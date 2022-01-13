Boris Johnson open thread

Boris Johnson seems to be in a heap of trouble, but from the other side of the planet it’s hard to work out much more than that. So, I thought I’d throw it open, with a few questions
Will Johnson survive as PM ?
If not who will replace him ?
Change for the better or worse?
Implications for policy responses to the pandemic, if any?
Stephen Slack 01.13.22 at 6:24 am
anyone can replace boris and do a better job at eu negotiations. boris is single handily responsible for messing up the negotiations. he actually insulted macron to his face and then expected pliancy from him. unbelievable. i couldn’t care less about a silly drinks party. it’s the johnson one-up-manship machine that i have a problem with. we need a diplomat not a stand up comedian.
Chris Bertram 01.13.22 at 8:31 am
I think he’s toast. The real question is whether he limps on over the summer or goes now. If he goes now then any successor (probably Truss or Sunak) will get the hit of a cost-of-living crisis from April when 50% rises in energy bills kick in. But the longer he stays the more damage there is. Not sure what he will do with the rest of his life. I can’t see him being welcomed back into journalism (I could be wrong), and nobody is going to give him an international sinecure.