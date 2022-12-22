No laptops, no phones.

In one of the end-of-term reflections I just read a first-year (freshman) student says “It struck me that there was a no technology rule, something my classmates and I were unfamiliar with… when you disconnect from your online presence, you can fully dive into the discussion”. I have a no-laptop, no phone policy in all my classes, and have yet to hear good reasons to give that up. Maybe you can give me some.
In the background: I believe her that most of the students who went to public schools would be unfamiliar with a no technology policy. The local schools rely on laptops entirely for access to textbooks, and until this year the school district has not permitted schools to have a no-phone policy. I think you can imagine that in high school preventing teachers from telling students to put their phones away and sanctioning them if they don’t comply is a total disaster, and is perceived as such by the teachers and, in fact, many of the students (“If other kids are on their phones the teacher can’t teach so there’s no point in paying attention, so I might as well be on my phone”). I vividly remember the first course in which phones were a problem for me: not until 2014, when 4 girls were just routinely on their phones in a small class in which I could see what they were doing, and I didn’t really know what to do. After that I adopted the policy I have now.
I teach philosophy, which is hard. And I trust that my students can read, so if I have a lot to tell them I write it down and get them to read it. That’s not to say that I don’t go over it sometimes in class. But the point of having class is to do learning that won’t (or possibly can’t) be done outside of class. That is, mainly, problem solving: thinking and talking together about the arguments and ideas that I want them to understand, and practicing the skills of analysis and reflection that philosophy is particularly good at developing, and which are essential to doing philosophy. So they don’t really need the laptops for note-taking.
Not that most students who use laptops use them for note-taking. I spend a fair amount of time observing other people’s classes, usually from the back. Few of the teachers are bad, and many are pretty good. In classes which allow laptops anything from 1/3 to 2/3 of the students have them in front of them, and at any given time almost all the screens I can see are email, shopping sites, gaming sites, and television/movies. I’ve sat in numerous classrooms in which fewer than half of the students are paying any attention to what is happening in class.
I don’t exactly blame them: once inattention is the norm, the instructor often defaults to lecture and its not uncommon for the lecture to be more or less word for word repetition of what is on very text-heavy slides.[1] But when they are not paying attention they are not learning, and it is exceedingly difficult to generate high quality engagement in a room in which half or more of the students are otherwise engaged.
Occasionally I rather foolishly talk about this topic with people on twitter and facebook. Here are the three main arguments I hear against having a no laptop, no phone policy.
- The students are adults. It’s up to them whether they want to learn, and we should not infantilize them by specifying what they can do in class.
This argument strikes me as odd. First, many of the people who give this argument also say (elsewhere) that education is a public good. But if it is a public good then third parties (the public) have an interest in the students learning, whether the students want to or not. It’s only if the students are the sole intended beneficiaries of their education that it is ok for us to let them fritter it away. Second, though, I do treat my students as adults. They have plenty of choices: they can choose not to go to college if they want to, and not take advantage of the substantial public subsidy we offer to students who attend college and not to those who don’t. Even once they have come to college they have the option not to take my class: the technology policy is written on the syllabus, upfront, and they can switch to another class if they want. If they don’t want to learn, they can just not take my class. I don’t see how giving them the option to take a class in which everyone will be fully present in the room treats them paternalistically.
- Students with learning-related difficulties need to use laptops for note taking, and my policy either prevents that, or outs them as having a learning disability.
It’s difficult to take notes systematically in my classes, and I worry that students who try to do that throughout the class period will miss out on the actual learning.[2] Still: on my campus, at least, I get information before the semester begins about exactly what accommodations each student needs. If a student needs a laptop I explain to the class that our Accommodations Center has a policy of hiring students to take notes on a laptop for students with relevant disabilities (which it does) and that anybody using a laptop is doing so for a student who needs typed notes. What I say is true, and in some cases a student is taking their own notes, and in others they really are doing it for someone else.
- If you have to tell them not to use their phones and laptops its because you are a boring teacher, and you need to become a better teacher.
Of course, this is a ‘gotcha’ because nobody can claim to be a good teacher. I don’t. Here are the problems, though. First, of course, Messers Apple, Google et. al. have spent massive fortunes developing a technology that is excellent at commanding the attention of even quite committed students. I’m not particularly embarrassed that I can’t retain the attention of all the students in the face of that competition. Second, though: except in the very smallest classes, for any given student there will be periods of play which are not particularly important for them. If they drift off to the phone, and it absorbs their attention (which it does), then they don’t catch the moment which really does matter for them, the moment at which they would get re-hooked into the conversation when if they were paying full attention.
Of course, sometimes the phone or laptop is a tool for some purpose. I ask them to bring them out for the endowment exercise, for example. Sometimes facts which none of us know are relevant, so I ask someone to look them up. Sometimes I want someone creating a google doc, or taking notes for a small group discussion, so that we can all see the results. So it is not exactly a ‘no laptop, no phone’ policy; just that the default position is for latops and phones to be stowed away.
[1] One time, when it was so brutally cold that I didn’t want to walk anywhere, I worked outside the lecture room I had just finished in, overhearing the next instructor. Unnervingly his words were extremely familiar — I had read almost exactly what he was saying the previous evening. He was the author of my daughter’s AP Gov textbook that I’d been reading, which was also the textbook for the class he was teaching; the students had been assigned to read the same chapter I had read the night before, which he repeated to them in lecture.
[2] I sometimes specifically say, “I do not want you to take notes right now, because I want you to think about what is being said, not about whether you are writing it down accurately”.
