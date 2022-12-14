Is “woke” a new ideology?

Sam Freedman, whose Substack is the only one I subscribe to, recommended an essay by one James O’Malley on this subject. But reading the essay, it struck me as rather obviously wrong-headed, mainly for the reason that the characteristics it identifies as quintessentially “woke” are shared with other political tendencies and currents, albeit in ways that may be rendered less visible by dominant ideologies and frames of reference. Often, the claim that they are new is, to say the least, somewhat suspect, and I think O’Malley misconstrues various aspects of “woke”, most notably intersectionality.
O’Malley mentions six characteristics as defining “woke” they are:
- identitarian deference
- priority of harm reduction over free speech
- a commitment to intersectionality that makes politics totalising
- a prioritization of communitarianism over individual rights
- a scepticism about progress
- a prioritization of “right-side norms” over “accuracy norms”
Let’s take each of those in turn:
Identitarian deference
Here O’Malley’s claim is that, distinctively, proponents of “woke” see an appeal to the lived experience of the oppressed as a trump card in debate. He says that this is different from the laudable aim of just being open to the testimony of members of groups. In fact — and this is a general problem with having this argument — it is quite difficult to separate out cases where people are making a strong “trump card” argument from ones where there’s mere openness to testimony, since, in the real world people say all kinds of shit which can’t necessarily be taken as their considered conviction a bout something. But anyway, I think it is hard to sustaing the view that epistemic deference is distinctive of the “woke” given that large parts of the “anti-woke” coalition in the culture wars make similar appeals. Trans-exclusionary feminists, for example, often demand that we “listen to women” (except for the women who disagree with them!) and the “legitimate concerns” of the “white working-class” have figured strongly in both right-wing and mainstream liberal-nationalist discourse: hence all those journalistic vox pops in Grimsby and the repeated hand-wringing of Labour MPs after the Brexit referendum.
Priority of harm reduction over free speech
Here, I think it is true that the “woke” do reject some very simple “first amendment” style views of “free speech”, by endorsing strong norms against, for example, the most offensive racial slurs. But in my experience much of “woke” discourse is a bit more interesting than this, focusing both on institutional obstacles to some people having their voices heard, such the way press and broadcasting industries are owned and operated, but also on ways in which speech can limit speech by making the voices of the oppressed inaudible (see “identitarian deference”, above”). But there’s also the fact that the political right, while bellowing loudly about “free speech” and thing “we aren’t allowed to say any more” (but have been saying repeatedly for decades) are also on a campaign against what they see as harmful speech. So, for example, the likes of Nigel Biggar regularly fulminate against what is in university curricula (anti-colonial history, for example), worrying that it might have the effect of sapping national identity and purpose.
“Woke” is totalising
This is, to my mind, a somewhat odd sectin of O’Malley’s essay, since he claims that intersectionality is in some way “totalising” and gets in the way of alliances. But you can just as well make the case that intersectionality is anti-totalising since it undermines the idea that groups are homogeneous blobs to be conviently represented by “community leaders” in favour of noticing the fractured interests beneath the surface (see for example this excellent essay by Jacob Levy at the Cato Institute of all places.) Maybe there’s a sense in which this does make alliances more difficult, since it makes it harder for entrepreneurial politicians to do deals with said “community leaders” on the assumption that they are representative and that the flock will follow the shepherd. But I don’t see that it makes it harder for groups to make alliances around single issues like climate or refugee rights, perhaps even the contrary.
“Woke” is communitarian
It should be clear by now that I think there’s a straightforward contradiction between the claim that “woke” is communitarian and the claim that it is “intersectional” above, since intersectionality pushes against the claims of totalising community. However, I also think there are deeper problems with O’Malley’s claim that “woke” is distinctive in prioritizing community over the individual. O’Malley’s analysis is all pitched at the level of the state, which has the convenient or unfortunate effect of making one particular kind of group membership, nationality, harder to see. But when we think about a topic like migration, for example, we notice that the so-called “woke”, favouring as they do, more open borders, are the ones who prioritize the individual over the group, whereas the mainstream liberal-nationalist centre and the right are the ones who seek to interfere in the freedoms of people to live where they want, employ (or be employed by) others as they wish, love and form a fmaily with whom they want, etc. Rather (again, see above) they require that individual rights are subordinated to the “legitimate interests” of their co-nationals.
