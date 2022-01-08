This was the funniest moment of the semester, in my undergraduate political philosophy class. We had recently read one of Ingrid’s excellent papers on limitarianism, but were now discussion inequalities in higher education.
Student 1: My sister goes to an Ivy League school and you wouldn’t believe what her friends do, going off to ski in Colorado for the weekend, debutante balls, the lot.
Me: I had no idea there are still debutante balls.
Student 2: They have them in Louisville.
Me: I don’t believe they have them in Louisville.
Student 2: Why’s that? You think Louisville is poor?
Me: No…. I just, I dunno, think of them as an East Coast phenomenon.
Student 2 (witheringly): Harry, you know there are rich people everywhere.
Matt 01.08.22 at 1:39 am
For what it’s worth, I never heard people on the east coast talking about debutante balls. (I thought the movie Metropolitan depicted them as in serious decline in New York in the early 80s or late 70s or whenever that was supposed to be set.) But, the wife of one of my best friends is from Alabama, and they definitely had them there among the well-to-do in the 90s, and maybe still. (I never heard any kids at Penn, when I was there at various times, mention such things, though ski trips and trips to Europe and the like were not unheard of for many.)
PatinIowa 01.08.22 at 1:42 am
There was a bit of a kerfuffle about balls earlier this year:
https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2021-06-07/ellie-kemper-apologizes-for-participating-in-debutante-ball
Brad DeLong 01.08.22 at 1:50 am
Indeed: I believe my great-grandmother was expelled from the Veiled Prophet Débutante Society in St. Louis for being a suffragette…
John Quiggin 01.08.22 at 2:52 am
They are common in Queensland, and not particularly associated with wealth. Here’s one for a small country town on the north coast https://www.abc.net.au/local/photos/2015/06/09/4251670.htm
A bizarre consequence is that rugby league players taking part in the State of Origin series for the first time are called debutant(e)s – both spellings are common for men, though “debutante” is normal for women https://www.4bc.com.au/podcast/maroons-debutantes/