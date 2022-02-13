Sunday photoblogging: Royal Liver Building, Liverpool. Reflected.

by Chris Bertram on February 13, 2022

Royal Liver Building, Liverpool. Reflected.

1

Alan White 02.13.22 at 3:26 pm

Beautiful–like an impressionist painting!

2

Jeff Ryan 02.13.22 at 5:03 pm

Outstanding. Maybe my favorite of all the ones you’ve posted and I’ve seen.

Just amazing.

3

William Berry 02.13.22 at 6:44 pm

It could be a late Monet.

One could almost see the entire genre of late C-19 impressionism as the painting of reflections in water.

