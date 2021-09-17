Do taxes fund spending?

You wouldn’t have thought that this was a difficult or controversial question. But actually it’s both. It’s controversial because it’s more or less the central battleground for Modern Monetary Theory, and therefore an absolute magnet for bad tempered online debate. And it’s difficult for the same reason that a lot of things are difficult – the question looks like a reasonable one that should admit of a short answer, but that’s because all of the complexity and ambiguity is packed up into the fact that words are used in an ordinary language sense but the statements made with them need to be precise.

There are two possible courses of action in a situation like this. The first is to say either “very few people in this debate are confused about the actual facts, so this is really a dispute about semantics and since I am not in an iron lung, I have better things to do” or, depending on your circumstances, “despite being in this iron lung, I just got a new adult colouring book”, and then get on with your day. This is quite attractive, and I wouldn’t blame anyone for taking it.

But it’s not wholly satisfactory, because although few people actively involved in this controversy are confused, there are a lot of people in general who are confused about the relationship between taxes and spending and who think “taxes fund spending” is an uncontroversial and obviously true statement. And the process of un-confusing them is made a lot more difficult by the unclear semantics. That’s the point (when there is one) of semantic debates – if you have the semantics squared away then when people say dumb or contradictory things then they sound dumb and contradictory, but while the language is confused, they might sound profound or practical.

And so we come to the second course of action, which is “ENDLESS SQUABBLING”. Hurray!



I’ll start by just noting a few principles which I myself regard as uncontroversial, stupidly. First we have what might be called the “Very Weak-Form Laffer Curve” or less annoyingly the “Blood/Stone Theorem”. This is just the statement that at any given time (italics there to indicate some foreshadowing of a point to come in three paragraphs’ time), there is a maximum possible output of the economy, and if the economy can’t produce more than this, you can’t take more tax than this either. Furthermore, you can’t get round this constraint sneakily – even if the government finances some of its spending by means other than taxation, the total amount of government expenditure plus the total amount of private sector expenditure have to be lower than or equal to the productive capacity of the economy. Most importantly, if you try to print money to exceed this level, it will just result in inflation.

Caveats! What’s an arid semantic debate without caveats? I’m ignoring the overseas sector here; you can’t, in some important sense, get round this constraint by importing the difference. Or at least not sustainably – you could in some shorter periods, and the choice of period to consider will matter a lot. I will help myself here to an airy and misplaced mathematician’s “without loss of generality”.

The second important basic principle is the Keynes Possibility Principle – “Anything we can actually do, we can afford”. This is somewhere between a truism and a definition of the concept of “monetary sovereignty”, a concept that’s very important to MMT people. If you’re an imperial province, or if you’re otherwise subject to requirements to make payments overseas, then it’s not true; there are a bunch of things which you could do, but can’t afford because of your obligations. I am, however, for the purposes of this post, going to assert the principle, because I think it’s important to make clear that the semantics of “taxes fund / do not fund spending” have nothing to do with debt sustainability or borrowing constraints. That really is a separate and largely empirical issue which unfailingly confuses things when it’s brought up.

So … do taxes fund spending? What does that even mean? The physical image is obviously of some coins going into a bag, and then being taken out again to spend on things. Abstracting several levels from that, we’re really talking about things like “is the level of taxation a constraint on the level of government spending?”, “does a change in spending need to be matched by a change in tax receipts?” and “can spending increase without raising taxes, sustainably?”. It’s clear when you look at these questions why people quickly start talking about debt and borrowing constraints, because the argument quickly switches to a debate about fiscal policy. But really it’s more fundamental than that, because “do taxes fund spending?” is a question about the underlying workings of the system, not about any particular state which the system might be in.

Semantic debates like this one are often driven by the fact that the words used describe a phenomenon which is itself different depending on how you look at it. In the case of the relationship between taxes and spending, and as foreshadowed above, the time period under consideration is very important. You can see this by taking two corner cases:

If your accounting period is “the whole of history, past present and future”, then of course taxes fund spending, because over that period, “taxes” and “government spending” are the same thing. They are two different names for the amount of economic output that is directed by the government sector rather than the private sector.

At the other corner, as your accounting period becomes infinitesimal, it gets more and more accurate to say that there is no relationship at all between tax receipts and spending – nobody at all thinks that receipts have to match up to spending in real time. On any given day, the government will spend some money, take in some tax receipts, and either issue or redeem some kind of IOU, either money or securities; you can construct an accounting system such that the three categories add up to zero, but you need to be clear that this is something you’re imposing on the transactions, not an insight into underlying economic reality.

So what happens at a more sensible, middling length accounting period? Let’s think about the actual system, in terms which I stupidly believe to be uncontroversial and universally accepted among people who know what they’re talking about, and then we can decide whether the reality we’ve described is accurately described by the phrase “taxes fund spending” or not.

Under a gold standard, of course, the only kind of IOUs that the government can issue are debt securities which have to be paid back. So, there’s an economically meaningful accounting period over which the taxes collected have to equal the money spent, adjusted for timing differences. In this case, the feeling is overwhelming that “taxes fund spending” is a good description of that relationship.

