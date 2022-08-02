Mental health and mental fitness

Until now, I’ve always thought about mental health as the absence of mental illness, much as I have typically thought about the absence of physical illness. In both cases, health is the default state or unmarked category.
But as I have gone through the Covid pandemic, and become more pessimistic about the state of the world, I have reached the view that a better analogy is with physical fitness. That is, something that requires sustained effort to achieve and maintain, and is rarely fully achieved.
In particular while I have previously thought about depression as a mental illness, it’s difficult now to distinguish it from ordinary sadness. My congenital optimism now seems more like delusion. Maintaining mental balance is now hard work.
Not surprisingly, I’m not the first to come up with this idea. Searching for “mental fitness” produces lots of hits, mostly fairly recent. The majority are boosterish, introducing and promoting the idea, rather than acknowledging the difficulties associated with it. Nevertheless, I’m hoping to get some useful suggestions. I’d be interested in readers thoughts.
PS: illustrating one of the difficulties of maintaining physical fitness, I came off my bike the other day and broke my wrist. So I’m attempting to blog by dictation. It’s a challenging mental exercise
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
Luna 08.02.22 at 3:13 am
I think this is very true, and it resonates with a program I’ve been doing for the last six months or so, in the interest of developing resilience and balance in difficult times. The Center for Healthy Minds at the University of Wisconsin-Madison studies mental well-being via neuroscience and other methods, and they have a free app with a pretty extensive meditation and mindfulness course. Many of the lessons say that training the mind is like training the body, so this post is exactly right.
I like this program for a lot of reasons. It’s a non-profit organization, it’s scientifically based with a refreshing absence of woo, and they understand that the imperfect practice that you actually do is better than some ideal that you don’t. So the practices can be anywhere from 5 to 30 minutes. As with physical fitness it takes time to see results, but what I’ve noticed after a few months is that being mindful of what is right here, right now helps a lot. So do the insights about how the mind works and the stuff it likes to make up.
I recommend it as an accessible way to get started with mindfulness and meditation, if that’s the kind of thing you’re looking for.
Ikonoclast 08.02.22 at 4:16 am
Perhaps over-training and over-exertion are possible in both cases, physical and mental exercises. It’s well studied, well-known, I think, that male athletes can suffer from over-training, enlarged hearts. Female athletes not so much. Also, well-known that hard training young female athletes with low body fat counts often stop menstruating and cannot fall pregnant upon training reduction until the body fat percentage goes up enough. The modern idea of fitness sometimes seems to be a search for over-fitness and over-competitiveness.
It’s probably best to cross-train or cross-exercise too, making varied types of physical and mental efforts. Or one can take it not too seriously and figure that in endless self-imposed pandemic lock-down with fit tradespeople and gardeners rare, one has to do a lot of one’s own maintenance tasks. Saves money and keeps one active. That’s the way I look at it.
Mental health – Well, you certainly need some other people to interact with. Very important is moderate physical exercise (not excessive exercise in my book), good diet and good sleep patterns. A mix of interests including listening to music and some comedy: not all serious stuff.
And one has to come to terms with one’s intrinsic make-up. Mine is excessive pessimism and chronic depression at the ideational / internal monologue level but not at a more somatic level. When I think about what I think of myself and the world, it’s all bad, very depressing. When I concentrate on absorbing tasks, mental or physical, I forget to be depressed. It’s occupational therapy basically. Keep occupied.