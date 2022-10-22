Welcome, New Growth Crooked Timber!

Welcome, new Crooked Timber members, and thanks to my colleagues who worked hard to round folks up to join us.

I will take this opportunity to mildly self-promote my ongoing series of philosopher portraits. I just added Isaiah Berlin, and was thinking about how to round him out, in my off-color 70’s ice cream parlor style. Some ‘Crooked timber’ joke? Nah, too ready-to-hand! Not punk rock. Hence:

I’m serious. It’s interesting that both Berlin and Shklar were from Riga. (And maybe there is some Crooked Timber wisdom to be derived from the fact that Berlin’s dad was one of the largest, most prosperous timber merchants in Riga. Who is to say?)

No, but seriously. No accident two prominent, post-war liberals would be ‘straight outta Riga’, insofar as they are both proponents of what Shklar calls ‘the liberalism of fear’. Berlin, on being repeated tagged as an English philosopher, on account of being so ‘anglo’ in sensibility: “I am a Russian Jew from Riga, and all my years in England cannot change this. I love England, I have been well treated here, and I cherish many things about English life, but I am a Russian Jew; that is how I was born and that is who I will be to the end of my life.” Makes perfect sense.

I need to do my part to keep on Crooked Timbering and I was thinking about doing a post on Tyler Cowen’s piece on ‘classical liberalism and the new right’. But I think, for now, I’ll be brief. The piece suffers from an excess of charity. To wit: “The New Right thinkers are far more skeptical of elites.” This, due to New Right thinkers repeatedly saying they are skeptical of elites. But revealed preferences are a thing, too. No one who wants Trump to be President is skeptical of elites, or suffers from an inability to be trusting of government – of all things! What the New Right is skeptical of is liberalism. It doesn’t see why it shouldn’t be quite easy to have competent rule by elites (so it is excessively frustrated by ‘bad’, i.e. liberal elites. Why is this so hard?)

The problem can also be brought out by noting the uselessness of deploying ‘Woke’ in a piece in which you are being so elaborately charitable. Goose, gander: if you are so charitable to the New Right as to take them at face value, you can’t NOT do so for their target, the ‘Woke’. And then the whole thing becomes ill-defined. Charitably, ‘woke’ is just anything Democrats or liberals or leftists want that had less policy salience before, say, 2012. That’s why it’s ‘woke’ to be in favor of trans rights, but being for same-sex marriage isn’t, per se, ‘woke’. Same-sex marriage got in before the start date. (Also, we should probably start distinguishing wokeness as some elaborate, possibly CRT-inflected theory contruct, from the plain old ‘wokeness of fear’, which just comes from living in Trump’s America, from 2016-2022. Another day, another day.)

Let me conclude with an interpretive maxim: it is impossible to be coherently hermeneutically charitable to an outlook that is, itself, essentially hermeneutically suspicious in outlook, insofar as that locks you into being charitable-and-uncharitable to any view – e.g. ‘Wokeness’ – you are seeing through the eyes of the person you are attempting to be charitable to. This maxim has far-reaching consequences, if you think about it. But locally, the severe ‘paranoid style’ of the New Right (of which its cognitive dissonance in the ‘elites’ department is a tell-tale symptom) makes taking it at face value, as Cowen does, odd.

The solution is that you have to approach along two tracks, at least, in a case like this. You can ask whether some New Right ideas make a lick of sense in ‘ideal theory’. But you can’t NOT ask, at the same time, what we are to make of the fact that this view is wearing a mask, plainly. It’s ‘woke’ target is pretextual and at least quasi-confabulated. There is simply no way NOT to address that.

[POST UPDATED FOR CLARITY]