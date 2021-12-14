The Dawn of Everything – Part 1

I recently finished reading* The Dawn of Everything by David Graeber and David Wengrow; I enjoyed it very much indeed. I thought I’d write a two parts review for CT, and here’s the first part – I will publish the second in a few days. It is a very long, sprawling (in a good way) book, and there are (at least) two main themes in it, so addressing each separately feels right. This post is mainly about the book’s attempt to dismantle the myth of “agriculture as the source of social inequality.” The next post will be about Graeber’s and Wengrow’s startling claim that European Enlightenment can be seen, to a large extent, as the result of a conversation with Indigenous, non-western intellectuals and societies – indeed, as inspired by them.

I think it’s fair to assume that most CT readers will be familiar with David Graber – the maverick, impressive American anthropologist who was known to the general public for his anarchist sympathies; his role in the Occupy movement; Bullshit Jobs, a book deliberately written for a wider audience which resonated with the experience of so many readers; and his earlier work on debt. Equally, I guess most readers will also know that he died suddenly last September; hence, The Dawn of Everything was published posthumously, at least as far as one if its two authors is concerned. David Wengrow, on the other hand, is a British comparative archaeologist working at University College London. His profile is closer to that of an old-school academic compared with Graeber’s; but his extensive work on Neolithic societies, as well as on early Egypt and Mesopotamia, is essential for the radical claims of this co-authored monograph.

The book, as its authors state at the beginning, is the result of a decade-long, fairly loose academic exchange, and was originally going to be about the origin of social inequality. Even at the beginning, the main motivation was to problematise the prevailing narrative, according to which early humans lived in small, egalitarian hunter-gather groups for…well, literally ages until agriculture was invented around 9,000 BC. The “agricultural revolution,” so the mainstream argument goes, was a double-edged sword – it triggered the big leap in human civilisation which brought us writing, culture, history all things that make humans “special;” but it also led to hierarchy, organised power, bureaucracy, and inequality. Graeber and Wengrow had been suspicious about this narrative for a long time – they did not believe in this evolutionary, progressive, and deterministic parable.

Still, the original plan was to offer an “alternative,” better-supported account of the original of social inequality. What instead became more and more obvious in their exchanges, and in the research they started to dig out and pace together, is that they had ammunitions to do something even more radical, and to disrupt this narrative even more deeply. By ploughing through historical, archaeological and anthropological research of the last decade or so (which has so far failed to make into the academic mainstream, let alone beyond it), Graeber and Wengrow claim to have found out that there was never a time when social equality was the default mode, nor one when it was lost. Not because inequality was always there and egalitarianism is only a myth – but because, ever since humans have been around, they have always been in the business of inventing and reinventing themselves. In other words, what started off as a book about equality and its loss ended up being a book about freedom: a book showing how early humans were not in the business of blindly following their evolutionary and historical destiny, but rather engaged, since the very beginning, in a ““a carnival parade of political forms.” The book then takes its readers on a journey from Stonehenge to Eastern-European prehistorical cities which seem not to have any hierarchy or bureaucracy; to archaeological sites showing evidence of agriculture being deliberately abandoned after having been tried out; to Pre-Columbian North American civilisations with consciously opposite attitudes to work and slavery, and to many more places. In so doing, Graeber and Wengrow aim to show that all the steps of the dominant narrative have nothing necessary to them. So we have, for instance, evidence about hunter-gather civilizations which could build impressive monuments destined to host very high number of peoples coming for different and distance places (Stonehenge being only the top of the iceberg here), thus dispelling the assumption that hunter-gather human groups were necessarily small, permanently on the move, and with no rich cultural life. We have evidence of large sedentary cities in Ukraine with no “public quarters” for the dominant and bureaucratic class, thus showing that early humans could live in large numbers without organising themselves in complex and hierarchical systems. We have evidence of unequal hunter-gatherer civilisations and egalitarian agricultural ones; and evidence of human groups which tried out agriculture, but decided it was not for them. Finally, we have evidence of early humans actively rejecting slavery, or rejecting hierarchical systems after having lived under them for centuries – in what must have been the world’s first social and political revolutions. In other words, the palette of social organization was rich and diverse from the beginning: early humans, like us, were constantly in the business of shaping and reshaping their social arrangements, with evidence of conscious embracing and rejection of all sorts of social forms.

In a nutshell, then, there was never a time when humans uniformly lived in small, simple egalitarian hunter-gatherer societies, and a time when they started to switch to agriculture, thus inevitably moving to a sedentary, hierarchical and more complex life style. This is not because the correct trajectory is a different one, but because there was never a linear trajectory to begin with. Instead, people have always been playing God – they have always tried to reinvent themselves, doing different things in different places and times. This is why, Graeber and Wengrow argue, the right question to ask is not “How did we end up here (in a world characterised by inequality),” but rather “How did we get stuck.” Why did we end up being absolutely convinced that inequality and hierarchy are the inevitable and necessary price to pay for all the goods that social and cultural complexity can deliver?

Admittedly, they never quite fully answer that question. They never answer, I dare to say, another question they ask, either: OK, maybe the road was longer and more tortuous than the traditional narrative suggests, but didn’t all humans end up embracing agriculture, and a form of social life characterised by hierarchy and inequality with it, eventually? Graeber and Wengrow have some thoughts on both, but I must admit I didn’t really understand what they were trying to do there – indeed, if some CT readers have also read the book, and have a better clue, please share it! In spite of this, however, the book is, as many other reviewers have written, not only refreshing but indeed exhilarating. “Exhilarating” seems the right word because the sense of freedom and possibility gets to your head. This is perhaps, at the end of the day, the way in which they do answer both aforementioned question after all: yes, maybe we got stuck at some point and we do not quite know why; yes, maybe we all went down the same route eventually. But look for how long we have been trying to the be the authors of our own destiny, and largely succeeding at it! There is, they seem to suggest, no reason to think that we could not achieve the same now, if we set our mind to it. The anarchist inspiration is clear than ever here: social complexity without “monopoly of legitimate violence” has been possible before, it can be possible again. And this explains, again, why this ended up being a book, not about equality, but about freedom: about how early humans, just like us, were keenly aware of their own freedom and determined to use it. It also explains why the two authors are keen to debunk another myth along the way: that according to which critical reflection on freedom, equality, and human possibility more generally is an exclusively western product. Yet, the way in which they make this point is quite unique, and very different, for instance, from how most post-colonial literature makes it. Watch this space for more on this very issue in a few days. Thanks for reading!

*Actually, I have just finished listening to it; I am really getting into audiobooks, great invention…yes I know, I know, I am ridiculously late to the party…