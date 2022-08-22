A typology of research questions about society

One of the things I really like about my job, is that I have been appointed on a chair with the explicit expectation to advance interdisciplinary collaborations between ethics and political philosophy on the one hand, and the social sciences (broadly defined) on the other. I’ve been co-teaching with historians, taught some courses that were open to students from the entire university, have been giving guest lectures to students in many other programs including economics, pharmacology, education, and geosciences; and I co-supervised a PhD-student in social work. I’ve written an interdisciplinary book on the capability approach, and have co-authored papers with scholars from various disciplines. So interdisciplinarity is deeply engrained in much of what I do professionally.

But while I love it enormously, interdisciplinary teaching and research is also often quite hard. One of the challanges I’ve encountered in practice, is that students as well as professors/researchers are not always able to recognise the many different kind of questions that we can ask about society, its rules, policies, social norms and structures, and other forms of institutions (broadly defined). This then leads to misunderstandings, frustrations, and much time that is lost trying to solve these. I think it would help us if we would better understand the many different types of research that scholars working on all those aspects of society are engaged in.

Thus, I’ve worked on a typology of different types of questions that can be asked in this area, discussed it with a range of colleagues who are based in other disciplines, and came up with the following (paper can be read open access here):

conceptual research descriptive research explanatory research interpretative research evaluative research prescriptive research predictive research research developing visions methods, frameworks and other supportive research

As I write in the paper, I invite others (including students!) to revise and improve this typology, and am hoping it will be of help to anyone navigating an interdisciplinary context in the social sciences, and perhaps even for courses that discuss what interdisciplinarity entails.