But, of course, this is the whole point of “Modern Monetary Theory” – as I regularly and apparently irritatingly point out, the first word of that phrase is an adverb modifying the adjective, not an adjective modifying the noun. It’s a theory of modern monetary systems, not a modern theory of monetary systems. That’s why people shouldn’t be surprised to find that there’s not much to it that wasn’t in Keynes. The word “modern” here means “not gold standard” and it is meant to describe a system in which the government sector is able to issue IOUs which don’t need to be paid back; money. That changes things a lot.

There are two qualitatively different states that the economy can be in from this point of view; full employment or less-than-full employment. The qualitative difference is that in the first case, increasing government sector spending must, by the blood/stone theorem, involve reducing private sector spending. Let’s look at this first because it’s a bit easier.

Assume that the economy is in a state of full employment at its potential output level P, and government spending G is (perhaps fortuitously) equal to tax revenue T. Because G=T, there is no need for the government to change the number of IOUs in circulation. Now we want to increase G.

There is a choice of methods here; either raise T by the same increment as G, or print some IOUs. But whichever you do, the blood/stone theorem will still apply. One way or the other, if you can’t produce more than P, then the increase in G is going to have to be matched by a decrease in private sector spending, which is the same thing as an increase in T. In fact, this might be one basis for a choice of accounting period – one economically meaningful time scale for this question would be to ask “over the period of time for which it is reasonable to take P as fixed, do taxes fund spending?”.

Right here you can see why this is a semantic debate. The two statements:

“raised taxes in order to bring in tax receipts to spend, issuing IOUs to cover the gap between the spending and the tax receipts”

and

“issued IOUs to spend, then raised taxes in order to prevent inflation”

are pretty clearly describing the same set of events. But the second one feels considerably less natural as a description; “the tax rise funded the spending” seems to describe the causal connection better.

Now let’s take a look at the more difficult, interesting and arguably relevant case. The actual output of the economy is some level less than P, and this is accounted for by private sector and government sector spending. The choice of methods here looks a lot more obvious, because there is no need to reduce private sector spending by increasing T; you can just print IOUs and spend them to increase G. If you don’t need to raise taxes in order to raise spending, then the taxes-fund-spending description feels pretty wrong.

Except that the two cases need to be made symmetric. Although misbegotten austerity is, annoyingly, a thing in the real world, we shouldn’t build it into the abstract argument that, in the example above, the policymaker is seemingly indifferent to unemployment. Let’s consider, without loss of generality, the case where the desired increment to government spending happens to equal the difference between current total output and P:

“Issue IOUs equal to the desired increment to G and spend the proceeds, thus bringing total output to P”

and

“Raise taxes to bring in tax receipts to cover the desired increment in government spending, then carry out monetary stimulus by issuing IOUs to raise private sector spending until output equals P”

The amount of IOUs that you would have to issue in the second sentence above would, of course, be equal to the tax increase; you’re increasing G by the difference between current output and P, so in steady state you need private sector spending unchanged in both cases. So the two sentences are, once more, describing fairly similar realities. But this time round it’s the taxes-fund-spending framing that seems unnatural; you’ve raised taxes and then rebated the proceeds right back to the taxpayers. (I have ignored the fact that the increase in government spending and output will itself tend to increase the tax take in most taxation systems; I have also ignored distributive effects. Without loss of generality, oh yeah).

I think what we’re establishing here is that “taxes fund spending” isn’t a useful phrase, and nor is its negation. Taxes, spending and monetary stimulus are three parts of a system which is regulated so as to allow public services to be provided in accordance with the Keynes Possibility Principle, while ensuring that the sum of government and private sector spending obeys the blood/stone constraint.

Which means that if you’re more worried about inflation and you’re thinking about the supply side, you’ll say that taxes fund spending, but if you’re worried about austerity and thinking about the demand side, you’ll say that taxes don’t fund spending. In aggregate.

“In aggregate” there is very important, because the most common context for people to argue about taxes funding spending is with respect to “pay-fors” for proposed new spending programs. And I think this is a case where the semantics cause people to say very wrong things indeed.

As we have seen above, it’s most defensible to say that an increment to spending needs to be “funded” (and therefore, that a new program needs to be justified with either a new tax or an equivalent reduction in existing programs) during an accounting period when the economy is at full employment. But this would mean that a “pay-for” promise or proposal could only really be made for a maximum of one accounting period. In the next period, P will be different; either the spending program no longer needs to be funded, or a new “pay-for” is needed whether the program is taken on or not.

Added to which, in many cases, the spending program and its associated taxation will themselves have an effect on the future output capacity of the economy. This is true of a lot more things than those which are classified as “investment” in the conventional system of accounts; education expenditure affects future productivity, prison spending affects future property destruction, even something like an Olympic Games is likely to have some effect on the future.

In other words, the “funding” decision is one that needs to be made separately in each accounting period, and at the level of the fiscal balance in aggregate. Paying for individual programs out of individual taxes is an analytical fallacy, and it’s not a harmless one as it’s deflationary (there’s an implicit assumption that the full-employment case is the relevant one and that the stimulus effect of a new program can be ignored or regarded as actively harmful). After all, when Toyota opens a new car factory, it’s very rare for them to be asked “how will you pay for it?”.