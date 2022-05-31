Why We’re Polarized Part 2

[Two preliminary notes, in response to last week’s comments: First, on Klein’s definition of “polarization”: For Klein, polarization is the process whereby people’s opinions either change, or the distribution of opinions sorts, to cluster around two poles, with fewer people left in the middle. Importantly, this does not entail that either side is more extreme. So: sorting is a subcategory of polarization—both have the consequence of increasing tension between the two ends of the spectrum, “which is what polarization is meant to describe” (32); but polarization is importantly distinct from extremism. Second, on the structure of the book, which I should have emphasized. Institutions like the media are a crucial part of Klein’s explanation for polarization. This discussion plays out in the second part of the book. The first part of the book is about our polarizing political identities, which polarizing institutions interact with. On the whole, Klein wants to show that polarization is a feedback loop: “Institutions polarize to appeal to a more polarized public, which further polarizes the public, which forces the institutions to polarize further, and so on” (136-7). Today’s post finishes up a point I wanted to make about polarizing identities. Next week and the week after, Parts 3 and 4 will move on to the stuff on institutions.]

In last week’s post about Why We’re Polarized, I wrote about Ezra Klein’s case for sorting as a kind of identity convergence. Here’s a summary in his words: “Today, the parties are sharply split across racial, religious, geographic, cultural, and psychological lines. There are many, many powerful identities lurking in that list, and they are fusing together, stacking atop one another, so a conflict or threat that activates one activates all” (136). I concluded by noting that I’m particularly interested in the practical upshots of the geographic aspect of identity convergence. I live in a liberal enclave, and I’ve often wondered what kinds of moral reasons I might have to leave it. I’ve wondered how strong those reasons are relative to the self-interested reasons I have to live wherever I most prefer to live. Remember that Klein compared identity convergence to stacking magnets on top of one another, “so the pull-push force of that stack is multiplied” (47-8). I’m struck by the fact that, in his discussion of practical upshots, he doesn’t raise the possibility that we have some personal obligations to shuffle up our own magnets.



I think we need to consider this possibility, and we can see why by considering a passage in which Klein describes his 2015 interview with then-President Barack Obama. Seeing Obama as a figure who turned out to be highly polarizing despite his fervent intention not to be, Klein asked Obama what advice he’d give to his successor about how to reduce polarization. In response, Obama invokes our seemingly nonpolitical identities: “Everybody’s got a family member or a really good friend from high school who is on the complete opposite side of the political spectrum. And yet, we still love them, right? Everybody goes to a soccer game, or watching their kids, coaching, and they see parents who they think are wonderful people, and then if they made a comment about politics, suddenly they’d go, ‘I can’t believe you think that!’” (66). Obama argued that the media tends to activate our political identities, but that leaders might speak to the public in ways that counteract this tendency: “My advice to a future president,” he said, “is increasingly try to bypass the traditional venues that create divisions and try to find new venues within this new media that are quirkier, less predictable” (68).

Klein is skeptical, deeming Obama “too optimistic in believing that our nonpolitical identities…[are] strong enough to overwhelm our partisan divisions. In practice, our political identities are polarizing our other identities, too” (68). Later he goes on: “The merging of the identities means when you activate one you often activate all, and each time they’re activated, they strengthen” (70). Riffing on Obama’s example of a kids’ soccer game, Klein invokes the polarization of football in response to Colin Kaepernick’s act of kneeling to protest police violence: “Rather than a shared love of football pulling our political identities toward compromise, our political identities polarized our love of football” (71). Thus Klein’s skepticism: Political leaders can’t activate our non-political identities to cut through polarization because all of our identities are polarizing, and they’re polarizing in non-cross-cutting ways.

This is important for a couple of reasons. Most obviously, “the more your identities converge on a single point, the more your identities can be threatened simultaneously, and that makes conflict much more threatening” (71). But identity convergence also affects our processing of new information. Later in the book, Klein reviews some of the burgeoning literature on motivated reasoning. What struck me most was a particular attempt to demystify it, due to legal scholar Dan Kahan and three coauthors: “Kahan doesn’t find it strange that we react to threatening information by mobilizing our intellectual artillery to destroy it. He thinks it’s strange that we would expect rational people to do anything else. ‘Nothing any ordinary member of the public personally believes about the existence, causes, or likely consequences of global warming will affect the risk that climate change poses to her, or to anyone or anything she cares about,’ Kahan writes. ‘However, if she forms the wrong position on climate change relative to the one [held by] people with whom she has a close affinity—and on whose high regard and support she depends in myriad ways in her daily life—she could suffer extremely unpleasant consequences, from shunning to the loss of employment.” (96). This effectively makes it individually rational to put group dynamics ahead of objective evidence when we think about politically-charged issues. This is what Kahan calls “identity-protective cognition.”: “’What we believe about the facts,’ [Kahan] writes, ‘tells us who we are.’ And the most important psychological imperative most of us have in a given day is protecting our idea of who we are and our relationships with the people we trust and love” (96).

