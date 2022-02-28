Sanctuary for Ukrainians, sanctuary for all

Thousands of people, at this stage mainly women, children, and the elderly, are fleeing Ukraine and seeking safety in neighbouring countries. The European Union seems to grasp what is required and is offering them sanctuary; UK ministers are briefing the media that they are doing things but aren’t doing very much. People crossing border to neighbouring countries from conflict zones is what usually happens in circumstances like this. This is why the vast majority of the world’s refugees are in countries bordering Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan. When countries like Pakistan, Iran and Turkey take in refugees from war they are partly just accepting the inevitable; they are also, to some degree, sensitive to their own populations who (at least initially) may feel an obligation to people who are like themselves in religion and culture.

The European Union (and the UK) have a pretty bad recent record when it comes to refugees. They have put in place measures to prevent people from escaping their tormentors and have paid dubious regimes such as Libya to act as buffer zones and prisons. While some European countries such as Germany and Sweden can point to things they can take pride in during the Syrian war, attempts to get others such as Poland and Hungary to accept refugees failed. Denmark has pursued a zero-refugee policy, with the goal of sending people back to places like Syria. The UK is currently introducing legislation to criminalize refugees and the current Home Secretary, Priti Patel, would like to follow the Australian model of sending them off to remote locations. Ascension Island in the Atlantic has been mooted by the pro-Tory think-tank Policy Exchange.



So when there is a rush of sympathy among majority white European populations for other white people trudging across borders carrying a few salvaged possessions, and when commentators and journalists refer to “people like us” and “people who drive cars like ours”, there is a predictable reaction from anti-racist social media: this shows the fundamental racism of white Europeans who didn’t care when bombs were raining down on brown people and when it was Eritreans or Sudanese trying to escape. This anti-racist reaction is understandably strengthened when there are reports of Polish border guards stopping non-Ukrainians from getting across, with Nigerian medical students pushed to one side. Yes, there is racism here.

But I think it is a mistake to let this reaction get in the way of our positive impulse to help the Ukrainians. First of all, although it is true that European governments have pursued racist exclusionary policies, and have done so partly in response to the racist right-wing populism of many of their voters, it is also true that there are large numbers of citizens (largely white) of those same countries who were moved by the death of Alan Kurdi in 2015, who solidarize with the Africans and Kurds shivering at Calais or who trek through the Italian Alps to France. Those people are also on the side of displaced Ukrainians, and they aren’t hypocrites though their governments may be. Second, and more importantly, we have a choice about how to take this moment. If our reaction is one of heavy sarcasm and bitter finger-pointing, that leads to a politics of doing nothing very much. If, on the contrary, we take the compassion that our compatriots feel towards Ukrainians as something positive, we can, I hope, show that their suffering demonstrates that we are part of a wider humanity. It is more than seventy years since there were masses of refugees trekking through Western Europe — though only thirty since the wars in former Yugoslavia — and many of us have perhaps made the mistake of thinking that we are invulnerable, and that massacre, state murder, rape, displacement, and things that only happen to a browner humanity that lives somewhere else in societies that seem remote from our own. Well, no more. This shows that it can happen here and that we too may be in need of sanctuary and to rebuild our lives with nothing in a foreign place. We should take the opportunity to tear down the barriers that our governments have placed to others seeking safety, whatever they look like.