“Woke” is sceptical of ‘progress’
Here we are in Pinkerish territory … and O’Malley has a quote from Ibram X Kendi suggesting that there has been no real racial progress. Well, I’m not sure I’d exactly agree with that, but I do think that “woke” is right to challenge the idea that progress in overcoming various sorts of inequality has made the advances that might be complacently assumed by Times columnists (for example). It really is quite easy to point to racial rates of incarceration in the US, or to persisting inequalities in wealth and income, or to the fact that decolonization didn’t achieve real equality in the international order, in order to make the point that everyone getting the vote, and a few non-whites achieving success, doesn’t exactly deliver on what was promised sixty years ago. And then there’s the extent of white backlash to be reckoned with, new attacks on civic equality and world where the wealthy whiter part of the world erects ever larger barriers around itself to try to preserve that whiteness. And then there’s climate, giving rise to perfectly well-founded scepticism about whether the economic and material progress of the past two hundred years will be sustained. (In any case, there’s nothing distinctively “woke” or new about people being sceptical of “progress” as anyone who has read Rousseau’s Discourses can attest.)
“Woke” prioritises right-side norms over accuracy norms
I must say, this is a bit of a sore one at the moment, coming as it does after the Policy Exchange report on the Trojan Horse affair, which berated the journalists who produced the NYT/Serial podcast for their focus on the accuracy of various claims, and did so in the name of a “right-side” big picture. On the Policy Exchange view it didn’t much matter whether a key letter was a hoax or a forgery or whether someone had forged resignation letters from teaching assistants, what mattered was Islamist influence in Birmingham schools. But the essential point can be made about vast swathes of right-wing and centrist coverage of culture wars issues, particulary when it comes to history, imperialism and colonialism. Here it is the “woke” who are pushing accuracy norms against a consensus that wants to preserve an image of institutions or events as basically benign. How dare the “woke” expose the crimes of the British Empire, portray slavery as other than a regrettable anomaly, or the westward expansion of the United States as other than intrepid entrepreneurship! At best you could say that “everyone does it”, but the promotion of right-side norms over accuracy is not distinctive of “woke”.
So there we are: perhaps “woke” isn’t so new or distinctive after all. What is new is that a large number of, particularly young, people are vocal in a newish medium about social justice issues, and that this is perceived as threatening by conservative and centrists and by many of the columnists and pundits who pollute our daily papers. But as Evan Smith has documented, journalists and right-wing intellectuals have actually been harrumping about similar stuff since forever. I myself was part of a team at Goldsmith’s working on media coverage of the 1987 UK general election: the term back then was “loony left”, but the concerns were exactly as they are now.
Dael Morris 12.14.22 at 12:22 pm
“…who pollute our daily papers” is a lovely touch.
MisterMr 12.14.22 at 12:50 pm
The short of it is: “woke” is when cultural liberals take up the same defects that were once the prerogative of cultural conservatives; they are still defects but the conservatives only realize this now and for others.
1soru1 12.14.22 at 1:04 pm
Seven characteristics, not four [six, but thanks for the correction CB]. There are few ideologies, or indeed concepts, that you could split into 7 elements and find that all of those parts were unique to them, with no-one else believing anything similar. It’s only the combination of those elements that is distinctive.
It seems to me, someone who prioritises ‘accuracy norms’ over ‘right side norms’ would likely be compelled to admit that there are actually differences between the Bennite faction of the 1970s UK Labour party and the left of the 2020s US Democrat party.
Feeling free to argue otherwise looks rather like a symptom of not sharing that priority.
engels 12.14.22 at 1:20 pm
Freedman’s progression from anti-Corbyn bulldog to high profile social justice handwringer has been pretty spectacular, if not exactly unique.
reading the essay, it struck me as rather obviously wrong-headed, mainly for the reason that the characteristics it identifies as quintessentially “woke” are shared with other political tendencies and currents,
I think there may be a conceptual confusion here which is shared by the Substack. A “quintessential” characteristic of a subject isn’t a distinguishing mark. Sipping coffee in a street cafe may be “quintessentially Parisian” but they’re not the only people who do it etc. So what exactly is O’Malley claiming of his list? I haven’t read his piece properly but it seems a bit unclear.
