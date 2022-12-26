Russell Jacoby Against the Buzzwords

Russell Jacoby has a piece out in “Tablet” that got approvingly retweeted by Richard Dawkins, then by Elon Musk. So maybe it’s worth giving it a read. (This post lightly edits my tweet response.)

I’m sympathetic to Jacoby’s old line: a lot of ‘theory’ silliness got spread about in the humanities in the 80’s-90’s. There were perverse incentives – professional rewards – for doing ‘philosophy’ badly in various ways. This was not good. I’m happy to badmouth bad stuff. But honestly, as Jacoby himself used to acknowledge, it wasn’t threat-to-the-republic-grade. Anyone who pretends ‘ivory tower-types being eccentric’ = ‘barbarians at the gates of western civ’ is one more funny, bug-in-his-ear character in some David Lodge novel.

But now Jacoby’s updated his script. It’s the very fact that these leftists don’t even have power in the Ivory Tower! – they don’t have jobs! they are bitter baristas! resentful HR drones! – that makes them so dangerous to civilization! Their weakness is their terrible strength!

The black comedy quality of this twist – surely this is shaping up a sad David Lodge novel – might give us pause for thought. But let’s instead hasten to keep up with Jacoby. He drags off the shelf that dusty ol’ bust, Orwell on “Politics & the English Language”. (Good ol’ ‘fascist octopus has sung its swan song’.) But we have all read it. The bare thought that foolish talk makes foolish thought is not thought-provoking.

We are witnessing the invasion of the public square by the campus, an intrusion of academic terms and sensibilities that has leaped the ivy-covered walls aided by social media. The buzz words of the campus—diversity, inclusion, microaggression, power differential, white privilege, group safety—have become the buzz words in public life. Already confusing on campus, they become noxious off campus. “The slovenliness of our language,” declared Orwell in his classic 1946 essay, “Politics and the English Language,” makes it “easier for us to have foolish thoughts.”

‘Buzz words are destroying civilization’ is more like a parody of the charge against Socrates, that gadfly, not a serious thesis about ideas. The ease with which one may tag Orwell, rather than make an argument, is itself cautionary: off-the-shelf words in lieu of argument.

So let’s just spit it out:

what indefensible barbarism do these buzz words buzz on behalf of, sez Jacoby?

Orwell targeted language that defended “the indefensible” such as the British rule of India, Soviet purges and the bombing of Hiroshima. He offered examples of corrupt language. “The Soviet press is the freest in the world.” The use of euphemisms or lies to defend the indefensible has hardly disappeared: Putin called the invasion of Ukraine “a special military operation,” and anyone calling it a “war” or “invasion” has been arrested. But today, unlike in 1946, political language of Western progressives does not so much as defend the indefensible as defend the defendable.

So they defend the … defendable. That doesn’t sound SO indefensible.

What follows is Jacoby deploying textbook fallacies: plain ol’ strawman arguments. If there is a BAD argument for, say, ‘diversity’, then arguments for diversity must be bad. In other words, anything any progressive buzzword buzzes about must be bad by association. What is especially striking is how Jacoby concedes the fallacy of his own argument. That is, he himself as much as admits the progressive buzzword arguments are, by and large, bad arguments for things for which there are also good arguments. Diversity is good!

So he is the one defending the indefensible by playing language-games. He distracts us with a cloud of buzzwords (albeit the other side’s) to conceal the fact that his side – the anti-prog side – swats first, ask questions later, when, say, ‘diversity’ demands pop up.

To put it another way, Jacoby is counting on progressives, who deploy ‘diversity’ badly – buzzily – to be useful idiots on behalf of an anti-prog push to shut down serious debate about the issue.

If he were serious about wanting to discern the true value of diversity, behind buzzily confused demands for it, he would attempt to bring that out, sans buzz. What is the defensible case for ‘diversity’? How should prog argue better for values they sense are important?

“Everyone loves diversity. Why not? As a human quality it is better than the reverse, homogeneity. Yet diversity exemplifies the murky lingo that defends the defensible.” You know what other murky lingo defends the defensible? Conservatism. Ordinary folks talking. Nothing shocking about people defending stuff that does more or less make sense, but doing so thoughtlessly. Chesterton’s fence and all.

If Jacoby really wants to tear down the Chesterton’s fence that is progressive defenses of the defensible, to rebuild it better, he could. He could charitably reconstruct progressive advocacy of diversity rationally, less buzzily. But he doesn’t.

Instead he plays a trick. By contrasting buzzy prog demands for diversity with ‘but it’s more complicated!’ counterpoint he makes it seem, ironically, like true defense/appreciation of diversity is the peculiar purview/province of anti-progs. But why think so?

We can easily turn that table back, after all. Jacoby has his parade of horribles – cases in which progressives have acted allegedly outrageously. But in each case (and others) isn’t it more complicated, when we look more closely? I’ll only offer one example.

The Tom Cotton case. This one bugs me. I’ve tweeted about it before. [Basically, a bunch of NYTimes staffers say Cotton’s op-ed made them feel ‘unsafe’, which does sound snowflake-y. But the fact is: the day before Cotton explicitly called, in effect, for the extrajudicial execution of American citizens, en masse, by the US military. So I think probably we can say that overshadowed the op-ed. Maybe Cotton wasn’t serious. Still, he did tweet it. Go read it.]

If you are going to argue that progressive thinking about ‘diversity’ or ‘free speech’ is naively one-sided, one-eyed, hence Stalinist, it is incumbent on you NOT to ‘prove’ that by staging a naively one-sided mini show-trial – you know, Stalin-style.

In sum, Jacoby’s conclusion retreads a minor genre that made sense as recently as a few decades ago – humanists, man! they read Derrida and Judith Butler and talk some nonsense! – but really no longer does.

They might be the American version of the old Soviet apparatchiks, functionaries who carry out party policies. Intellectually, they fetishize buzz words (diversity, marginality, power differential, white privilege, group safety, hegemony, gender fluidity and the rest) that they plaster over everything. Politically, they mark a self-immolation of progressives; they flaunt their exquisite sensibilities and openness, and display exquisite narcissism and insularity. Once upon a time leftists sought to enlarge their constituency by reaching out to the uninitiated. This characterized a left during its most salient phase of popular front politics. No longer. With a credo of group safety the newest generation of leftists does not reach out but reaches in. It operates more like a club for members only than a politics for everyone.

Conservatives, not progs, fetishise buzzwords because, literally, the main conservative case against progressivism is buzzword-based: namely, progs fetishise buzzwords! Most progressives seem, however, not so addicted to terminology – for they needn’t be.

As Jacoby admits, buzzwords like ‘diversity’ defend the defensible. That means, if they are bad, better can be substituted. So: if you ask the prog on the street to say why George Floyd’s death was outrageous, without using ‘hegemony’ or ‘equity’, they can probably do it. But cons will be hard-put to defend George Floyd’s killing as non-outrageous without shifting the subject to bad buzzwords.

So the tough spot Jacoby is in is this: he needs to defend the indefensible (i.e. progressivism must be wrong, even though its values may be right) and all he has to do it are buzzwords.

Final thought: rereading the whole piece, after writing all this, Jacoby does that classic ‘rhetoric of reaction’ thing, shifting the pea, perversity, futility, jeopardy-wise. Is he trying to save progressivism from itself, more in sorrow than anger? Or is he indicting it as an evil changeling that needs exorcising? YMMV.