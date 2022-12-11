Ideal and Non-Ideal Political Philosophy of Liberalism and the Twitter Files

The following is a lightly blog-ized version of a Twitter thread. I fear Twitter is going downhill so I really should transition back to blogging. Back to the land!

Start with a Chris Hayes tweet: “he’s a right-wing billionaire who was motivated to buy twitter because he thought it was antagonistic to right-wingers and wants, instead, to make it friendly to them. that’s it. that’s the whole story.”

And I respond.

And the reason why the right buys the twitter files, despite it being nonsense, is they engage in motivated reasoning. But there is still interest in working out how that goes, e.g via confused slippage between: 1) the way Twitter operated was non-ideal; 2) scandal!

Ideally, Twitter should be a neutral ‘public carrier’ – a public square where broadly Millian ‘no-harm’ rules rule, classically liberally. Therefore, there shouldn’t be private, corporate types with any power to throttle or boost or moderate or flag, or any of that. This normative proposition is plausible. It depends on ‘Bigness’ of Twitter, largely. The idea being: Twitter has gotten so big, ergo essential to the discourse – its like an information superhighway unto itself – it would violate private speech rights to deny access.

Meanwhile, back on earth, Twitter is a private company, so saying it’s a ‘scandal’ that this Millian Utopia does not obtain is like saying it’s a ‘scandal’ that end-state Marxism has never really been tried. You can think so, normatively. But it’s not exactly newsworthy.

So, in the right-wing imaginary, our collective failure to collectivise Twitter, to bring about utopian end-state Millian liberalism, is somehow the fault of – oh, an openly gay Jewish mid-level executive, Yoel Roth. Imagine picking him as a scapegoat!

Meanwhile, back on earth, it should be obvious that if Millian Utopia is the normative goal, the fact that Elon Musk isn’t trying to bring about anything of the sort – he isn’t giving the platform to ‘the public’, wrapped in a bow of transparency – ought to give pause. Musk is not going to operate non-ideologically or un-capriciously. But somehow ‘meet the new boss, same as the old boss!’ strikes the right-wing as an inspirational promise of better things to come! (Which is very on-brand right-wing, may I say.)

But there’s another level of normative (ideal-non-ideal) confusion here. It has to do with the fact that free association and privacy rights give people – and entities – the right to set local rules. You can start a right-wing or left-wing group. You can start a church. You can control your membership and set rules of order about what one may say and do, within bounds of the organization. Your intermediate group or civic organization can thus be locally illiberal. It needn’t operate, internally, by Millian rules of free speech, for example. If you can’t do this, then that in itself would be a terrible infringement of liberty – illiberal! If the answer to ‘is the Pope Catholic?’ is a question – ‘who is to say, under Millian rules for picking Popes?’ – then you have abolished the Catholic Church. Illiberal! So liberalism needs illiberalism since people have to be allowed to choose illiberalism locally, as it were. This isn’t just a right, it’s prudential. It’s civically healthy to have lots of fairly substantial – above the level of the individual – civil organisations and such.

Now: Twitter. If Twitter is not the government but an intermediate group, then there is no ‘scandal’ to it being locally illiberal in ways that seem prudential/normatively desirable for the purposes of the group.

Some of these purposes include: pleasing users and advertisers; but also fulfilling a sense of civic duty, a mission. If part of that mission includes mitigating perceived harms and threats, it makes sense that this might entail – oh, say, throttling bad actor accounts. If you don’t like that – if you think Twitter has gotten SO big that having unelected individuals like Yoel Roth wield power to pick losers, in effect – then you need to break up Twitter or nationalise it or mandate that it be a ‘public carrier’. In this case there is no twitter files ‘scandal’. It isn’t a scandal that Twitter hasn’t been nationalised, insofar as ‘scandal’ implies surprised disappointment. It’s public knowledge Twitter is currently a private company, not a branch of the government, bound by 1A.

You also have to recognise that intermediate groups are not supposed to be un-influential, per se. ‘Is the Pope Catholic?’ The answer should not be ‘only so long as the Catholic Church has no influence whatsoever on non-Catholics.’ That’s too stringent. The point of intermediate groups is to have SOME influence on other groups. They are supposed to act as healthy checks on each other – and on the government. Inevitably, they may act instead as bullies or bad actors in the public square. There is no way to rule it out.

There is no perfect free market in groups. You just have to bump along, kludge through. Musk could, of course, say this is what he is doing. But he’s not. He’s now darkly hinting Roth is a pedophile. Matt Taibbi & Bari Weiss could say this is what they want. But they aren’t. They are pretending to see ‘scandal’. They don’t. It’s deliberately misleading for them to whip up a misleading sense that the revealed facts are anything but what we would expect, given Twitter is Twitter.

What DO they see (as opposed to say), do you suppose?

Oscar Wilde wrote: “A map of the world that does not include Utopia is not worth even glancing at, for it leaves out the one country at which Humanity is always landing. And when Humanity lands there, it looks out, and, seeing a better country, sets sail. Progress is the realisation of Utopias.” There’s a darker side to this wisdom. It is that when folks want to set sail for someplace that suits them for personal or partisan reasons, they don’t say that. They say they are setting sail for Utopia (e.g. Millian liberalism). And then, when we wash up on the shores of Some Fresh Hell, rather like the stale one we left – well, you know how it goes! One must be realistic! When Yoel Roth made democratically-unaccountable judgments, that was him being a fanatic woke lunatic in a bubble.

When Musk does so, or when Taibbi and Weiss make judgments based on documents no one else is privileged to see, that’s sunlight as disinfectant! That’s people of good will working towards Millian ideals with the best of wills! Trust them! Not like that sinister Roth figure.

To put it one last way, the greatest critic of the reactionary mind was always Chesterton. “There are two ways of getting home; and one of them is to stay there. The other is to walk round the whole world till we come back to the same place …” He thought the latter approach was infinitely more enchanting. It can be! It certainly gets you out and about. But it can also be a self-serving form of garden variety moral confabulation. One must consider.