Sophie Jane 12.14.22 at 1:48 pm
Obviously, “woke” as appropriated by the right is just a label to apply to any discourse that doesn’t leave rich white cis guys as the ultimate arbiters of what matters. There’s no single consistent application so the question of accuracy doesn’t really apply. That having been said, all those elements seem good, useful, and well worth cultivating.
It is worth flagging the appropriation though. “Woke” is properly AAVE and not for white people to use without permission.
TM 12.14.22 at 3:17 pm
Thanks fpr the summary and rebuttal. After skimming the blog post, it seems to me that O’Malley doesn’t make any attempt at all to justify his claims, for example by providing references or even just examples.
“But just because the word has been rendered meaningless doesn’t mean there isn’t a new thing that needs a label. … Similarly with “woke”, I think that it’s definitely possible to identify some core characteristics that are often shared by things labelled “woke” … So at risk of being wildly unscientific, I think with a lot of “woke” stuff, you know it when you see it.”
Why does anybody take stuff like this seriously?
Sashas 12.14.22 at 3:21 pm
Echoing @Sophie Jane (5), there’s a degree to which we really shouldn’t take complaints about “woke”ism seriously. They aren’t made in good faith, and to the extent that they offer definitions of “woke”ism, they aren’t consistent.
As a white person with a generally positive opinion of “woke”ism–note: I don’t actively use the word myself, but I have a very rough working understanding of the term–I decided to put together my own responses to the six points before reading yours. It was an interesting exercise, so I thought I’d share the results below:
I don’t take O’Malley at his word about what the characteristics of “woke”ism are.
(identitarianism) …sure? There’s limits, but I think “listen to the oppressed” is a pretty basic and broadly held tenet. I agree with the OP’s response as well. One thing I’ll add is that the way I see this deference play out in practice is when a slick, highly trained orator is arguing with someone without that training. This seems to happen all the time when it comes to arguments about the rights of the oppressed, and the O’Malley types seem to assume that the highly trained orator should win the argument, and therefore we should believe their side. Which is, uh, bullshit.
(harm reduction over free speech) My response to this was a simple “yes”. I agree with the OP that this isn’t unique. It might also be worth noting how it’s not universal, or at least we can ask whose harm reduction might be prioritized over speech.
(totalising) I admit I didn’t understand this one, but I suspected that the “makes politics totalising” is totally independent of intersectionality. Having read the OP, I guess O’Malley is complaining about not being able to “divide and conquer” oppressed minorities due to wokeism? I suppose that’s accurate enough, and seems like a win to me.
(communitarian) I honestly don’t see what this has to do with “woke”ism as I understand it.
(skepticism about progress) A good thing, well earned and healthy. And yes, accurate of “woke”ism as I understand it. The OP makes the point very clearly, so I don’t have anything else to add here.
(right-side norms over accuracy norms) I have generally more patience for people who are trying to do the right thing even if they fuck it up, which is what I thought this meant. I don’t think that’s a property of “woke”ism though. Reading the OP, it looks like this is more about how much you care about lies or similar inaccuracies made in service of the Cause. I’m not sure how I feel about that, but again I don’t see what it has to do with “woke”ism.
A lot of this, on reflection, looks to me like projection from O’Malley. It’s a fun exercise to take it down, but I don’t think we should take this (or him) seriously.
TM 12.14.22 at 3:45 pm
This seems relevant:
James Burnham: Prophet of Anti-wokeness
https://www.lawyersgunsmoneyblog.com/2022/12/james-burnham-prophet-of-anti-wokeness
Harry 12.14.22 at 4:15 pm
Sorry if this is off-topic but what is particularly galling about the Policy Exchange thing is not that they think the facts are irrelevant, or that they think that the NYT is wrong to go after the facts, but that if your concern was Muslim influence over schools in Birmingham you might want to ask why the Secretary of State had implemented policies directly aimed at increasing local influence over schools. “Here’s my policy, which will give local people more influence over schools (though I will retain the thousands of statutory powers that successive governments since 1988 have placed in my office, of course). Oh no! Local people have more influence over schools in Birmingham. Don’t blame me! Let’s blame the person that this letter which is obviously, to everyone who knows anything about it, a hoax, and who is a bit full of himself but obviously not an Islamist, was written to discredit”.