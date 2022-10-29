The Death of God and the Decline of the Humanities

The decades long decline of the Humanities – the academic study of texts and/or the academic practice of criticism* – is often blamed on the latest fad in it, or its faddishness, when such diagnosis is not altogether ground in ideological, political, or theoretical culture-war score-settling (with structuralism, deconstruction, queer theory, critical race theory, etc.) To be sure, in North America and Europe, the decline is very real when measured along a whole range of intrinsic and extrinsic measures: relative undergraduate enrollments, the hiring of freshly minted PhDs, starting salaries of its college graduates, and cultural prestige.
By contrast, I suggest that the decline of the Humanities indicates a more general shift away from the cultural significance of texts in our societies. And put like that allows the real underlying culprit of the decline of the Humanities to come into view: it is fundamentally due to the declining significance of the Bible and of getting its meaning right among those that seek out higher education and social forces that are willing to sponsor the academy. The unfolding death of God — understood (with John 1:1) as the Word — is the source of the decline of the Humanities.
My diagnosis is compatible with religion, even so-called ‘religions of the book,’ being politically highly salient and even to some degree with increasing numbers of the religious population. To be precise, then, mine is not a general secularization thesis. (My argument is also wholly orthogonal to claims about the utility or social futility of the Humanities.)
One may well be suspicious of the claim in the previous paragraphs for two reasons: first, while theology and the philology it spawned are undoubtedly important to the historical development of the Humanities in general, today there is a lot more to the Humanities (even on my relatively narrow definition) than theology and philology (or Biblical hermeneutics). Of course, this is true.
Second, if we look at the historical sources of the study of profane literature, we find it intimately tied to the development of what we might bourgeois culture: it is all about acquiring the markers of social prestige and respectability previously reserved for a (natural) aristocracy of birth. Even in the eighteenth-century Scottish university, which pioneered the teaching of belles-lettres, the study of English literature and manners is, in part, an attempt to overcome the sense of given linguistic backwardness relative to the developing commercial society of the wider imperial Britain. It’s no coincidence, then, that the theorist of commercial life and social status (and critic of military empire), Adam Smith, yes that Adam Smith, was, in fact, among the very first professors of literature, if not the first.
As an aside, Smith’s account of the topics that are treated as significant in profane literature (and he has a capacious understanding of its genres) presupposes that those social institutions that generate high stakes (divorce-free marriage, property, etc.) also shape the topics of interest in such literature (see here for more on this; and here). This is also why épater le bourgeois is a feature not a bug of literary culture.
My response to the lines of criticism one may develop from these two suspicions is essentially the same: the manner by which profane literature is approached in the Humanities is essentially derived from, and infused with the aspirations of, the study of sacred texts. I don’t mean to be original in claiming this for it is intuitively and phenomenologically obvious if we look at the practices and virtuosity of close reading (in a circle or carré) under the guidance of a skilled mentor in a seminar or tutorial. These are not far removed from what one may encounter in a yeshiva or the priestly seminary. Something similar can be said about the aesthetic experience valorized by the most violently anti-Christian or indifferently non-Christian modern associated with the literary avant-garde which is still fundamentally ascetic (in the way, say, Nietzsche diagnosed).
While the etymology of ‘seminar’ — derived from the Latin for ‘sowing of seeds’ (of knowledge) – is indicative of good breeding and not intrinsically connected to sacred (or profane) texts at all, that the seminar is the essential pedagogical format of the Humanities is, thus, on my view no accident at all. Its very intelligibility piggybacks on the cultural salience of the study of sacred texts. The very frisson of transgressive-ness co-constitutive with literary culture is, after all, derivative of sinning (and confessional). The mechanisms I am describing are not limited to the Humanities, of course; I am by no means the first to note that Marxist sectarianism has much in common with its Protestant and Jewish counterparts. And when French intellectuals of a past era announce the death of the author, they can count on also being understood in a theological register (as they were).
