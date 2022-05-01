Alternative social media open thread

Following Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter, some progressive/left-leaning people have left, or are considering to leave. I haven’t left. So far Twitter has been very useful for me for (1) political activism, especially regarding Higher Education policies in my own country; (2) as a source of information – it’s partly a supplement to newspapers and other traditional media; (3) exchanging information with others, worldwide; (4) some debate and exchange of arguments, which sadly is probably part of the reason the blogosphere has been in decline over the last decade. Hence, there are still reasons not to leave, but obviously I am waiting to see how Twitter under Musk-rule will change.
Nevertheless, it’s high time to start looking seriously into the alternatives; this might make it easier/less costly to leave if we ever judge we have to. I’m at square zero concerning Twitter-alternatives, and surely I’m not the only one. Hence my question: what are your experiences on other social media platforms, and do you have any advice to offer to those considering to move to another place?
Sumana Harihareswara 05.01.22 at 1:53 pm
Here is a thread by an acquaintance about how to switch to Dreamwidth, and here’s a recipe about how to post on Dreamwidth so as to encourage comments and responses.
Jake Gibson 05.01.22 at 2:13 pm
I will stay on Twitter for the time being.
If the bots and trolls get too prolific to block, I will decide what to do.
I don’t miss Facebook at all. But I think I would miss Twitter. It seems to be a good way to keep up with some of my non-political interests.
Sophie Jane 05.01.22 at 2:22 pm
Mastodon is the usual recommendation – it’s Twitter-like but distributed, with no overall ownership, no algorithm, and a distinctly human feel. I’ve been on there since 2017 and I love it, but the design and the culture is different enough from Twitter that it doesn’t work for everyone.
In particular, Mastodon works best for conversations at human scale – it’s not so useful if you want to follow news, and the public-performance culture of Twitter doesn’t really carry over. It’s not a place to amass thousands of admiring followers for your snark and/or wisdom.
The culture is distinctly left wing too – Crooked Timber would probably be near the rightward edge of the mainstream on Mastodon – and there’s a strong queer presence. Attempts to debate trans rights will get you banned from most of the major instances. “Free speech” communities do exist but, as everywhere else, they’re mostly alt-right or worse, and generally get blocked by the rest of the network.
The official starting-point is joinmastodon.org, but I’d actually recommend academics take a look at scholar.social:
https://scholar.social/about
Tim 05.01.22 at 3:17 pm
Most attempts at Twitter alternatives that I know of are in response to Twitter’s open Leftism, and as a result are explicitly Right-leaning.
The only other “big” (they apparently have half a million users) one I know is mastodon.social, which was created in opposition to closed systems in general rather than anything to do with the usual political spectrum. Their server rules note they ban the -isms and such.
Chris Corrigan 05.01.22 at 3:57 pm
Tim: I think it depends on who you know on Twitter. Most of the people I know who are leaving Twitter are leftists who are doing so because they perceive Elon Musk as a right wing free-speech zealot. I think it’s interesting to notice that people are leaving Twitter for all kinds of reasons that may not be tied to A reality beyond their projection of the situation. In other words there’s something deeper going on.
I have rejuvenated my blog and have been encouraging others to do the same. Back in the old days when we began blogging in the early 2000s there were blog rolls on the side bar of every weblog. This was our social network. We would use those links to find other interesting things and once RSS came around we were able to aggregate them into a stream of news that was perfectly curated and under our own control.
I’m in favour of that kind of Self organizing social network. I’m a little bit perplexed by the desire of people leaving platforms like Twitter to ask their favourite billionaire to create a new one for them. Blogs are free. Hyperlinks are free. They were all designed that way for us to create social networks.
Sophie Jane 05.01.22 at 5:11 pm
This short guide by another long-time Mastodon user does a much better job than I could of explaining Mastodon for twitter users – and it has a useful list of common misconceptions too:
https://blog.mjb.im/mastodon-and-the-fediverse
Matthew 05.01.22 at 5:18 pm
The short answer is that there are no alternatives, because that’s what network effects do. Rather we need people like you to lend your momentum to making an alternative viable. So please do consider using Mastodon or one of the other options that can federate via ActivityPub (I use Friendica myself, but the distinction doesn’t matter). It won’t be useful for any of the purposes you highlight, but if you just wait for such an alternative to arrive it never will. Even better would be if Crooked Timber would host its own instance.
The important choice is not any particular software, or any particular policies. The important choice is whether you express yourself within the boundaries of one particular “platform”, or if you allow your message to propagate further. I’ve deleted my Twitter account, and I absolutely am missing those voices. But I’m still hoping that eventually I will get to hear them again outside the garden walls.
Cranky Observer 05.01.22 at 5:42 pm
I have see a lot of recommendations for Mastadon, but this description makes me curious. I have been using online ‘net and Internet forums since 1982. Every open, no ownership, no moderation forum I have participated in has eventually been destroyed by small groups of people with destructive bent who have put some moderate effort into gaming the infrastructure and using the forum’s and members’ strengths against it (classic monkeywrenching + eristic argumentation attack). How does Mastadon avoid this? Or is it working well now because it is being used by small numbers of like-minded (or at least community minded) people?
Ingrid Robeyns 05.01.22 at 5:56 pm
thanks for all the links so far! Very helpful.
On Mastodon, the second link that Sophie Jane (#6) posted does help to get a basic sense of how it works; I think it also answers Cranky Observer’s (#8) question on how it can get not destroyed by small groups of haters – namely, each “instance” of Mastodon has its own rules and moderates them (perhaps for those of us new, “an instance” could be understood as “a group on a server which you can join” – like scholar.social that Sophie Jane (#3) pointed to.) And apparently one can move one’s account from one “instance” to another “instance”.
Matthew @7 – I don’t think Crooked Timber has the capacity at this point to host an instance – for technical but especially time-wise reasons. But I appreciate the argument you make, and will join Mastodon one of the next days (though for the time being without leaving twitter) – but first I want to read up a bit more and find an instance that fits best with who I am/what I am intersted in.
Sophie Jane 05.01.22 at 9:23 pm
The short, easy, and incomplete answer to Cranky Observer’s question is that it’s possible to block or mute whole instances at both user and instance admin level and, as Ingrid says, every instance has its own moderators and its own rules. So while we’ve had some spectacular implosions of particular instances or communities, the network continues. So far, anyway.
As for running your own instance – there are a couple of hosting services that will do the technical work for you at quite an affordable rate. I use masto.host for my own single-user instance, for example. Moderation is work, of course, but not so much if you keep the instance small.