This clearly raises the stakes of Klein’s and Obama’s disagreement over the prospects for activating so-called “nonpolitical” identities. But it also raises the stakes of my own question about our individual obligations to shake up our magnets. Aspiring political leaders can counteract polarization and identity-protective cognition only if the various identities of their audience members are less coherently tied to their partisan allegiances. And their audience members’ various identities will be less coherently tied to their partisan allegiances only if those audience members take steps to disrupt their own and others’ coherences. This sounds less extreme when we remember that, in this context, the difference between a preference and an identity is contextual. It sounds less extreme still when we recall that identity arises from the preferences we habitually satisfy or the ones on the basis of which we’re identified (67).

Consider this: When I was in college, my favorite restaurant was Texas Roadhouse, a chain restaurant where each table has a bucket of peanuts to snack on, and where the peanut shells are meant to be thrown on the floor. With your meal, you get as many buttery rolls as you want. By the end of grad school, I never opted for Texas Roadhouse when I was going to eat at a restaurant; I’d choose one of the non-chain restaurants walkable from my apartment. But when some pals and I discovered one day that we shared a history of strong allegiances to big chain restaurants, we decided to plan a “chain-food weekend.” We’d hit up IHOP, where I’d spent summers waiting tables, Outback Steakhouse, where two of our friends worked for many years, and Texas Roadhouse (obviously). It was to be a gleeful, exaggerated tribute to our yesteryears, and we’d spend Monday sleeping it off. But between college and the end of grad school, something beyond my preferences had shifted: My preferences had changed, in large part because of ease of access; but also, what had once been mere preference turned into something I could bond with friends over. “We used to love these places. Now we find them kind of kooky!” Today, I suspect that my general orientation toward eating out is something like an identity, in the sense that it can be activated and threatened: I am someone who generally prefers local restaurants with lots of vegetarian options, but also someone who can appreciate a good bottomless bread service.

On the metric of Cracker Barrel vs. Whole Foods, I come down decisively on the side of Whole Foods. And this is one of the things that might influence, for example, which neighborhood I find most appealing to live in. Still, I spent years of my life loving Cracker Barrel, and I am certain that I could come to love it again if I committed to developing my preferences in that direction. I wouldn’t choose a neighborhood for its access to Cracker Barrels and Texas Roadhouses. I’d probably opt against it due to those features and the others—sprawl, limited walkability—that they correlate with. But in time, I could be happy in many such neighborhoods. My preferences are malleable, and so too are these peripheral aspects of my identity that align—but only contingently so—in predictable ways with my politics.

I wonder if Klein’s skepticism about Obama’s proposed corrective for polarization is due, in part, to Klein not having considered the possibility that we ought to disrupt our magnets, thus opening ourselves up to having nonpolitical identities that can be activated without triggering our partisan affiliations. Maybe the fluidity of our restaurant preferences makes this seem an easier proposition than it in fact is. But is it not worth exploring? At the end of the book, Klein’s proposals for “depolarizing ourselves” include cultivating more mindfulness about which identities are being activated, and which we activate or let be activated: “Sometimes it’s worth being angry. Sometimes it’s not. If we don’t take the time to know which is which, we lose control over our relationship with politics and become the unwitting instrument of others” (263). He goes on: “Once we recognize that we exist amid an omnipresent conspiracy to manipulate our identities, we can begin the hard work of fashioning our environment to shape and strengthen the identities we want to inhabit” (263-4). He then offers an idea for where to start: We should root our political identities more fully in the places we live (266). For example, we should tilt our news consumption a bit away from the national in favor of the local.

Valuable though it may be, this suggestion doesn’t really sound like “hard work” at all. And I’m not so sure we can afford to avoid having a conversation about the still harder work that might need doing.