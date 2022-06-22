Book Note: Erin Pineda, Seeing Like an Activist

I’ve just finished Erin Pineda’s Seeing Like an Activist: Civil Disobedience and the Civil Rights Movement (Oxford University Press, 2021), and it is a very welcome addition to the literature on both civil disobedience and the history of the US civil rights movement that anyone interested in either topic should read. Pineda is keen to push back against a particular liberal constitutionalist theory of civil disobedience, associated with Bedau and Rawls that purports to draw on the US civil rights movement but which, according to her, ends up both falsifying the history and provides succour to a narrative about civil rights that is used to discipline subsequent movements (such as Black Lives Matter) as failing to live up to the standards set by the activists of the 1960s. That narrative and theory also supports what we might call a form of soft white supremacy, according to which a nearly-just republic composed largely of white citizens was already in place and the task of civil disobedience was to communicate the anomalous exclusion of black Americans from the polity, so that white citizens, apprised of this injustice and stricken by conscience, would act to rectify things.

This standard liberal narrative around civil disobedience has fidelity to law and an acknoweldgement of the basic justice and legitimacy of the established order at its heart. The task of civil disobedients on this view is to act non-coercively and non-violently but to break the law (a bit) only to raise the awareness of citizens considered as fellows who are thought of not as themselves implicated in the injustice but as basically good people who would act if only they knew. The civil disobedient on this view submits willingly, even eagerly, to punishment in order to testify to injustice whilst also accepting the shared framework of law. The tacit framework here is also a nationalist one (or at least a statist one) of shared co-operation among fellows who want to establish a just order on national territory together.



This picture, Pineda demonstrates, is just historically wrong and naive. Black civil disobedients did not see their position in a national frame and as an unfortunate national anomaly but rather saw their struggle as part of a wider global fight for racial justice that encompassed Indian independence, Ghanian struggles against colonialism and the fight against apartheid in South Africa. Far from going to prison as an act to communicate white liberals, activists saw it as part of a refusal to compromise with a racist state, as an act of defiant self-actualization, and as a tactic for draining the resources of the oppressor. And far from seeing northern whites as being generally on the side of justice, they saw them as implicated in racial oppression, indifferent to the poverty and discrimination of the black citizens around them and too willing to see the South as somewhere exceptional that was nothing to do with them.

I only felt (mildly) frustrated by material that the book did not cover but which another book might have and which the author may yet address in subsquent work. The first of these is that the focus on the civil rights movement and the struggle for black equality obscures from view other aspects of the US as a white settler state such as the domination of indigenous peoples and their struggles and of the racially exlusionary laws against Chinese and other immigrants, also designed to bolster white supremacy. Second, I found myself wanting more comparative material about disobedience and non-violent resistance but drawing on other countries and traditions: some of that his here in the links drawn to anti-imperialist and anti-colonial struggles, but I also found myself thinking about France and its history of resistance internally but also the far-from-nonviolent story of resistance to its colonialism, particularly in Algeria (to be fair, Fanon gets a mention). And third, I found myself hoping that Pineda might engage with Erica Chernoweth’s work somewhere, and that didn’t come.

But these are minor things: the book gets ***** from me!

(Small note: the image on the cover, Jack Whitten’s Birmingham 1964, is a really arresting piece of visual art. I believe it is in the Brooklyn Museum, and I would love to see the original.)