NomadUK 12.22.22 at 6:13 pm
I don’t comment often here, but I just want to say — having witnessed first-hand the utter disaster that is technology in the classroom (as opposed to, say, a lab setting) — your policy is spot on, and keep up the good work.
engels 12.22.22 at 6:42 pm
the students had been assigned to read the same chapter I had read the night before, which he repeated to them in lecture
This was an old A-level teacher’s favourite pedagogical approach. Sadly he didn’t write the textbooks.
Agree about the phone ban, which I don’t think at all paternalistic because as (eg) in theatres phone use affects others, and which probably helps in developing healthier online habits generally.
J, not that one 12.22.22 at 7:01 pm
As the parent of a middle school student, I hate the shift of nearly all their work onto the computer since 2020. They often don’t have hardcopies of their reading assignments. They can’t do their homework in the car. They get even less pen and pencil practice than they used to. No work comes home — at most “Mr. Brighouse has assigned problems five through 12 and your child got 90% on last night’s homework,” and there’s no allowance in the system for even their final projects to be made available to parents. And the natural “no devices until you’ve done your homework” is impossible. I understand some of this, especially communications about graded assignments, had started before the pandemic – but the imposition of computer-centric security and privacy standards onto schools is threatening to silently cut parents out of the process. There doesn’t seem to be any chance of turning this back. The use of e-texts saves money, for one thing. And the belief that Google has actually replaced old-fashioned search tools seems to be widely held. The sense seems to be that kids who have self-discipline will do okay, and the others will be incentivized to develop some.
The teachers have found it ALMOST impossible to keep the kids from using their phones in class.
digamma 12.22.22 at 7:06 pm
I am Extremely Online but I know my limits so I impose a No Devices rule on myself when I am in any kind of lecture or meeting to which I want to pay attention.
I sort of resent No Devices rules imposed by others, because I went to school without devices and I was an absolute CHAMPION of inattention. You’re not making me pay attention. You’re just making me more bored.
nobody in particular 12.22.22 at 7:59 pm
I really appreciate this piece and agree with your advice. two small points:
the claim that asking for accommodations “outs” students as having a learning disability (which, to be clear, you do not seem to agree with) is one of the most bizarre ones we experience these days. The entire edifice of the ADA depends on accommodations, and has been explicitly designed to de-stigmatize disability. When people who claim to be (and may actually be) disability advocates argue against the ADA on the grounds of stigma, but on behalf of the use of commercial devices designed to prevent people from attending to the physical world in front of them, the world really does seem to have turned upside-down. One could almost imagine these “advocates” to have been paid by industry.
I have been targeted and harassed by these “advocates” numerous times for even suggesting that teachers should have the discretion to decide whether devices are appropriate for their classrooms, a policy which (see below) I myself am unable to put in place. They use all the typical trolling tactics to evade answering the simple question of whether they oppose the ADA advice on accommodations only when it comes to digital devices (and if so, what the grounds are for that exception), or in general.
the main reason I can’t do as you suggest is that in my field, the primary educational material is generally written. Most of the students prefer to access this material electronically, and though I encourage them to use paper, few of them do. Yet I am fully aware that the vast majority of students, under the pretense of looking at the reading for the day, are doing anything else. It is remarkable that we live in an age when the fact that students should bring their “books” to class means that they also get to bring devices designed to distract them from class.
the problem has gotten so bad in recent years that I am reconsidering my policy and may well consider a ban in the near future, at least in some cases, in part thanks to this piece.
Tim Worstall 12.22.22 at 8:15 pm
An evil little thought:
“In classes which allow laptops anything from 1/3 to 2/3 of the students have them in front of them, and at any given time almost all the screens I can see are email, shopping sites, gaming sites, and television/movies. I’ve sat in numerous classrooms in which fewer than half of the students are paying any attention to what is happening in class.”
Yet these folk pass, gain their degrees. So, to a large extent college is mere certification that one has been to college. Not a public good at all in fact. A tax, a rent, charged by the college teaching class before one can enter the middle classes.
Not that that’s an original point, it’s just that the example given seems to support it.
“But the point of having class is to do learning that won’t (or possibly can’t) be done outside of class. That is, mainly, problem solving: thinking and talking together about the arguments and ideas that I want them to understand, and practicing the skills of analysis and reflection that philosophy is particularly good at developing, and which are essential to doing philosophy.”
As Brad Delong has been known to point out (and this bit speaks directly to it “He was the author of my daughter’s AP Gov textbook that I’d been reading, which was also the textbook for the class he was teaching; the students had been assigned to read the same chapter I had read the night before, which he repeated to them in lecture.”) some part of the university teaching style is based, still, on the medieval idea that books are really, really, expensive and so there will only be one for many students. Thus the lecture. Now that books are cheap this should have changed. It hasn’t. Now, “class”, where the things that can’t be done via print do get done, that is indeed different.
But then all of that is just me being evil of course.
Robert Bradford 12.22.22 at 8:21 pm
As a student, I always used my phone to regulate my attention and would have almost certainly dropped a class with some sort of no phones rule.
CarlD 12.22.22 at 8:28 pm
I get focus and attention and deliberation, but would we say no books in class? I have hundreds of books on my phone. Those devices’ memories can store all of the text produced by humans before we started tweeting. Through the internet they instantly offer nearly the entire current and historical store of knowledge and culture, updated in real time. This is a freaking miracle, a golden age of mass access, the library of Alexandria in every pocket.
And there’s porn, and kitty videos, and Ye’s latest antics. Wouldn’t it be better if Ye knew how to use the resource more responsibly. Turn that noise off is short sighted. The project is to turn the distraction into an asset.