Some thoughts on the French elections

The results of the second round of the French legislative election are, despite some elements of respite, close to a disaster. The key element of that disaster is the advance of the far-right Rassemblement national to a total of 89 seats, by far the most significant representation for the extreme right under the 5th Republic. The position does not look markedly better if we look at vote shares, where the RN (plus other far-right parties such as Reconquête gathered in the first round 22.92%, up from 13.5% for similar parties in the comparable contest five years ago. A brighter sign was that the left-wing alliance NUPES gained 142 seats, though the domination of the NUPES by its figurehead, the left-nationalist Eurosceptic Jean-Luc Mélenchon opens the probabilty that its constituent elements will fragment in all directions quite early on.

That Emmanuel Macron and his right-centrist Ensemble group have not got a majority is hardly a bad thing in itself, but it is likely that far from seeking a compromise with the left (if one were really on offer) he will rely on the support of the right-wing Gaullist Les Républicains party, and so we can expect right-wing austerity coupled with ideological competition with the far right around an anti-immigrant and Islamophobic agenda.



Macron is in power, just, but his five years, far from fixing France’s problems have left them festering, despite some good management of the COVID crisis. Moreover, he has, by destroying the historic political parties of France and such links as they had to the grass roots in favour of co-opting the elite elements of them into his governing operation, left a vacuum into which has flowed a combination of mass apathy and bitter resentment. Some of this was manifested with the Gilets jaunes phenomenon, but we also see it in the high levels of absention in the second round of the legislatives, where only 48% of voters turned up. Ironically, this pervasive alienation is taking place in a country which by most comparative measures (the UK! the US!) is well-governed and which is also quite prosperous: an ominous sign given that we can expect European populations to slip down the international scale of prosperity in relative terms over the coming decades. What is clear in France is that a resentful population is ripe for exploitation by whatever demagogue is most effective in the future in telling them that their perceived malaise is someone else’s fault. I suspect that unless the left can restore its organizational integrity and rebuild political engagement, that demagogue is most likely some successor to Le Pen.