Sunday photoblogging: Royal Liver Building, Liverpool. Reflected.

by Chris Bertram on February 13, 2022
{ 3 comments… read them below or add one }
Alan White 02.13.22 at 3:26 pm
Beautiful–like an impressionist painting!
Jeff Ryan 02.13.22 at 5:03 pm
Outstanding. Maybe my favorite of all the ones you’ve posted and I’ve seen.
Just amazing.
William Berry 02.13.22 at 6:44 pm
It could be a late Monet.
One could almost see the entire genre of late C-19 impressionism as the painting of reflections in water.
Leave a Comment
Name
E-mail
Website
You can use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>
Δ
Click on the ∞ symbol next to a name for a list of all of that author's posts.
{ 3 comments… read them below or add one }
Alan White 02.13.22 at 3:26 pm
Beautiful–like an impressionist painting!
Jeff Ryan 02.13.22 at 5:03 pm
Outstanding. Maybe my favorite of all the ones you’ve posted and I’ve seen.
Just amazing.
William Berry 02.13.22 at 6:44 pm
It could be a late Monet.
One could almost see the entire genre of late C-19 impressionism as the painting of reflections in water.