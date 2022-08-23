Earlier this year, I wrote a piece in defense of presentism, discovering just before I posted, that the same title had been used (also this year) by David Armitage, Professor of History at Harvard.
It was good to know that I wasn’t alone, but as Armitage made clear, “presentism” has been “a term of abuse conventionally deployed to describe an interpretation of history that is biased towards and coloured by present-day concerns, preoccupations and values”. A fairly standard version of the critique was given by Lynn Hunt, then President of the American Historical Association, in 2002 [1]
It seems however, that things are changing fast. A couple of weeks ago, James Sweet, Hunt’s successor as AHA President, wrote a more or less routine denunciation of presentism , which unsurprisingly picked on the 1619 Project as Exhibit A (for balance, the article also criticised the misuse of historical evidence by Justices Thomas and Alito). This produced a hostile response which forced Sweet to attach an apology to his piece.
The negative response to Sweet’s article reflects in part the intensity of the debate around racism in the US and about the 1619 Project in particular. But it also attracted more fundamental critiques, like this one from Kevin Gannon who concludes “all history is presentism”. As Gannon observes,
the very act of selecting a topic, arranging evidence , and presenting one interpretation of all that as more legitimate than the others—this scholarly ritual is absolutely shaped by the concerns of our present. That it even exists is because of “the concerns of the present.”
As I mentioned, exactly this point was made long ago by critics of “value-free economics”. Hopefully, value-free history will soon join value-free economics in the dustbin of intellectual history. At a minimum, we should see the end of the lazy use of “presentism” as a pejorative.
fn1. This orthodoxy is commonly traced back to Herbert Butterfield’s critique of the Whig Interpretation of History, but I’ve seen some suggestions that this is a misreading.
Alan White 08.23.22 at 11:59 pm
I couldn’t agree more John. There is nothing such as value-free inquiry as there is nothing as a value-free inquirer. I long ago saw that so-called purely metaphysical issues such as whether free will can exist in a deterministic universe are drenched in frequently-closeted or even unwitting value commitments linked very often to world-views.
Timothy Scriven 08.24.22 at 12:16 am
While I agree that the concept of “presentism” is a bit of atheoretical nonsense (of course we start with our position in the present in interpreting the past, how could it be any other way? Doesn’t necessarily mean our interpretations are wrong. Of course we try to use the past to try to understand the present, the future and the nature of our species- did you think it was meant to as little more than a game of sudoku, referring to nothing outside itself?) I thought the treatment of David Armitage was disgraceful.
J-D 08.24.22 at 12:23 am
EH Carr, What Is History? (1961)
Matt 08.24.22 at 12:41 am
It seems to me that the quoted bit from Gannon substitutes something banal (that our research methods and standards of evidence change over time, and that researchers have their own interests in picking topics) for the idea of “presentism”, which, if it’s interesting, has to mean something more than that, and is usually taken to mean studying the past so as to make change or influence the present (and future). But the first, banal, bit doesn’t imply the second, so even if it’s completely true, it doesn’t support “presentism” in the sense that’s relevant and interesting.
(I dont’ have anything special against the interesting sense of “presentism” as such, although I think it can lead people astray in their evaluation of their own work and that of others if the approach isn’t consciously acknowledged and carefully applied. But the idea that the strong/interesting version is really what “everyone” is doing seems pretty obviously wrong and often dishonest.)