Strangelove redux

We watched Don’t Look Up last night. Obviously satire, obviously really about our inability to act against climate change, but also about the comical inabilty of the United States to play the role it has arrogated to itself. Faced with a threat to the planet, the scientific Cassandras are blown off by a President focused on the short-term political narrative and, when they try to tell the media, relegated behind pop-trivia, goaded by lightweight news anchors, and ridiculed on twitter. When the adminstration does finally wake up to the threat from the meteor, it sabotages its own efforts in order to appease a tech-solutionist multimillionaire donor, who spies a chance to profit, with disastrous results.

As a film, it owes a lot to Dr Strangelove, with Mark Rylance, playing a kind of composite Jobs/Bezos/Musk/Thiel reprising Peter Sellers’s Werner von Braunish character and Ron Perlman taking on the Slim Pickens role. But it is the politics that interest me here, because the film accurately and savagely destroys the claim made by and for the United States of America to be a kind of universal state, able and entitled to act on behalf of humanity as a whole. A claim that has made at least since the Second World War and which continues to be implicit in the discourse of every centrist columnist at the New York Times, whose “we” is ambiguous between the US national interest and the world in general. It is, for example, in the name of this ambiguous “we” that pro-war shills are currently claiming that the US has the right, and possibly the duty, to attack Iran, whereas the US reserves the right to deny legitimacy to Russian or Chinese attacks on other countries. Team America World Police, as it were.



Morally, the Team American claim was alway a sham and a disaster, but ideologically it limped on, despite Vietnam and Iraq, even as far as the Obama era. Even now it persists in zombie assertions by polticians and columnists. But Meryl Streep’s President Orlean would be ill-equipped to exercise moral leadership of any kind, anywhere. She is a huckster polician, playing to the MAGA (DLU) gallery and in hock to people like Rylance’s Peter Isherwell, whose money and solutions she needs because she has none of her own, nor the perspicuity to detect the bullshit. Nobody is holding her to account, certainly not a media for whom journalism is just an extension of light entertainment. And the truth tellers? Well, they are easy to dismiss as too shouty or having the wrong hair (Jennifer Lawrence) or open to the temptations of co-option. Besides, they are not from a top-ranked university: only the Ivies and Stanford really count in a world where credibilty comes from money.

One of familiar tropes of those centrist columnists is that we may hate Team America but we’ll miss it when it’s gone. That thought is usually voiced as part of some Atlanticist argument. But we need to face up to the fact that is has gone, already. There is a mess of incompetence, indecision and venality, accompanied by guns and tech solutionism, that has rendered the US barely capable of governing itself, let along leading humanity. After 2024, further collapse back into Trumpism beckons. We’d better get used the fact that Team American is no more, and that what is left of its financial and military power will only serve to harm the rest of us and get in the way of the problems humanity faces.