The Afghanistan Cricket Boycott

I’m only slightly embarrassed that my first thought on seeing the chaotic, if predicted, consequences of the US handover of Afghanistan back to the Taliban was, “what about the cricket?”. Bear with me.

Cricket was at the forefront of the sporting boycott of apartheid, albeit accidentally so. The MCC initially did not select the South African born “cape coloured” player Basil d’Oliviera for the 1969 tour of South Africa, probably for political reasons. The consequent pressure on them, and the ‘injury’ to selected player Tom Cartwright (who, it is rumoured, withdrew in order to increase the pressure to select d’Oliviera), resulted, eventually, in the cancellation of the tour which, in turn, resulted in the widespread boycott. I supported the boycott almost without reservations and certainly without regret.

As things stand it is hard to avoid the conclusion that Afghanistan will face a cricketing boycott which, I suspect, is the only sporting boycott that matters in this case. In the past decade or so cricket as conquered Afghanistan, and Afghanistan, frankly, has conquered cricket, rising from an unknown participant in the third or fourth rank of cricketing nations, to becoming one of only 11 Test playing countries, with some of the best and most sought-after short from players in the world; no other sport comes close to it.

I am far more regretful about this one than about the South African boycott. Here are some thoughts.

First, the reason that the boycott will almost certainly be automatic reflects huge and welcome changes in the sport. One change is that nobody says ‘keep sport and politics separate’ any more. Good grief, I watched a bunch of old mostly white men take the knee on John Paul Getty’s estate recently, led by a Daily Mail journalist (admittedly the author of the book linked to above) who called Sir Michael Holding the ‘patron saint’ of cricket. [1] The other is the rise of women’s cricket. Test playing nations (of which there are 11, including, currently, Afghanistan) must field a women’s, as well as a men’s team. If, as looks likely, indeed has probably already happened, the Taliban prohibits women’s cricket (currently, several members of the national women’s team appear to be in hiding), then Afghanistan will lose its Test playing status. Cricket Australia is currently seeking clarity; unless they get a clear statement — from the government of Afghanistan — that women will continue to play representative cricket in Afghanistan, the historic test with Australia, currently scheduled for November, will be canceled.[2]

The reasons for what will be a de facto boycott are excellent. So why the ambivalence?

The SA government was desperate for inclusion in world sport. fanatical enthusiasm of whites for cricket and rugby meant that exclusion really hurt the ruling white minority where it mattered. But the boycott didn’t hurt non-whites at all: they were already excluded from representative sport. The same is not the case in Afghanistan. After the sudden, startling, rise of Afghan cricket, the Taliban did, indeed, communicate that it would not perform terrorist attacks at cricket matches. But a vague pledge not to bomb cricketers, as a concession to the widespread popularity of the sport does not really imply actual enthusiasm. I don’t think that the boycott will hurt the Taliban: they’d be perfectly ok with the withering away of the sport, as long as its demise can’t be blamed directly on their violence. The boycott will, however, hurt everyone who plays and enjoys the sport, who have hitherto enjoyed the spillover effects, cultural and financial, of being part of the top tier of international game.

Another factor is that nobody seriously doubted that the cricketing infrastructure would remain in South Africa despite the boycott. South African players were free to, and did, play domestic cricket in other countries, and unscrupulous foreign stars (well, white ones) could, and did, play in the Currie Cup. Mixed race cricket was played in crappy facilities and without resources, but it was popular and played widely – it was not repressed, just discriminated against. [An aside: you’ve all heard of Denis Compton and Nick Compton, but why have you never heard of Denis’s son who was Nick’s dad? Its not what you’d expect, and will make you think more highly of Denis than you did]. I don’t have specialist knowledge, but the intimations I have heard suggest that in the face of the Taliban Afghanistan’s cricket infrastructure is very vulnerable. The reason this matters is not just cricket-related: eventually, and we hope sooner rather than later, the Taliban will lose its grip, and we want a stronger rather than a weaker civil society infrastructure to be there when it does.

There’s no conclusion here. Of course I don’t think that the cricketing authorities really have a choice here. And, as I say, the reasons they don’t have a choice reflect tremendous advances in the game. But, it’s another sad thing about the situation we’re in.

[1] Think about the Ollie Robinson affair. Almost nobody inside the game (as opposed to in the leadership of the Tory party) has said he was mistreated by the authorities. The debate within the sport was about whether he should have been treated more harshly with, eg, Simon Mann arguing that he should have been immediately withdrawn from the very match he was playing when the furore began, and others (Michael Carberry, for example) arguing for even harsher treatment. To his credit, Robinson has given every indication that he, like the rest of the sport, does not think he was mistreated.

[2] I emphasize that the statement has to be from the government, because the Afghanistan cricketing authorities have already stated its intention to continue with women’s cricket.