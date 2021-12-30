Strangelove redux

We watched Don’t Look Up last night. Obviously satire, obviously really about our inability to act against climate change, but also about the comical inabilty of the United States to play the role it has arrogated to itself. Faced with a threat to the planet, the scientific Cassandras are blown off by a President focused on the short-term political narrative and, when they try to tell the media, relegated behind pop-trivia, goaded by lightweight news anchors, and ridiculed on twitter. When the adminstration does finally wake up to the threat from the meteor, it sabotages its own efforts in order to appease a tech-solutionist multimillionaire donor, who spies a chance to profit, with disastrous results.
As a film, it owes a lot to Dr Strangelove, with Mark Rylance, playing a kind of composite Jobs/Bezos/Musk/Thiel reprising Peter Sellers’s Werner von Braunish character and Ron Perlman taking on the Slim Pickens role. But it is the politics that interest me here, because the film accurately and savagely destroys the claim made by and for the United States of America to be a kind of universal state, able and entitled to act on behalf of humanity as a whole. A claim that has made at least since the Second World War and which continues to be implicit in the discourse of every centrist columnist at the New York Times, whose “we” is ambiguous between the US national interest and the world in general. It is, for example, in the name of this ambiguous “we” that pro-war shills are currently claiming that the US has the right, and possibly the duty, to attack Iran, whereas the US reserves the right to deny legitimacy to Russian or Chinese attacks on other countries. Team America World Police, as it were.
Morally, the Team American claim was alway a sham and a disaster, but ideologically it limped on, despite Vietnam and Iraq, even as far as the Obama era. Even now it persists in zombie assertions by polticians and columnists. But Meryl Streep’s President Orlean would be ill-equipped to exercise moral leadership of any kind, anywhere. She is a huckster polician, playing to the MAGA (DLU) gallery and in hock to people like Rylance’s Peter Isherwell, whose money and solutions she needs because she has none of her own, nor the perspicuity to detect the bullshit. Nobody is holding her to account, certainly not a media for whom journalism is just an extension of light entertainment. And the truth tellers? Well, they are easy to dismiss as too shouty or having the wrong hair (Jennifer Lawrence) or open to the temptations of co-option. Besides, they are not from a top-ranked university: only the Ivies and Stanford really count in a world where credibilty comes from money.
One of familiar tropes of those centrist columnists is that we may hate Team America but we’ll miss it when it’s gone. That thought is usually voiced as part of some Atlanticist argument. But we need to face up to the fact that is has gone, already. There is a mess of incompetence, indecision and venality, accompanied by guns and tech solutionism, that has rendered the US barely capable of governing itself, let along leading humanity. After 2024, further collapse back into Trumpism beckons. We’d better get used the fact that Team American is no more, and that what is left of its financial and military power will only serve to harm the rest of us and get in the way of the problems humanity faces.
{ 9 comments… read them below or add one }
Neville Morley 12.30.21 at 10:12 am
The first two-thirds of Mars Attacks offers a similar diagnosis.
James 12.30.21 at 10:40 am
It makes the ongoing, since the Iraq war, Authorization for Use of Military Force that much more scary. You also don’t see Biden trying to walk back any executive power and is actually shielding some documents related to the January 6th insurrection now.
Mandy 12.30.21 at 11:31 am
The really interesting thing about this film is how the public reception (pretty positive) is at odds with the majority of the media film reviews (mixed to negative).
The real target of the satire is the media who are very far from the courageous truth tellers holding power to account of legend. In this, Cate Blanchett’s character is very interesting; she is educated, intelligent, nuanced and worldy yet her role as an anchor requires her to drop all of these qualities. The media are often keen to claim that they are free from “bias”, yet Blanchett’s character shows how the system functions to preserve the status quo without anyone needing to support Trumpian politicians directly.
eg 12.30.21 at 3:02 pm
While the Rylance character is obviously representative of the tech-bro billionaire class, aspects of his appearance, speech and mannerisms (right down to the hair-sniffing) struck me as Biden’s. I have no idea what this might mean, but I couldn’t watch him without seeing the parallels.
Anon 12.30.21 at 3:12 pm
Did we watch the same movie? Stopping the comet requires no coordination at all – anyone could do it. The US launches successfully one attempt to turn back the comet, then launches another set of robots to try to break up the comet, then builds the rocket that literally keeps humanity in existence. The China/India/Russia attempt never leaves the ground, Europe does absolutely nothing, and the EU/UN character just talks about “plans” with no accomplishment.
This is, I think, both a more accurate summary of current world affairs and the movie than the original post. To anyone worried about the US on the international stage, if China attacks Taiwan or Russia invades Ukraine, does anyone believe any non US actor can or will do anything?
BenK 12.30.21 at 3:18 pm
Somehow it seems that the ‘trump/maga’ part of the critique is bolted on. Actually, Trumpism is a step away from the false identity of national and global interests and a response, however inadequate, to the failures recognized. The question, frankly, is whether any body or movement can adequately represent all humanity (universally and equitably). Trumpism would suggest that the best such system is local, representative, and to some extent competitive – balanced by tension – as opposed to globally collaborative, which allows the elites to form a global clique that in fact ignores the interests of citizens in each nation in favor of a global classist structure.
Regardless, we can all agree the current structure has failed and continues to fail.
Chris Bertram 12.30.21 at 3:24 pm
@Anon, well I think it is at least hinted that the US sabotaged the Russian effort to leave the way clear for Isherwell, and humanity only got saved if the brontomaches stopped at eating the President, but apart from that ….
MPAVictoria 12.30.21 at 3:36 pm
“The China/India/Russia attempt never leaves the ground”
I read this scene as saying the US sabotaged their effort to protect the profits of the Tech Bro guy?
Jon W 12.30.21 at 4:20 pm
Agreed that the movie leaves the clear implication that the US sabotaged the effort that would have saved humanity. And in the final scene, quite aside from the brontorocs eating people, you may have noticed that almost nobody exiting that spacecraft looked under 60 — not a prime crowd for fertility, that lot.