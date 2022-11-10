A Good Week for Liberty

It’s probably not an entire coincidence that the Russians plan to withdraw from Kherson after realizing that the mid-term Trumpist wave petered out. It’s safe to say that whatever the final results will be, there will be sufficient, even bipartisan, support to continue the weapons flow to Ukraine for the time being.

In fact, the Ukraine war has exposed two fatal weaknesses of Putin’s regime that reflect the structural weaknesses of all such kleptocratic political orders. First, he encourages corruption down the chain of command in order not just to reward loyalty, but also to maintain leverage over his cronies. But, as any Chinese sage could have taught him, there is no level at which this stops; each level of authority mimics the strong-man at the top. This process gets accentuated in the chain of command of the armed forces, who are shielded from the evidence that things are deeply amiss until it’s too late to do much about it.

Second, there is no reliable source of information that can flow to the top. Critics are systemically eliminated and exiled; an independent press has disappeared. This puts fear into anyone who might speak truth to power or show individual initiative that serves the public interest. What’s “more ruinous” to the state, we can paraphrase “than that [people] should be considered enemies and condemned to death, not because of any wickedness or crime, but because they have a mind worthy of a free person?” (Spinoza’s is, alas, a more gendered version of this question.)

Putin sitting at his long desk engaging with the world as he wishes to see it mediated via a fancy set of monitors just is the perfect image for the epistemic closure that surrounds the strongman. And the more the dictator tries to control his epistemic environment — to adapt a framework developed by Neil Levy — the more polluted it becomes. All ordinary, higher order evidence that help one evaluate the briefings and information one receives become worthless in that situation, and planning and decision making becomes an exercise in wishful thinking. The built in advantage that liberal democracies have is that they have many institutions that function as epistemic engines which all provide epistimic signals and feedback: not just the press, voting, the sciences, and a wide range of markets, but also an ordinary, reliable bureaucracy which (as I have argued with Nick Cowen) quietly and with consistent reliability supplies a plethora of certified information throughout the day and year.

In addition, while Russia is fighting the war with non-trivial amount of soviet-legacy weaponry, it cannot obtain the one comparative advantage that accrues to planned economies: the ability to command and control resources to prepare for war. Thus, the unthinkable has happened; Russia is becoming dependent on other countries’ supplies of weapons and ammunitions, and so vulnerable to its own suppliers. It’s predictable that absent a democratic revolution, Russia will become a vassal state of China in the medium term.

As an aside, Russia’s demographic situation was not rosy before this war started. But because the borders were left relatively open – and throughout the Spring we have seen long lines of young Russians leave the country where they could (it’s almost as if Putin decided it was a costless to him way to get rid of any potential critic) — the decline of the productive potential of the population must be, alongside battle-field deaths and injuries, heading for a catastrophic implosion. (This may get temporally masked by the high earnings from the energy sector.) Before the war, Russia’s economy was the size of Canada and South Korea. If Russia did not have nuclear weapons, it would be facing landgrabs from hostile neighbors in its far east by now.

As President Biden instinctive realized, defeating Putin’s Russia is itself a means toward defeating Trumpism at home. For, preventing an easy victory in Ukraine undermines the capacity of Putin to meddle Stateside, and elsewhere. (Obviously, the achievement is primarily due to heroic sacrifices by the Ukrainian people.) More subtly, but more importantly, the last few weeks – Lula’s defeat of Bolsonaro included– have reversed the cascade of opinion that assures us that only strong men who speak for a unified people can meet the immense challenges of the age. This will will not prevent the many mini-Trumpistas in Europe (some of them women) and elsewhere to continue to enjoy a variety of success, but now their opponents know that their victory is not inevitable.

Since the climate crisis will only accelerate the call for decisive action by governments in the face of enormous and enormously complex challenges and trade-offs, we would be very badly served if our governments were controlled by men who lack the temperament to listen to expert advice altogether and build broad, diverse coalitions. Tocqueville has surely long been proven right that democracies are bad at tackling long range problems early and steadily (and more cheaply); but when action cannot be avoided anymore the ugly business of log-rolling and trading-off interests (and sacrifices) with procedures and institutions designed and accustomed doing just that the outcome will be a better, albeit imperfect mechanism, than that of despotic government. This future is by no means something to be proud of — I am not expecting much climate justice, alas, to poorer nations. It is probably better than food-riots and potential civil war (Sri Lanka, Pakistan [etc.] give us a glimpse what to expect from that future). And unless the green movement can somehow take on the trappings and fervor of a great religious awakening we probably should not expect much better.

In fact, the midterms have delivered on President Biden’s greatest promise: to restore normalcy. While there is much imperfect in American democracy, and Trumpism is by no means eliminated, nowhere have there been unusual (by American standards, which are on the lower end of those seen in long standing liberal democracies) shenanigans in the voting and counting process. Some Trumpists have even conceded in normal fashion with the well-worn platitudes the occasion demands.

I don’t mean to suggest the world is back to normal. It’s been, after all, over a generation since we could teach kids the virtues of thrift and teach them the principles of cumulative, compound interest thereby. (I can’t wait for Quiggen to set me straight!) Next year will be a tough year with recession in many places. This will give many opportunities to Hucksters everywhere. But with luck this recession will also end the misallocation of resources in speculative, unproductive financial assets – the collapse of FTX will be a juicy metaphor for the end of an era to the next Adam Tooze – and hopefully encourage more innovation in areas of social need (medicine, climate transition, housing, pandemic preparedness, alternative sources of energy, etc.). So before we start gaming the next Presidential election, let’s cherish the good week for liberty. For, as predictable as the sunrise, the next crisis is undoubtedly hurtling toward us with immense speed.