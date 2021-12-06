Let’s write a poem

Trees
Tall trees standing strong
in the distance a soft sun
wrapped in sweet silence
I turn my head up
searching to see a movement
a woodpecker taps
My walks never end
the trees keep calling me back
like a second home.
by Ingrid Robeyns on December 6, 2021
Ingrid Robeyns 12.06.21 at 4:25 pm
Now, you are invited to make your own poem (or copy a poem from a book by a Real Poet) that goes well with this photo. Doesn’t need to be in English.
Seekonk 12.06.21 at 7:56 pm
Your lovely poem and photo suggest Trees by Real Poet Joyce Kilmer, but how about these poetic lines on the importance of the legal thicket of due process from Robert Bolt’s A Man for All Seasons:
ROPER: So now you’d give the Devil benefit of law!
THOMAS MORE: Yes. What would you do? Cut a great road through the law to get after the Devil?
ROPER: I’d cut down every law in England to do that!
MORE: Oh? And when the last law was down, and the Devil turned round on you–where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? This country’s planted thick with laws from coast to coast–man’s laws, not God’s–and if you cut them down–and you’re just the man to do it–d’you really think you could stand upright in the winds that would blow then? Yes. I’d give the Devil benefit of law, for my own safety’s sake.
Ingrid Robeyns 12.06.21 at 8:18 pm
Thanks Seekonk! I didn’t know Joyce Kilmer’s ‘Trees’ – a great poem! (even for those of us who do not believe in god…)
https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poetrymagazine/poems/12744/trees