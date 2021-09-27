Monday photoblogging: Cirque de Navacelles

The always-spectacular Cirque de Navacelles on the border between Gard and Hérault drawn by the River Vis, of which this was a meander from which the river diverted about 6000 years ago.
by Chris Bertram on September 27, 2021