Once bible reading and study disappears from bourgeois culture, as it by and large has, the whole network of practices constitutive of the Humanities start to look ridiculous not in a comic sense, but in the more dangerous sense of lacking all intelligibility for most. And this is so because society refuses to develop the skills and cultural practices that provide basic entry into the academic study of texts and practice of criticism. (I don’t mean to be misunderstood on this point: as Zena Hitz shows in her Lost in Thought: the Hidden Pleasures of an Intellectual Life reading of books in solitude can still be highly meaningful to individuals in all kinds of social ways.)
And while our society is still infused with texts (and some legal-constitutional cultures have taken on the partial trappings of the Humanities in virtue of its past significance), the more dominant cultural form has become the iconic image. I put it like that, of course, in order to sever my claim from a general secularization thesis; the icon is, after all, itself intrinsic to many forms of religiosity. I do not deny that Humanities programs can be places where cultural iconography is studied and taught (even as a form of ‘reading/interpretation’ or semiotics), but there is no intrinsic connection between it and the Humanities. (After all, cultural iconography is very much at home in social sciences like anthropology, sociology, and communication departments.) And so is itself part and parcel of the decline of the Humanities.
That the icon has displaced the text is, in my opinion, not so much caused by capitalism or neo-liberalism (as you may expect), but rather an effect of the mass or enmassed nature of modern society (or what the Germans call Massengesellschaft). I suspect this on broadly Platonic-Spinozistic grounds; that is, icons are a way to convey abstract teachings to the many.+ And while this kind of claim was developed among the elitist, bourgeois critics of mass society (e.g., Huizinga, Ortega Y Gassett, Röpke (etc.)) and may well give rise to a treatment of icons as idolatry, it is worth noting that the empirical diagnosis of the significance of icons to mass society was shared by Otto Neurath, who enthusiastically and esthetically developed ISOTYPE–a kind of visual ‘grammar’ for pictorial education of concepts.
It doesn’t follow from my analysis that the traditional Humanities will go extinct. It may well enjoy recurring bouts of being fashionable again (say, in periods of certain kinds of cultural nostalgia). It also does not suggest there is nothing it can do to help itself to survive in a niche: it may well have to reinvent itself however, despite its current commitment to emancipation, as guardian of tradition or as a site of hidden, refined pleasures and mysteries at odds with the larger culture but worth acquiring.
*This excludes disciplines like history, art-history, and philosophy, which are often grouped with the Humanities, and share some, but only partial, genealogical intertwinement with philology (the ancestral source of the Humanities). I leave aside here the fascinating fact that the development of critique (as a method and genre in philosophy) and the significance of (literary) criticism seem to spring from the same linguistic root (from the Greek ‘to judge’ or ‘to decide’) and cultural roots; and that such criticism is distinct from what is known as ‘poetics’ in Aristotle.
+I have been influenced by Aaron Tugendhaft’s The Idols of Isis, which draws heavily on Al-Farabi.
J, not that one 10.29.22 at 9:47 pm
It is interesting to think that literary study might only seem important to someone whose religious background led them to expect to find ultimate truth in texts. I might consider re-reading some books of criticism I have under that assumption – I wonder what I’d discover? But I think the idea of treating secular literature in the same way as a sacred scripture has to consider what is to be done about false scriptures. It never occurred to me before, though, that an eighteen year old might study English literature because she believed she was going to learn something about an American or English pseudo-religion.
Interesting post!
Stennglien 10.29.22 at 11:10 pm
Judeo-Christian mythology & superstition have no place in higher education … other than as historical markers of some very routine human failings in the evolution of rational thought.
The irrational embrace of mysticism is always couched in vague nonsensical terms.
John Quiggin 10.29.22 at 11:32 pm
Welcome to CT, Eric !
I’ll restate my view that much of the decline in the academic humanities relates to complex but prosaic features of the academic and general labour markets.
On the one hand, the academic labour market wants technically innovative work. It would, I think, be very difficult to make an academic career doing criticism based close reading in the style of, say, Empson, even if this was applied to contemporary texts.
But what undergraduate students want from a humanities degree hasn’t changed nearly as much (except for expansion of the canon to include a wider range of literature, as well as film and other media). They want to know which texts are important, and the ability to talk intelligently and intelligibly about them. If their future work is related to their education, it will probably be something like school-teaching or publishing. And this demand is not growing as fast as that for other, more directly job-relevant courses – it may be declining, but that’s less clear. .
