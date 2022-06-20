Some thoughts on the French elections

The results of the second round of the French legislative election are, despite some elements of respite, close to a disaster. The key element of that disaster is the advance of the far-right Rassemblement national to a total of 89 seats, by far the most significant representation for the extreme right under the 5th Republic. The position does not look markedly better if we look at vote shares, where the RN (plus other far-right parties such as Reconquête gathered in the first round 22.92%, up from 13.5% for similar parties in the comparable contest five years ago. A brighter sign was that the left-wing alliance NUPES gained 142 seats, though the domination of the NUPES by its figurehead, the left-nationalist Eurosceptic Jean-Luc Mélenchon opens the probabilty that its constituent elements will fragment in all directions quite early on.
That Emmanuel Macron and his right-centrist Ensemble group have not got a majority is hardly a bad thing in itself, but it is likely that far from seeking a compromise with the left (if one were really on offer) he will rely on the support of the right-wing Gaullist Les Républicains party, and so we can expect right-wing austerity coupled with ideological competition with the far right around an anti-immigrant and Islamophobic agenda.
Macron is in power, just, but his five years, far from fixing France’s problems have left them festering, despite some good management of the COVID crisis. Moreover, he has, by destroying the historic political parties of France and such links as they had to the grass roots in favour of co-opting the elite elements of them into his governing operation, left a vacuum into which has flowed a combination of mass apathy and bitter resentment. Some of this was manifested with the Gilets jaunes phenomenon, but we also see it in the high levels of absention in the second round of the legislatives, where only 48% of voters turned up. Ironically, this pervasive alienation is taking place in a country which by most comparative measures (the UK! the US!) is well-governed and which is also quite prosperous: an ominous sign given that we can expect European populations to slip down the international scale of prosperity in relative terms over the coming decades. What is clear in France is that a resentful population is ripe for exploitation by whatever demagogue is most effective in the future in telling them that their perceived malaise is someone else’s fault. I suspect that unless the left can restore its organizational integrity and rebuild political engagement, that demagogue is most likely some successor to Le Pen.
Ebenezer Scrooge 06.20.22 at 2:18 pm
I’m beginning to think that some of my conservative friends are correct, and resentment is a disease of democracy. Their proposed cure might be worse than the disease, but what is our treatment plan?
TM 06.20.22 at 3:28 pm
The abstention rate is even higher. Bizarrely, of the 46% that showed up to vote, almost two million voted empty so only like 43% of eligible voters cast a vote for a candidate. That participation reaches a record low despite a very diverse (or “polarized” if you like) multi party offering contradicts the received wisdom that people lose interest in politics because the mainstream parties are too much alike.
The record result for Le Pen points to a breakdown of the “Republican front”. It used to be understood that in a runoff with the far right, the left and center right would support each other to prevent the FN/RN from winning. Apparently no more.
Phil 06.20.22 at 6:30 pm
TM @2: It used to be understood that in a runoff with the far right, the left and center right would support each other to prevent the FN/RN from winning. Apparently no more.
This relates to – or rather, contributes to – the other big story raised here, the abstention problem. Abstention wasn’t only a tactic of people alienated from or by the centre: in seats with a NUPES/RN runoff, so I read, 72% of Macron supporters abstained rather than vote for the Left, thus avoiding a much stronger NUPES bloc by creating a historically unprecedented RN bloc. To do something as destructive as that, after turning out to vote for the candidates of a centrist technocrat, suggests something more motivated and resentful than mere apathy.
Stephen 06.20.22 at 6:59 pm
I would not pretend to have a deep understanding of contemporary French politics. Therefore, I would be grateful if somebody better informed than me would explain: if French voters are being driven by resentment to supporting the RN, or failing to support NUPES against the RN, what exactly or even approximately is it that they resent?
John Quiggin 06.20.22 at 8:34 pm
I have a more optimistic view of this outcome, but that reflects a different starting point, one which takes the destruction of the historic parties and the rise of right and left alternatives as a given, arising from the failure of neoliberalism. (This is what I’ve been calling the three-party system. )
From this perspective, the right (traditional and far-right) did worse than might have been expected on the basis of the presidential election. The left did better, both in terms of votes and in making the compromises necessary to produce a successful united front. Like Chris, I’d prefer a different figurehead, but for the moment, there’s decent left representation in the legislature.
Alex SL 06.20.22 at 9:29 pm
Ironically, this pervasive alienation is taking place in a country which by most comparative measures (the UK! the US!) is well-governed and which is also quite prosperous: an ominous sign given that we can expect European populations to slip down the international scale of prosperity in relative terms over the coming decades.
Two thoughts. First, be it France or other countries, I find it rather odd that the loudest, most ‘alienated’ people are generally not those who are genuinely struggling, the poor barely able to make ends meet, but rather middle class suburbanites and well-off retirees, who for some reason want to have a demagogue smash the entire system despite not really having anything substantial to complain about. That is, I will immediately admit, historically the nature of everything on the spectrum from right-wing populism to fascism, but I just don’t get it, personally.
Second, worries about “slipping down the international scale of prosperity in relative terms” are another item that I don’t get. The panic about, and I saw that written quite literally, the fact that soon half of global economic activity will happen in Asia, when objectively that is as it should be because half the world population is in Asia, boggles my mind. Is the idea of so many of my fellow ‘Westerners’ really that the poorer nations should forever stay poor, and anything else is an unacceptable calamity? And what is the problem if the terms are relative, and the Westerner in question remains well-off?
Putting these side-by-side, I realise also that they are the same impulse, only the first is about privilege relative to other citizens, and the second is about privilege relative to other nations. How much more does the marginalised getting uppity enrage the privileged than being kept down enrages the marginalised!