Is “woke” a new ideology?

Sam Freedman, whose Substack is the only one I subscribe to, recommended an essay by one James O’Malley on this subject. But reading the essay, it struck me as rather obviously wrong-headed, mainly for the reason that the characteristics it identifies as quintessentially “woke” are shared with other political tendencies and currents, albeit in ways that may be rendered less visible by dominant ideologies and frames of reference. Often, the claim that they are new is, to say the least, somewhat suspect, and I think O’Malley misconstrues various aspects of “woke”, most notably intersectionality.

O’Malley mentions six characteristics as defining “woke” they are:

identitarian deference

priority of harm reduction over free speech

a commitment to intersectionality that makes politics totalising

a prioritization of communitarianism over individual rights

a scepticism about progress

a prioritization of “right-side norms” over “accuracy norms”

Let’s take each of those in turn:

Identitarian deference

Here O’Malley’s claim is that, distinctively, proponents of “woke” see an appeal to the lived experience of the oppressed as a trump card in debate. He says that this is different from the laudable aim of just being open to the testimony of members of groups. In fact — and this is a general problem with having this argument — it is quite difficult to separate out cases where people are making a strong “trump card” argument from ones where there’s mere openness to testimony, since, in the real world people say all kinds of shit which can’t necessarily be taken as their considered conviction a bout something. But anyway, I think it is hard to sustaing the view that epistemic deference is distinctive of the “woke” given that large parts of the “anti-woke” coalition in the culture wars make similar appeals. Trans-exclusionary feminists, for example, often demand that we “listen to women” (except for the women who disagree with them!) and the “legitimate concerns” of the “white working-class” have figured strongly in both right-wing and mainstream liberal-nationalist discourse: hence all those journalistic vox pops in Grimsby and the repeated hand-wringing of Labour MPs after the Brexit referendum.

Priority of harm reduction over free speech

Here, I think it is true that the “woke” do reject some very simple “first amendment” style views of “free speech”, by endorsing strong norms against, for example, the most offensive racial slurs. But in my experience much of “woke” discourse is a bit more interesting than this, focusing both on institutional obstacles to some people having their voices heard, such the way press and broadcasting industries are owned and operated, but also on ways in which speech can limit speech by making the voices of the oppressed inaudible (see “identitarian deference”, above”). But there’s also the fact that the political right, while bellowing loudly about “free speech” and thing “we aren’t allowed to say any more” (but have been saying repeatedly for decades) are also on a campaign against what they see as harmful speech. So, for example, the likes of Nigel Biggar regularly fulminate against what is in university curricula (anti-colonial history, for example), worrying that it might have the effect of sapping national identity and purpose.

“Woke” is totalising

This is, to my mind, a somewhat odd sectin of O’Malley’s essay, since he claims that intersectionality is in some way “totalising” and gets in the way of alliances. But you can just as well make the case that intersectionality is anti-totalising since it undermines the idea that groups are homogeneous blobs to be conviently represented by “community leaders” in favour of noticing the fractured interests beneath the surface (see for example this excellent essay by Jacob Levy at the Cato Institute of all places.) Maybe there’s a sense in which this does make alliances more difficult, since it makes it harder for entrepreneurial politicians to do deals with said “community leaders” on the assumption that they are representative and that the flock will follow the shepherd. But I don’t see that it makes it harder for groups to make alliances around single issues like climate or refugee rights, perhaps even the contrary.

“Woke” is communitarian

It should be clear by now that I think there’s a straightforward contradiction between the claim that “woke” is communitarian and the claim that it is “intersectional” above, since intersectionality pushes against the claims of totalising community. However, I also think there are deeper problems with O’Malley’s claim that “woke” is distinctive in prioritizing community over the individual. O’Malley’s analysis is all pitched at the level of the state, which has the convenient or unfortunate effect of making one particular kind of group membership, nationality, harder to see. But when we think about a topic like migration, for example, we notice that the so-called “woke”, favouring as they do, more open borders, are the ones who prioritize the individual over the group, whereas the mainstream liberal-nationalist centre and the right are the ones who seek to interfere in the freedoms of people to live where they want, employ (or be employed by) others as they wish, love and form a fmaily with whom they want, etc. Rather (again, see above) they require that individual rights are subordinated to the “legitimate interests” of their co-nationals.

“Woke” is sceptical of ‘progress’

Here we are in Pinkerish territory … and O’Malley has a quote from Ibram X Kendi suggesting that there has been no real racial progress. Well, I’m not sure I’d exactly agree with that, but I do think that “woke” is right to challenge the idea that progress in overcoming various sorts of inequality has made the advances that might be complacently assumed by Times columnists (for example). It really is quite easy to point to racial rates of incarceration in the US, or to persisting inequalities in wealth and income, or to the fact that decolonization didn’t achieve real equality in the international order, in order to make the point that everyone getting the vote, and a few non-whites achieving success, doesn’t exactly deliver on what was promised sixty years ago. And then there’s the extent of white backlash to be reckoned with, new attacks on civic equality and world where the wealthy whiter part of the world erects ever larger barriers around itself to try to preserve that whiteness. And then there’s climate, giving rise to perfectly well-founded scepticism about whether the economic and material progress of the past two hundred years will be sustained. (In any case, there’s nothing distinctively “woke” or new about people being sceptical of “progress” as anyone who has read Rousseau’s Discourses can attest.)

“Woke” prioritises right-side norms over accuracy norms

I must say, this is a bit of a sore one at the moment, coming as it does after the Policy Exchange report on the Trojan Horse affair, which berated the journalists who produced the NYT/Serial podcast for their focus on the accuracy of various claims, and did so in the name of a “right-side” big picture. On the Policy Exchange view it didn’t much matter whether a key letter was a hoax or a forgery or whether someone had forged resignation letters from teaching assistants, what mattered was Islamist influence in Birmingham schools. But the essential point can be made about vast swathes of right-wing and centrist coverage of culture wars issues, particulary when it comes to history, imperialism and colonialism. Here it is the “woke” who are pushing accuracy norms against a consensus that wants to preserve an image of institutions or events as basically benign. How dare the “woke” expose the crimes of the British Empire, portray slavery as other than a regrettable anomaly, or the westward expansion of the United States as other than intrepid entrepreneurship! At best you could say that “everyone does it”, but the promotion of right-side norms over accuracy is not distinctive of “woke”.

So there we are: perhaps “woke” isn’t so new or distinctive after all. What is new is that a large number of, particularly young, people are vocal in a newish medium about social justice issues, and that this is perceived as threatening by conservative and centrists and by many of the columnists and pundits who pollute our daily papers. But as Evan Smith has documented, journalists and right-wing intellectuals have actually been harrumping about similar stuff since forever. I myself was part of a team at Goldsmith’s working on media coverage of the 1987 UK general election: the term back then was “loony left”, but the concerns were exactly as they are now.