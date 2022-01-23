CBS on the superrich and limitarianism

We were having birthday cake with my youngest son who turned 14 today, when CBS aired an item on the Sunday Morning Show for which I was interviewed. The item was on the question whether one can be too rich. As regular readers of this blog know, I’ve written a couple of papers (this one being open access) and more journalistic pieces (e.g. this) that we should answer this affirmatively. So now CBS decided the idea deserved an item, and I think they did a great job in putting several different relevant concerns together in a mere 8 minutes. It can be watched online here. (I believe they could have found more vocal opponents of limitarianism, but I guess these voices get plenty of airtime elsewhere?)
Abigail Disney has a line of critique from which I’ve so far tried to steer away – namely that becoming superwealthy changes a person and their character for the worse. That resonates with some of the findings in the intriguing book by Lauren Greenfield, Generation Wealth. Although I wrote very briefly (in Dutch, alas) on the scientific studies that we have that suggests that extreme wealth concentration might lead to unhappier people than being moderately well-off, I am hesitant to write more about this, for two reasons. One is that arguing that they are less happy and that therefore they should not be so rich is quit paternalistic (and most approaches in political philosophy and social ethics reject paternalistic arguments). Still, it also affects their children, so the paternalism objection might be less strong than at first sight. Arguing that they become less virtuous (read: bad people) is something that I cannot say since I haven’t tried to find the relevant studies (if they exist); moreover, it also seems a non-starter if we want to engage in a political debate that should include those that are superrich, or that defend the superrich. The other reason why I haven’t gone down this road so far is that I think the other arguments for limitarianism are strong enough in themselves to carry the claim – why then introduce a more contentious one, except if the evidence were to be overwhelming?
I don’t think I’ve announced on this blog the other news I have on limitarianism, which is that I’m writing a trade book on the topic, which is under contract with Allen Lane/Penguin (for the UK), Astra (for North America), and translations secured in Dutch, German, Korean, Italian, Japanese, Russian, and Spanish (the magic that working with an agent does!). The manuscript is due after the (Northern Hemisphere) Summer, so I’ll be having more posts on this matter over the next months.
{ 10 comments… read them below or add one }
oldster 01.23.22 at 7:55 pm
Very cool!
Limitarianism seems like a view that absolutely deserves a place in debates over inequality and the future of capitalism. So, thanks for advocating for it publicly.
Matt 01.23.22 at 8:25 pm
I’m fairly skeptical of the limitarian view as such (though I think that, in practice, somewhat similar results would follow from a number of plausible political views.) But it seems to me that a problem with the claims that we should limit people’s wealth because it’s good for them (or their kids), either in terms of their virtue or their happiness, is that we can almost certainly make just as strong of cases about a lot of other “views on the good” or practices that we have good reason to not want to limit, since doing so would be ill-liberal. (That’s short-hand itself for a number of arguments, of course.) Of course, if there are compelling public-reason acceptable reasons to put an over-all cap on wealth, we should be glad if this also doesn’t hurt the particular people’s well-being, and maybe helps it, but it doesn’t seem like that would be a good reason on its own in a society that wanted to be liberal at all.
Gareth Wilson 01.23.22 at 8:57 pm
“Abigail Disney has a line of critique from which I’ve so far tried to steer away – namely that becoming superwealthy changes a person and their character for the worse.”
But having $120 million dollars is fine for her, right?
Ingrid Robeyns 01.23.22 at 9:19 pm
Matt, on your general point – Robert Huseby has written a paper that’s forthcoming in the Journal of Political Philosophy arguing that, from a philosophical point of view, limitarianism is not needed if we have sufficientarianism and egalitarianism. I’ve written a response; both papers will be out any day now in Early View. When writing my response, I felt it impossible to not address the question what we want from a theory of justice, and what we want from normative political philosophy – and I think I have rather non-mainstream views on that matter. Happy to write another post on that when those papers are online.
I see the pull of not wanting to be paternalistic towards the rich themselves (that’s been my view so far too), but I don’t think we can extend this “illiberalism objection” to what it does to their children.
Ebenezer Scrooge 01.23.22 at 9:34 pm
There are some good reasons for introducing a more contentious argument into any debate. Lawyers do it all the time. First, you can never quite tell which argument will work with any particular interlocutor. Second, the contentious argument makes your better ones look more reasonable, especially if you can foist the contentious argument off on a third person. Finally, a contentious argument can sometimes make your opponent look more unreasonable than you, especially if the contentious argument is designed to elicit sputtering rage.
Chris Armstrong 01.23.22 at 9:55 pm
Being wealthy might end up being bad for rich people, but I think that would come very far down the list of objections to it. I don’t think my overall views about extreme wealth change very much whether I think of them as being very sad or very happy. It’s just one person, who could give away their wealth if it bothered them so much (as some do). I think it’s probably a mistake to focus on their lives, even if we seem to be fascinated by them. The point is the outsized impact on the planet, and the hogging of resources that could help many other people. (I suspect I’m probably agreeing with you here, Ingrid).
Alex SL 01.23.22 at 10:32 pm
Even if it can be demonstrated academically, it seems unlikely that “it makes them less happy” will carry the day as an argument in the public space, both because it won’t feel right to many people and because happiness is rather subjective.
The two most salient issues are fairness and power.
Although there are more than enough billionaire fanboys on social media who will argue that any kind of obscene wealth is defensible because that person had a great business idea or provides a service, most of us intuitively understand that billions of dollars are always a vastly disproportionate reward for whatever a single person can achieve in their lifetime. At any rate the absurdity of the argument can be demonstrated with thought experiments. Where do they draw the line: would it be fair for, say, the inventor of the internet to own 10% of all property on the planet? 50%? 99%? If the answer is anywhere below 100%, they have accepted limitarianism in principle and are merely haggling about the number.
The corrosive effects of extreme inequality on democratic legitimacy are even easier to understand. Again with the caveat that there are libertarians who simply don’t care about that in the first place, but again every half-way sane and honest person would have to concede the principle if asked whether they think a society could still be healthy and make good decisions if e.g. a single person owned all newspapers, radio stations, TV stations, and social media networks.
Chetan Murthy 01.23.22 at 11:21 pm
Gareth Wilson: “Being a heroin addict is really bad for you, but I’m one of the few who can consume it in moderation: I’m totally not addicted.”
We can believe the first part without believing the second, grin.
Chetan Murthy 01.23.22 at 11:23 pm
Sorry, in my last comment, I should have added “Shorter Abigail Disney: ” right after “Gareth Wilson: ” — I was responding to and agreeing with him.
Let me try again:
Gareth Wilson: Shorter Abigail Disney: “Being a heroin addict is really bad for you, but I’m one of the few who can consume it in moderation: I’m totally not addicted.”
John Quiggin 01.24.22 at 12:08 am
Standard utilitarianism (with a plausible specification of declining marginal utility of income) gets you a fair bit of the way to limitarianism. It implies that those wtih high incomes and wealth should be taxed (almost) up to the point where revenue is maximized, and that a lot of predistribution (institutions that reduce the inequality of pre-tax income) is desirable.
Going beyond the utilitarian position implies reducing top incomes and wealth even when there is a net cost to the rest of society. One way to justify that is the idea discussed in the OP that being wealthy is bad for the rich. But even leaving aside the paternalism objection, do we really want to forgo tax revenue in order to provide therapy for the rich?
It seems far more sensible to stick to the point about limiting political power. At the national level that would set the bar pretty high – billionaires have enough money to exert personal influence, multimillionaires not so much, especially when compared to corporations. But locally, things are more complex.