“Republican” as an identity

Like John H, I was struck by Ross Douthat’s latest piece in the New York Times, but, unlike John, I wasn’t much interested in engaging with the argument, such as it was. Rather, I took at as providing insight into the extent to which being a Republican is central to Douthat’s identity, over-riding any concerns about democracy, justice and so on.

In this respect, Douthat is similar to the great majority of the “good Republicans” implicitly distinguished from the MAGA fascists in Biden’s recent speech (and also in Hillary Clinton’s reference to the “basket of deplorables”). Just as Douthat is the archetypal intellectual in this respect, Susan Collins is the archetypal politician. They want to be seen as decent and caring, but in the end, they are Republicans first and foremost. And it is the Douthats and Collinses who will, in all likelihood, destroy American democracy.

Throughout his career as a public intellectual, Douthat’s central theme has been the need for the Republican party to do something, anything, that would justify his unshakeable support. His first big outing Grand New Party with Reihan Salam in 2008 called for a Republican party that would stand up for the material interests of working people. They offered a laundry list of proposals including

family-friendly tax reform that vastly expands the child tax credit and provides both pension credits for household labor and tuition credits for years spent rearing children. They call for improving the stock of affordable housing and also for “progressive cost-sharing,” so that more out-of-pocket health costs are paid by the well-to-do. They want a reduction in payroll taxes for lower-income workers in return for means-testing Social Security benefits, along with wage subsidies for low-income workers to make less-educated single male workers more desirable marriage partners.

To say that the Republican Party has done nothing of the kind, while the Democrats have pushed many policies on this list, is to state the obvious. Yet Douthat continues to come up with ways the Repubs could be kinder and gentler, while playing down the insurrection, attempted election theft and more.

In Douthat’s case, it seems likely that the original cause of his Republican attachment was opposition to abortion. But even as it’s become obvious there will be no grand resolution of this issue, there’s no likelihood he will change. And the same is true of Collins, who is supposedly a moderate on the question.Hardly any Republican officials have changed sides, even those who have opposed Trump and quit, or been driven from politics.

The sad fact is that being a Republican (or maybe, not a Democrat) is a central part of personal identity for the great majority of Republican voters, as being a Labo(u)r voter used to be in Australia and the UK. Is this also true of Democrats? It’s hard to say, since there’s been no Democratic equivalent of Trump and MAGA. But from a distance, I don’t see anything like the reflexive loyalty shown by the likes of Douthat and Collins.

No matter what Trump or other MAGA leaders do, they will follow. The Repubs are losing a few previous loyalists, notably in the suburbs, but probably not enough to outweigh the normal back-and-forth swings that go with shifts in the economy and so on. And that’s hugely dangerous. If the Republicans win control of the House of Representatives, as seems likely, it’s virtually certain they will overturn a Democratic win in 2024, if that happens. Even as Trump is installed as President for Life, Douthat will still be looking for silver linings, and Collins will be sure that this time, he has really changed for the better.