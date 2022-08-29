On gender identity, again

I mentioned a few weeks ago my fairly recently exploded passion for a bunch of Youtube video essay makers which used to be called “Breadtubers” (I have been told in the meantime that the term is already a bit passé). As I wrote then, the quality of some of these essays – from an informative and argumentative point of view – is so high and innovative that I assign a handful of them as “readings” for my Gender, Sex and Politics class. Although (again, as a commentator noticed), my favourite content makers within this loose category of content creators are trans women, not all videos by them which I assign are about issues of gender identity. And yet, two videos by two of them, on what is actually a different topic, made me grasp a couple of important points about gender identity in a much more lived, visceral way than I had been thinking about before (as in: they didn’t change my mind, but they made me see and feel much more intensely something which I already sort of believed, but in a way I could not precisely pin down). I am referring to “Beauty” by Contrapoints creator Natalie Wynn; and “Food, Beauty, Mind,” by Philosophy Tube creator Abigail Thorn.

Both videos, I should mention, do talk about trans-ness – in Natalie Wynn’s video, this is interwoven with her discussion of beauty throughout; whereas Abigail Thorn reflects on it at the very end of a video which could be, otherwise, commended for its synthesis of the literature on norms of appearance and feminism over and above any reflection on gender identity. Natalie Wynn’s video is largely a discussion of how impossible it is, for a trans woman, to separate issues of gender dysphoria from “ wanting to be pretty”: “Do I do this because I want to look more like a woman or do I do this to look good? Can I even separate the two?” is the running question throughout. Abigail Thorn’s video is largely a discussion on internalised gendered norms of appearance (going, albeit very well, through well-trodden territory for people familiar with this literature, such as Bartky’s use of the Panopticon metaphor). The argumentative part of the video, however, is interrupted by clips where she bakes a lemon drizzle cake in a black and white, posh-accented impersonation of a 50s style domestic goddess/Nigella Lawson of sorts. At the end of the video, she then brings the two parts together and explains, in a very personal tone, why she found it very difficult to end the recipe clips by actually trying the cake, as recipe videos nearly always do. And that’s where she discusses how transitioning changed her relationship with food and weight in a way that she could not have imagined.

If you want some more detail, just watch these two videos: they are great (although not fully immune from criticism, I for instance found this reaction to Abigail Thorn’s video by a self-described “fat woman” very insightful). I just want to make two brief points here. The first is that, although I already largely agreed with the idea, those two video essays really made me realise, at a much more visceral level, philosopher Katharine Jenkins’s point that your gender identity need not mean that you accept all or even most dominant social norms (of behaviour, appearance, etc.) attached to that gender: it simply means that you experience them as relevant to you. They are the norms to which you need to respond; on which you need to have a view; which you need to negotiate in your daily life. Being a woman does not mean accepting all norms of femininity, but it means that those are the norms you have to deal with – this is no different (I mean it is – more on this below – but it also isn’t) for trans women in particular. Having a female gender identity does not mean buying into the entire cultural apparatus of femininity which you are immersed to, but wanting to live and be recognised as a woman nevertheless. Thus – and I am here speaking of an experience I don’t have, I am only speaking about what I think I have learnt, so apologies in advance for any naïve formulation – the relationship a trans woman may have towards prevailing gendered norms can be just as ambivalent and critical as it is for many cis gender women with deep feminist convictions, with the added element (burden?) that dealing with all that s*** it is a price you have to pay for not being even more uncomfortable in your own skin.

The second point is the flip side of the coin to that: these videos really made me realise how “cis gender” is an apt label for me. I am a cis gender woman, that’s just who I am – and this has nothing to do with being critical of gender norms. Not only do I experience those norms as the ones I need to deal with, but I also do not experience the gender script that society as given me as something completely alien: I want to criticise it, revise it, sometimes bend it and crash it, but it is not something that is fundamentally alien to who I am. I have just never experienced, with relation to gender – I have of course experienced it in other realms, e.g. as a voluntary migrant and academic – what it means to crave to endorse and live a certain identity even if it means having to deal with norms which you find deeply harmful, and which you “could” avoid by not pursuing that identity. It’s just not who I am. And this is not just privilege, it’s more of a messed-up mix. On the one hand, the struggle with the norms of beauty and thinness that Natalie Wynn and Abigail Thorn describe have been my bread and butter since I can remember, so there is a tiny bit of me that wants to say “duh, welcome to the club.” On the other hand, I have always known them, they haven’t hit me like a truck after decades of being oblivious to them – something which, instead, I have experienced as a migrant, for instance.

Does this mean that I have an answer to the question of what gender fundamentally is? No, not really, but it also means that comparing notes with trans women in this lived, concrete way makes me suspicious of the idea that gender is something you can just get rid of, pronto.*

*Of course, I am sure that many people are not trans but also not cis in the way I have described – i.e. they just reject the whole gender script assigned to them without finding a different script more appealing. Some might think that “agender” is an apt description for this – I am just not going to tackle this because it is too huge a topic and I know too little about it. What I know is that I cannot quite see a convincing reason for the claim that there is some fundamental, objective truth in just rejecting gender in a full and uncompromising way, and that this would be emancipatory for everybody – not just for those who think that gender is not for them. Once more, I am left with the feeling that more epistemic modesty from everybody would be extremely beneficial, and that we all have something to learn from one another here.