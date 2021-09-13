Speeding up the academic refereeing process?

A while back, I was invited to referee a paper for an academic philosophy journal that requested the report back within 60 days. Really, 60 days? This provoked two thoughts in me. First, I’ll never submit to this journal. If you already give referees 60 days, how long will the entire process take? Second, why does it often take so long in (political) philosophy, ethics and related fields to get papers reviewed by journals?

What could be the reasons why it takes so long, how does this compare to other fields, and what (if anything) can be done about it?

First, possible reasons. If the journal has only one editor-in-chief who is the first filter of selection, they may block a limited number of days a month in their agenda to work themselves through the pile of papers that have been submitted to the journal. Excessive workloads are increasingly a problem for everyone in academia, and to the best of my knowledge most editors do their editorial work on top of their other tasks, entirely voluntarily. So it’s quite reasonable that it might take most editors so long before they can read the paper. Yet, by the time the editor has passed on the paper to the Associate Editor (AE) who has to start searching for reviewers, several weeks may have passed. (not all journals have this system, and for some journals the paper ends up very quickly with the (associate) editor who is responsible for either desk rejecting or getting referees; so there is only one person reading the paper, which limits the number of people who might not have time to take the paper further in the process).

Second, it is increasingly hard to find scholars to agree to referee papers. This is not only my own experience as an AE; on a regular basis there is an (associate) editor on FB or Twitter complaining about how often scholars decline reviewing for them (or, worse, not even responding to the request/invitation to review a paper). How to solve the inadequate ability/willingness of referees is something we’ve been discussing here before, and surely not for the last time.

Third, some (associate) editors unfortunately do not (and often cannot) sufficiently prioritise their editorial work. Perhaps they are genuinely overburdened, and they should have resigned from their post ages ago. Whatever the reasons may be, both in my own experiences with submitting papers, as well as what I’ve witnesses from PhD students as well as postdocs I’ve been working with, it sometimes takes unacceptably long for a journal to get back to the author. The record I’ve heard was a political philosophy paper that got desk-rejected (hence: no reports) one year after submission. The journal said it couldn’t find reviewers.

Fourth, many referees let the papers sit too long on their desk. As referees, we receive a deadline, and many of us send the report back the week before (or after) the deadline. A while ago, I’ve started to try to change this for myself, and try to review papers I accept to read within a week. The results are mixed: I’ve managed to turn in a handful of papers within a week, but I’ve also still had a few papers for which I submitted the report around the deadline. But the more general question is what the point would be to try to be quick if the other referees sit on the papers for 30, let alone 60, days? Speeding up the return-time only helps to speed up the entire referee process if that’s something all reviewers would do. Perhaps referees should automatically be informed when another referee turns in their report?

So is it possible to do this differently? I have two experiences that suggests that it might be possible to do it differently. The first experience was a couple of years ago in the field of bio-ethics/medical ethics. I was invited to submit a paper and within one week of submitting the paper, I got two very helpful referee reports. I was astonished, and told the editor handling the paper that I had never experienced such a speedy review – to which she responded that this happens regularly with this journal. This raises the question to what extent my observations are specific for the social sciences/humanities journals for which I tend to review. Perhaps scholars in the medical sciences, life sciences and natural sciences have a different set of social norms regarding reviewing that we could copy? I genuinely do not know – so tell me if you do.

The other recent and very pleasant experience I had was with a political philosophy editor at a general philosophy journal, who found two referees willing to read a paper and write up their comments within a week. But how can editors assure themselves of enough referees willing to write reports relatively quickly? Perhaps this was just a one-off lucky case?

The reason I worry about the slowness of the refereeing process, is that for our junior colleagues on the job market, having papers that sit with journals can harm their job prospects. It shouldn’t be the case that those who are lucky with encountering fast AEs and referees should have a more impressive publication list than those who have bad luck with editors/referees. More generally, this seems to be an inefficiency in the publication process, and one might wonder whether there could be better ways to organise this – if we could coordinate this…

What would happen if we would only accept to review papers that we knew we could/would/were willing to read within a week? (pending, of course, unexpected things happening in our private or professional lives). One might wonder whether editors would find it even harder to find referees. But would this be so? I don’t know.

Perhaps one of you has a better idea on how to speed up the refereeing process in academia. Or should we simply accept the current situation as the best it can be?

One might think this is a minor issue among the myriad of problems that contemporary academia faces, or that there are already too many articles being published anyway. But we have plenty of PhD students and junior colleagues who are on the job market, or will be applying again this Fall (the Northern Hemisphere Fall, that is). For them especially, the speed of the whole process does matter.