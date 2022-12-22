No laptops, no phones.

In one of the end-of-term reflections I just read a first-year (freshman) student says “It struck me that there was a no technology rule, something my classmates and I were unfamiliar with… when you disconnect from your online presence, you can fully dive into the discussion”. I have a no-laptop, no phone policy in all my classes, and have yet to hear good reasons to give that up. Maybe you can give me some.

In the background: I believe her that most of the students who went to public schools would be unfamiliar with a no technology policy. The local schools rely on laptops entirely for access to textbooks, and until this year the school district has not permitted schools to have a no-phone policy. I think you can imagine that in high school preventing teachers from telling students to put their phones away and sanctioning them if they don’t comply is a total disaster, and is perceived as such by the teachers and, in fact, many of the students (“If other kids are on their phones the teacher can’t teach so there’s no point in paying attention, so I might as well be on my phone”). I vividly remember the first course in which phones were a problem for me: not until 2014, when 4 girls were just routinely on their phones in a small class in which I could see what they were doing, and I didn’t really know what to do. After that I adopted the policy I have now.

I teach philosophy, which is hard. And I trust that my students can read, so if I have a lot to tell them I write it down and get them to read it. That’s not to say that I don’t go over it sometimes in class. But the point of having class is to do learning that won’t (or possibly can’t) be done outside of class. That is, mainly, problem solving: thinking and talking together about the arguments and ideas that I want them to understand, and practicing the skills of analysis and reflection that philosophy is particularly good at developing, and which are essential to doing philosophy. So they don’t really need the laptops for note-taking.

Not that most students who use laptops use them for note-taking. I spend a fair amount of time observing other people’s classes, usually from the back. Few of the teachers are bad, and many are pretty good. In classes which allow laptops anything from 1/3 to 2/3 of the students have them in front of them, and at any given time almost all the screens I can see are email, shopping sites, gaming sites, and television/movies. I’ve sat in numerous classrooms in which fewer than half of the students are paying any attention to what is happening in class.

I don’t exactly blame them: once inattention is the norm, the instructor often defaults to lecture and its not uncommon for the lecture to be more or less word for word repetition of what is on very text-heavy slides.[1] But when they are not paying attention they are not learning, and it is exceedingly difficult to generate high quality engagement in a room in which half or more of the students are otherwise engaged.

Occasionally I rather foolishly talk about this topic with people on twitter and facebook. Here are the three main arguments I hear against having a no laptop, no phone policy.

The students are adults. It’s up to them whether they want to learn, and we should not infantilize them by specifying what they can do in class.

This argument strikes me as odd. First, many of the people who give this argument also say (elsewhere) that education is a public good. But if it is a public good then third parties (the public) have an interest in the students learning, whether the students want to or not. It’s only if the students are the sole intended beneficiaries of their education that it is ok for us to let them fritter it away. Second, though, I do treat my students as adults. They have plenty of choices: they can choose not to go to college if they want to, and not take advantage of the substantial public subsidy we offer to students who attend college and not to those who don’t. Even once they have come to college they have the option not to take my class: the technology policy is written on the syllabus, upfront, and they can switch to another class if they want. If they don’t want to learn, they can just not take my class. I don’t see how giving them the option to take a class in which everyone will be fully present in the room treats them paternalistically.

Students with learning-related difficulties need to use laptops for note taking, and my policy either prevents that, or outs them as having a learning disability.

It’s difficult to take notes systematically in my classes, and I worry that students who try to do that throughout the class period will miss out on the actual learning.[2] Still: on my campus, at least, I get information before the semester begins about exactly what accommodations each student needs. If a student needs a laptop I explain to the class that our Accommodations Center has a policy of hiring students to take notes on a laptop for students with relevant disabilities (which it does) and that anybody using a laptop is doing so for a student who needs typed notes. What I say is true, and in some cases a student is taking their own notes, and in others they really are doing it for someone else.

If you have to tell them not to use their phones and laptops its because you are a boring teacher, and you need to become a better teacher.

Of course, this is a ‘gotcha’ because nobody can claim to be a good teacher. I don’t. Here are the problems, though. First, of course, Messers Apple, Google et. al. have spent massive fortunes developing a technology that is excellent at commanding the attention of even quite committed students. I’m not particularly embarrassed that I can’t retain the attention of all the students in the face of that competition. Second, though: except in the very smallest classes, for any given student there will be periods of play which are not particularly important for them. If they drift off to the phone, and it absorbs their attention (which it does), then they don’t catch the moment which really does matter for them, the moment at which they would get re-hooked into the conversation when if they were paying full attention.

Of course, sometimes the phone or laptop is a tool for some purpose. I ask them to bring them out for the endowment exercise, for example. Sometimes facts which none of us know are relevant, so I ask someone to look them up. Sometimes I want someone creating a google doc, or taking notes for a small group discussion, so that we can all see the results. So it is not exactly a ‘no laptop, no phone’ policy; just that the default position is for latops and phones to be stowed away.

[1] One time, when it was so brutally cold that I didn’t want to walk anywhere, I worked outside the lecture room I had just finished in, overhearing the next instructor. Unnervingly his words were extremely familiar — I had read almost exactly what he was saying the previous evening. He was the author of my daughter’s AP Gov textbook that I’d been reading, which was also the textbook for the class he was teaching; the students had been assigned to read the same chapter I had read the night before, which he repeated to them in lecture.

[2] I sometimes specifically say, “I do not want you to take notes right now, because I want you to think about what is being said, not about whether you are writing it down accurately”.