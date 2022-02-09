Summers stumbles

There’s been a lot of debate lately about whether tightening of anti-trust legislation might be a useful response to inflation. Underlying this question is that of the relationship between monopoly and inflation more generally. The dominant view among mainstream/neoclassical economists seems to be that there is no such relationship. That view is stated by one of the most prominent mainstream theorist, Larry Summers as follows
There is no basis in economics for expecting increases in demand to systematically [cause] larger price increases for monopolies or oligopolies than competitive industries.
Summers goes on to describe the opposite view as ‘anti-science’.
Readers of this blog will be devastated to learn that Summers is dead wrong. It’s quite straightforward to show, in a simple neoclassical model, that imperfect competition amplifies the inflationary effects of demand shocks. Here’s a paper I’ve just written with my colleague Flavio Menezes which makes this point using the concept of the strategic industry supply curve. The same result can be presented, less elegantly in our view, using the standard tools of comparative statics to be found in any intermediate microeconomics test.
We also show that, contrary to a suggestion by Elizabeth Warren, imperfect competition is likely to dampen the impact of cost shocks. There isn’t, however, any equivalence here. Warren’s background is in law, and she isn’t making a claim just observing that monopoly power might be a problem. The distinction between cost shocks and demand shocks is unlikely to have been relevant to her, whereas it should have occurred immediately to a leading theorist like Summers.
I’m not sure about the lessons from all this. For me, it’s to think carefully before making dogmatic statements from authority. If all experts agree on something, we should say so, but be careful to make sure we are right.
{ 8 comments… read them below or add one }
nastywoman 02.09.22 at 11:05 am
and isn’t this Summer-Dude the dude who already was so entirely NOT right in
‘Social Network?
Martin Holterman 02.09.22 at 11:06 am
Yes, I was surprised by Summers’s statement too. But then, I thought the literature showed that it was perfectly feasible to have cost pass through of more than 100% under all sorts of market structures.
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/320912/Cost_Pass-Through_Report.pdf
eg 02.09.22 at 2:49 pm
Shouldn’t the title be “Summers stumbles yet again”? It’s gotten to the point where the proper response to any utterance of his is a Constanza-like “assume the opposite.”
Brett 02.09.22 at 3:42 pm
Definitely a bizarre statement from Summers.
Although it is rather weird to see anti-trust now being utilized in an argument for lowering prices. For a long time, the big complain from the New Antitrust folks was that US antitrust policy was too focused on low prices, and they needed to take other criterion as well.
TM 02.09.22 at 4:54 pm
I don’t understand the sentence quoted, its grammatical structure doesn’t parse.
oldster 02.09.22 at 5:09 pm
“There is no basis in economics for expecting increases in demand to systematically larger price increases for monopolies or oligopolies than competitive industries.”
I cannot parse that as a piece of English syntax, other than by inserting a verb, such as eg
“There is no basis in economics for expecting increases in demand to [lead to] systematically larger price increases for monopolies or oligopolies than competitive industries.”
Or, “produce” would work just as well in place of “lead to.”
Have you mis-pasted his quote, or was he using some kind of Econo-speak in which that sentence counts as grammatical? And if so, what’s the verb?
CJColucci 02.09.22 at 6:59 pm
Is there a verb missing from the Summers quote?
John Quiggin 02.09.22 at 7:42 pm
The verb “cause” is indeed missing. I mentally filled it in.