So, I don’t think the decline in relative enrolments in the humanities tells as much about the place of the humanities in society as a whole.
John Quiggin 10.29.22 at 11:44 pm
On the bigger issue, I’ll push back on the claim that images are supplanting text. Here’s a link to a piece I wrote in 1995, about the way the Internet would bring about a new golden age of text. I think that has been borne out, notably by social media, which has engaged masses of people who would once have got their info from TV/radio and never picked up a pen to write anything longer than a shopping list.
https://johnquiggin.com/2020/08/19/so-last-millennium-repost-from-2004-linking-article-from-1995/
Alex SL 10.30.22 at 12:16 am
The definition of ‘humanities’ used here is so narrow that it seems difficult to have a strong opinion on the hypothesis. Maybe “close reading (in a circle or carré) under the guidance of a skilled mentor in a seminar or tutorial” merely to acquire “the markers of social prestige and respectability” is on its way out, but put like that, it deserved to be on its way out in the late 19th century. As long as the humanities in the usual sense of the study of history, economics, languages, governance, etc., continue, will anybody notice or care?
LFC 10.30.22 at 12:51 am
A terrific début post (whether one agrees with it or not).
JPL 10.30.22 at 12:53 am
I had resolved to get away from commenting on Crooked Timber, which I had started doing a few days ago, but now here comes this very interesting post of yours with a bold explanation. Before I comment further, however, could we possibly have an example or two of the “iconic image” which has become the new object of interest for the audience of the mass, probably social-media- enabled, culture (as opposed to the audience of the expert, and even credentialed, few of the pre-interweb era) other than Neurath’s ISOTYPE pictograms? (Certainly students seem less willing these days to grapple extensively with the written language-texts. (Does that change have a different source than the one you’re concerned with, or is it part of the same phenomenon?))
Jake Gibson 10.30.22 at 2:17 am
I noticed you didn’t address the negative effects of
the death of the Humanities on society in general.
If the Humanities do die we are well and truly fucked as a Civilization.
Eric Schliesser 10.30.22 at 3:48 am
Jake, I agree it dramatically changes (and has changed) our culture. I am unsure it’s all for the worse (as you imply).
Eric Schliesser 10.30.22 at 3:55 am
Thank you for triggering my first post, John (and the warm welcome to CT)!
I agree there is no simple relationship between academic humanities (the subject of my post) and wider role of humanities in social life. And undoubtedly the former are not neceessary to the latter, although I would probably want to argue that they play an important role in a wider ecology.
We may disagree about the relationship between the Humanities and labor markets, although it’s possible the connection has always been tighter in Australia (than I am tacitly denying for North America and Europe). On my view — anticipated by Veblen, by the way — the fact that there is no such tight relationship was one of the attractions of the Humanities in a prior era.
Eric Schliesser 10.30.22 at 4:00 am
John, our positions are closer than you think (because of my bad wording): where I wrote that our society is “infused with texts,” I meant to convey that texts are everywhere. (But clearly didn’t.) So, yes, texts are everywhere as you presciently foresaw (and i meant to say), but we get pointed to different kind of texts (and the kind of readership they demand from us). And I do think texts have been displaced by icons in cultural significance.
Eric Schliesser 10.30.22 at 4:01 am
Merci, LFC!
Eric Schliesser 10.30.22 at 4:09 am
Thank you, for your kind words JPL.
With regard to your final two sentences, I am probably pointing to the same phenomenon, although I prefer not to speculate on the internet about ‘students…these days’ (which I would re-phrase in terms of preparation and cultural status).
On your demand for a modern example. First, I used Neurath as an example in virtue of his socialism (to counterbalance the elitist, bourgeois pessimists). Second, while your demand for contemporary examples is fair (and certainly would merit a follow up blog post), I don’t think of myself as especially insightful on what the right iconic images toda are to help you think about this. But Google image ‘Lady Gaga Icononic looks’ alongside ‘David Bowie Icononic Looks’ and you get some stimulating suggestions.:)