rather the point of what is going on now. Cost. Think it was Arthur C Clarke who pointed out that “once you’re in orbit you’re not half way to the Moon, you’re half way to anywhere” (at least in the Solar System you are). This reduction in cost going on now is akin to the price difference between sailing ships across the Atlantic and steamships for bulk cargo. That did rather change things.
Maybe it will again. And, of course, maybe it will not. But possibly worth finding out.
Of course, I’m hugely biased. I’ve done trivially, really terribly tiny, bits of work for Musk, NASA and the ex-Soviet rocket system in my area of technical expertise – weird alloys containing scandium. So it’s possible to argue that I’m over-invested in the idea for personal reasons.
But there is one interesting question I’d like to ask:
” a huge proportion of our collective income to a handful of irresponsible adventurers.”
OK. So, what portion of our collective income should be left to people to do as the hell they wish with? What’s the percentage of that global GDP that can, righteously, be left to people to waste on whatever? The same question the other way around, how much of the collective income’s use should be determined collectively? The 40% that currently travels through government? The 99.999% that would only just leave room for Bezos and his rockets? More than that?
John Quiggin 07.22.21 at 8:47 am
Rate of cost reduction doesn’t look startling. A 50 per cent reduction on Gemini which started in the 1960s. Not much more than background rate of TFP growth, which includes the service sector. About 30 per cent off the price the Russians were charging.
https://www.statista.com/chart/21904/estimated-cost-per-seat-on-selected-spacecraft/
On other points, I’m not going to respond to silly-clever quibbles, so please post them elsewhere. They’ll be deleted in future – you can guess for yourself the kind of thing I mean.