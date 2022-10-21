Crooked, but crooked upwards

Bad news surrounds us. Russia invading Ukraine. Fascism in Italy. Catastrophic floods in Pakistan. The criminalisation of abortion in parts of the USA. Melting glaciers. Bolsonaro (though hopefully not for much longer). Coming on the back of the worst pandemic in a century it’s hard to avoid the feeling that the world is entering a truly nasty period.

The science fiction writer Cixin Liu describes a civilisation on a planet orbiting two suns, trapped in what physicists call the three body problem – the chaotic, unpredictable motion traversed by three masses orbiting each other, radically different from the smooth path followed by a simple co-orbiting pair like the Earth and our sun. When the planet is relatively close to just one sun they enjoy a Stable Era – life evolves, civilization advances. But because of the three body problem, it is impossible to predict how long this will last before the onset of a Chaotic Era: the planet is either pulled close to both suns, burning all life to ashes, or drifts away from both suns, freezing all life in the cold of open space.

For Liu, these unpredictable catastrophes are a metaphor for China’s Cultural Revolution, as chaotic and unpredictable as it was destructive. Today many of us feel the Stable Era of the 1990s to 2008 – or perhaps even since the 1950s – is over, and we are about to be either fried in a nuclear conflict, or frozen as we can’t afford to pay sky-rocketing energy bills this winter.

At least, that’s how I and many of my friends and acquaintances feel. But if we’re honest, we’re hardly representative. Everyone is entitled to complain about their own burdens. Yet if we want to make a judgement about the state of the world – and people often do – then we need to take the time to look at some data. When we do that, our current downtick hardly makes a dent on the improvements in human well-being of the last half century. Child mortality, literacy, early deaths, it’s hard to find an indicator of global human well being that hasn’t improved in the last 10 years, and improved massively in the last 50.



It’s easy to find these data. Google “world bank” with the variable of your choice, and usually the first hit will be a graph of its global trend from that institution’s databank. (Try “infant mortality world bank”; type in a country to zoom in.)

Looking ahead, we face a very real threat from climate change, and we ought to be devoting much larger resources and efforts to mitigating it. But that’s no reason to downplay the fact that the annual number of under-5 deaths has fallen 60% over the last 30 years, despite global population growth of 50%. That’s 7.6 million fewer children dying, every year.

Progress is more than material, and it’s also over a much longer period than those graphs typically indicate. In the UK, relatively progressive by international standards, homosexuality was decriminalized only in 1967, and only in 1968 did it become illegal to refuse someone housing or a job on the basis of their race. The number of countries that have legalized abortion has grown dramatically in the last half-century. True, there are probably more sex-selective abortions today than half a century ago, but even those have also come down since the early 2000s.

While too many people ignore these facts, it’s also not uncommon to draw the wrong conclusions. The academic and popular science author Steven Pinker has been criticised for claiming that progress is due to ‘enlightenment values’. Whatever ‘enlightenment values’ might mean, the fact is that progress has been achieved in many different countries with very different institutional and cultural settings. It has been driven by a combination of scientific and institutional developments (including in public health and education systems), and today probably the only globally-significant opposition to this progress comes from the Republican Party of the USA. You know who really loves science and its application to improving the human condition? Communists. The Soviets loved science. The Chinese Communist Party loves science.

Polyannish complacency is equally unwarranted, as Our World in Data’s Max Roser notes. People need to stop confusing levels and trends. (Also stocks and flows, but that’s a topic for another day.) The fact that things have been improving for decades or longer doesn’t mean that things are now good. It just means that things used to be worse. (John Gray’s critique of Pinker quite rightly points out that there is still a lot violence in the world, but gives no reason at all to doubt the data showing that it used to be much worse. This paper argues that we can’t make statistical inferences from the observed decline, but doesn’t cast doubt on the observed decline itself.)

Indeed the reason those communist parties were so keen on science and progress is because they arose out of movements driven by a recognition of the depth of human suffering. The conditions of life were profoundly shit for most people, due to disease and drought, war, and economic and social inequalities that kept majorities oppressed and materially even poorer than they needed to be.

The great Harvard historian Jack Womack used to teach that throughout the twentieth century, people in Latin America suffered a chronic version of post-traumatic stress disorder. Poverty and hunger. Natural disasters. Disruption and dislocation caused by economic instability, and repeated social and political upheaval. Domestic violence, gang violence, violence from paramilitaries, violence from the state.

Again, the fact that most of these problems have improved for most people does not by any means imply that things are all fine. Case in point: it’s not that having the vote is so fantastic – just look at some of the governments that people have voted in! But not having universal suffrage is clearly worse.

Those who lament the collapse of the Stable Era and fear the onset of a Chaotic Era aren’t wrong in seeing, and fearing, the chaos. They’re wrong in ignoring the fact that life has always been chaotic, oppressive, dangerous for the 93 percent (or thereabouts) of the world that isn’t straight white male in a rich country. For the vast majority of people – not all, but yes the vast majority – the present chaos is substantially preferable to the historical chaos.

There is much suffering in the world, but it used to be much worse. This is a powerful argument in favour of coordinated efforts to improve it. Our present problems are caused by us, and can be solved by us. To the conservative refrain that progressive reform is doomed to failure, we can respond: we know we can make life better, because we already have, again and again. History is on our side.