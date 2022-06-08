Why We’re Polarized, Part 3: Moving on to Institutions

Part two of Why We’re Polarized connects the polarizing public, the subject of part one, to our increasingly polarizing political institutions. Klein wants to show that polarization is a feedback loop: “Institutions polarize to appeal to a more polarized public, which further polarizes the public, which forces the institutions to polarize further, and so on” (136-7). Here, I’ll be a bit more comprehensive and summative than I have so far, because it’s helpful to see how the pieces of the story fit together.

Unsurprisingly, the media is the first locus of institutional polarization that Klein discusses. Also unsurprising is his focus on the fragmentation of the industry and the rise of digital media, and on the ways in which audience analytics enable providers to discern “market demand” with growing precision. The result is a media landscape that increasingly plays to partisan divisions: “For political reporting, the principle is: ‘If it outrages, it leads.’ And outrage is deeply connected to identity—we are outraged when members of other groups threaten our group and violate our values” (149). But audience analytics don’t just reveal pre-existing market preferences. Identities are “living, malleable things” that “can be activated or left dormant, strengthened or weakened, created or left in the void” (156). If this is right, then identity-oriented media content will deepen the identities it triggers and the identities it threatens. And in deepening and threatening identity, a fragmented media armed with sophisticated audience analytics will trigger the forces of identity-protective cognition.

The second piece of the institutional puzzle is “our electoral software,” which, in response to a polarizing public, has shifted electoral strategies away from persuasion-based strategies and toward base-mobilization strategies (196): “As the parties sorted, both demographically and philosophically, it became harder and stranger to remain undecided. It’s easy to be in the middle of a muddle; it’s harder to be in the middle of a chasm. But a more polarized electorate changes the strategies candidates use to get elected” (174). And even as voters have become less persuadable, parties have become weaker, with the primary electorate, rather than party bosses, selecting candidates. Because primary voters are more intensely polarized than general election voters, the primary system now favors candidates with intense support over those with the broad appeal. Meanwhile, the growing influence of highly partisan small-dollar political donors and the influence of negative partisanship conspire to create incentives for candidates to be provocative and to focus on “the polarizing issues that energize donors in every zip code rather than the local issues that specifically matter in their states and districts” (189).

Third is the instability inherent in our presidential democratic system of governance, in which antagonistic parties can concurrently represent legitimate electoral majorities. This is how Klein understands Mitch McConnell’s blocking President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court: “It may sound ridiculous, but both McConnell and Obama represented legitimate electoral majorities, and there was no obvious way to resolve their differences” (204). Drawing on buttressing arguments from the literature, Klein argues that “a presidential political system in which power is divided among different branches works when the parties that control those branches are ideologically mixed enough to cooperate with one another…But now America’s political parties are ideologically polarized” (208). We’re also in a moment of relatively greater competition between the two parties, in which control swings more frequently between the parties. This erodes incentives for any current member of the minority party to cooperate with the majority. And our system of divided government supplies electoral minorities with ample tools to obstruct governance: These include the filibuster and the debt ceiling. In our system, the formal rules of governance “push toward partisan dysfunction, conflict, and even collapse. The system works not through formal mechanisms that ensure the settlement of intractable disputes but through informal norms of compromise, forbearance, and moderation that collapse the moment the stakes rise high enough” (207). Polarization raises the stakes.

There’s one more piece of the institutional puzzle, which concerns the ways in which demographic realities ensure that these first three institutional pieces will generate asymmetric structural incentives for the two parties. I’ll have a bit more to say about that next week, in a final post about this book. For now, I want to consider Klein’s proposed institutional reforms in light of this diagnosis of our institutional ills. He is quite clear: His proposals are not meant to reverse polarization—“the alternative to polarization often isn’t consensus but suppression” (249)—but rather to reform the system so that it can function better despite polarization. His proposals are threefold: First, he suggests that we “bombproof” governmental operations: that we remove from deliberation those items on which gridlock and inaction can be disastrous. For example, we should remove the debt ceiling and introduce economic stabilizers to adjust the level of social support automatically in response to changing levels of unemployment. Second is democratic process reform: Klein advises disempowering or getting rid of the electoral college, introducing more proportional representation, scrapping the filibuster, giving Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico congressional representation, and making voting easier. Finally, Klein suggests “balancing” the parties, including by empowering whichever happens to occupy the minority. For example, he takes seriously the proposal to reconstruct the Supreme Court to include 15 justices: “Each party gets to appoint five, and then the ten partisan justices must unanimously appoint the remaining five. Until all fifteen are agreed upon, the Court wouldn’t be able to hear cases” (260).

Among these proposals, automatic stabilizers seem among the most feasible, in part because they have at least been on the mainstream political agenda of late. I first encountered the idea of automatic unemployment insurance stabilizers when Klein and his colleagues from Vox were lamenting the fact that the versions under consideration were looking unlikely to make it into final drafts of Covid relief packages. As I understand the idea, unemployment insurance is itself a form of automatic stabilizer, the purpose of which is twofold: first, to support to person who is unemployed; second, to prevent the economic problems that radiate outward when a person loses employment, like the cost to their landlord of lost rent or the costs to the economy broadly of their decreased consumption.

The new thing would have been triggers to automatically raise or lower the level of benefit in response to changing economic conditions. Those who favor such measures seem to write and talk about them as if they’re a no-brainer, and maybe they are. But there’s a distinction I haven’t seen being made that strikes me as important: This is the distinction between automatic changes to the number of people for whom we provide a fixed level of support, and automatic changes to the level of support that each individual is eligible to receive. I think that this proposal would be an example of the first kind of automatic stabilizer. It enables us to support more people in need when there are more people in need. The proposal to automatically extend and then automatically reinstate the $600 supplemental unemployment insurance from the CARES act, in response to changes in the level of unemployment, would be an example of the second. It enables us to support people more generously when there are more people in need. It ties unemployment insurance to economic conditions and gradually phases out expanded federal benefits as a state’s unemployment rate drops. Both types of stabilizer may be justified in many cases. But I’m not yet convinced that this second type is really a no-brainer.

The flat-footed version of my question is: Why is a person entitled to more support when she is one of many in need of support than when she is one of few in need of support? Some might think that she is likelier to be among the deserving of those in need when she is one of many, and likelier to be among the undeserving of those in need when she is one of few. But the supporters of these stabilizers are not the sort to make such arguments, nor are such arguments defensible. Even supposing there were some defensible distinction between those who deserve support and those who don’t, the empirical premise is doubtful. And even supposing the empirical premise were true, surely what would matter is a person’s actual deservingness, and not what economic circumstances make her deservingness statistically likely to be. In other words: Even if someone could credibly maintain these categories, no one could credibly deny that there will be some whom we owe support even in good economic conditions.

Now, I did say the purpose of unemployment insurance is plausibly twofold: to support the unemployed person and to prevent the economic problems that radiate outward from that person’s unemployment. Maybe automatic stabilizers that change how generous a benefit is are justified on the grounds of the second purpose. But they’re often endorsed with invocations of individuals’ economic suffering during unemployment. I can’t shake the feeling that they might introduce a kind of unfairness to those whose suffering comes in good times. Should it be so much worse to face unemployment in a good economy?